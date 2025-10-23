Stanley Steemer Supports Seasonal Wellness with Whole-Home UV Air Purification for Cleaner, Healthier Air

Dublin, OH, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As temperatures drop and families spend more time indoors, Stanley Steemer, the leader in professional deep home cleaning, is helping homeowners breathe easier with a Whole-Home UV Air Purification System. Installed directly within a home’s HVAC system, the in-duct ultraviolet purifier uses advanced UV technology to neutralize viruses, bacteria and buildup, without chemicals for a healthier, more comfortable home environment throughout the cooler months.

Each UV lamp lasts an average of two years, providing a long-lasting layer of protection that keeps air ducts cleaner between professional cleanings and helps maintain optimal indoor air quality year-round.

“When your home is sealed tight for the winter, indoor air can actually be more polluted than outdoor air,” said Nino DiVincenzo Chief Operating Officer at Stanley Steemer. “A UV system works continuously behind the scenes to fight those unseen contaminants so families can breathe easier knowing their air is being purified every time the heat runs.”

A Smarter Clean for the Season

Following a professional air duct cleaning, microbial contaminants can slowly return over time. A Whole-Home UV Air Purification System helps prevent recontamination, keeping ductwork clean longer while improving HVAC system performance. System benefits include:

Neutralizes biological contaminants such as bacteria, viruses and organic buildup

Improves HVAC efficiency and may help lower energy bills

Extends the life of HVAC equipment by minimizing corrosion and buildup

Provides chemical-free sterilization with no ozone emission

Includes a lifetime warranty for the original homeowner

When Clean Enough is Not Enough

As the trusted leader in deep cleaning for over 75 years, Stanley Steemer continues to expand its indoor air quality offerings, from air duct and dryer vent cleaning to whole-home purification solutions, to help homeowners enjoy a cleaner, healthier living environment year-round. Stanley Steemer sources advanced UV technology from PROFormance (TM) a trusted leader in air purification.

For more information visit StanleySteemer.com or call 1-800-STEEMER.

About Stanley Steemer

For over 75 years, families and businesses have counted on Stanley Steemer to keep their spaces fresh, clean, and healthy. We’re the nation’s leading deep cleaning experts when "clean enough is not enough" from carpets and tile to hardwood, upholstery, air ducts, and dryer vents. With our own state-of-the-art equipment, manufacturing, and time-tested techniques, we don’t just clean - we make it Steemer clean. Ready for a cleaner, healthier space? Call 1-800-STEEMER or book online at www.stanleysteemer.com