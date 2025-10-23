EDAP to Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 6, 2025
Company to host conference call and webcast on Thursday, November 6th at 8:30am EST
AUSTIN, Texas, October 23, 2025 -- EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) (“the Company”), the global leader in robotic energy-based therapies, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, before the markets open on Thursday, November 6th, 2025.
An accompanying conference call and webcast will be conducted by Ryan Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer, Ken Mobeck, Chief Financial Officer, and François Dietsch, Chief Accounting Officer. Please refer to the information below for conference call dial-in information and webcast registration.
Call Details:
Date: Thursday, November 6th
Time: 8:30 am EST
Domestic: 1-800-274-8461
International: 1-203-518-9814
Passcode: EDAP
Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1738018&tp_key=c91765d4a0
About EDAP TMS SA
A recognized leader in robotic energy-based therapies, EDAP TMS develops, manufactures, promotes and distributes worldwide minimally invasive medical devices for various conditions using ultrasound technology. By combining the latest technologies in imaging, robotics and precise non-invasive energy delivery, EDAP introduced the Focal One® in Europe and in the U.S. as the leading prostate focal therapy controlled by urologists with the potential to expand to multiple indications beyond prostate cancer. For more information on the Company, please visit https://focalone.com/
