Aebi Schmidt Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.025 per Share and Announces Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Call Date of November 13, 2025

FRAUENFELD, Switzerland, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aebi Schmidt Group (NASDAQ: AEBI) (“Aebi Schmidt” or the “Company”), a world-class specialty vehicles leader, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend, and the Company will host its third quarter 2025 earnings conference call and webcast on November 13, 2025.

Quarterly Dividend

The Company’s Board of Directors has declared a continued quarterly cash dividend of $0.025 per share of common stock (CUSIP: H00501108). The dividend is payable on December 18, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 17, 2025.

Aebi Schmidt, a Swiss domiciled company, specifies that the payment source for the dividend is Switzerland. Under Swiss law, the dividend is a return of capital, fully paid out of reserves from capital contributions and therefore tax free for Swiss shareholders. For all non-Swiss shareholders, the dividend is a return of capital or non-U.S. source income.

Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Call

The Company will announce third quarter 2025 earnings before the market opens on Thursday, November 13, 2025, and host an earnings conference call and webcast at 8:30am Eastern Time the same day.

Investors and analysts can access the conference call and webcast at https://www.aebi-schmidt.com/investors, or directly through

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/juczpzaa for the webcast, and

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI89a6a65917e34760b58bc2a169433d21 for the live conference call with the ability to ask questions during the Q&A.

Media contact

Barend Fruithof, Group CEO

barend.fruithof@aebi-schmidt.com

Phone: +41 44 308 58 68



Investor Contact

Marco Portmann, Group CFO

investor.relations@aebi-schmidt.com

Phone: +41 44 308 58 38



About Aebi Schmidt Group

Aebi Schmidt Group is a world-class specialty vehicles leader, positioned to accelerate growth and drive exceptional value. The Group with its headquarters in Switzerland and listed on the Nasdaq has generated pro-forma sales of $1.9 billion in 2024 and employs over 6,000 people, after merging with The Shyft Group on July 1, 2025. Our production facilities and service and upfit centers are in Europe and North America, using state-of-the-art technology and continuously improved processes.