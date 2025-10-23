American Airlines Reports Third-Quarter 2025 Financial Results

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) today reported its third-quarter 2025 financial results, including:

Record third-quarter revenue of $13.7 billion

Third-quarter GAAP net loss of $114 million, or ($0.17) per diluted share

Excluding net special items 1 , third-quarter net loss of $111 million, or ($0.17) per diluted share

Fourth-quarter adjusted EPS 2 expected to be between $0.45 and $0.75 with full-year adjusted EPS 2 expected to be between $0.65 and $0.95

Full-year free cash flow3 expected to be over $1 billion





“The American Airlines team is delivering on our commitments,” said American’s CEO Robert Isom. “We’ve built a strong foundation, with best-in class cost management and a focus on strengthening the balance sheet. Looking forward, I’m confident that continued investments in our network, customer experience and loyalty program will position us well to drive revenue growth and shareholder value in 2026 and beyond.”

Revenue performance

American produced third-quarter revenue of $13.7 billion. Year-over-year unit revenues improved sequentially throughout the quarter with September producing positive unit revenue growth. Premium unit revenue growth year over year continues to outperform the main cabin.

The company remains focused on executing its strategic priorities and delivering on its revenue potential. By the end of this year, the company expects it will have fully restored its share of indirect revenue that was impacted by its former sales strategy. American is now shifting focus to expanding its share of indirect revenue beyond historical levels, which, combined with improved distribution capabilities, is expected to produce meaningful value for the airline.

AAdvantage program and co-branded credit card performance

American continues to see strong engagement with its industry-leading AAdvantage® loyalty program, with active accounts up 7% year over year. In the third quarter, spending on co-branded credit cards increased 9% year over year as customers continue to value AAdvantage® miles as their preferred rewards currency. American continues to work toward the implementation of its exclusive and expanded partnership with Citi, which starts in January 2026.

Customer experience

American is elevating every step of the travel journey for its customers. The company plans to open new Flagship® lounges in Miami and Charlotte in addition to expanding the Admirals Club® lounge footprint at both airports. American’s new Flagship Suite® seats on its Boeing 787-9 aircraft led American’s widebody fleet in customer satisfaction scores during the third quarter. American’s Flagship Suite® product will expand to the airline’s transcontinental routes on its new Airbus A321XLRs. The company also announced investments to transform the onboard experience on its regional aircraft, unveiled a new coffee partnership with Lavazza, launched its first champagne partnership with Champagne Bollinger and enhanced its inflight experience with elevated amenity kits and dining options.

Operational performance

The American team delivered a resilient operation in the third quarter, despite a difficult operating environment due to significant weather events and the FAA technology outage in September and associated ATC challenges. Thanks to investments in technology and its operating systems, American quickly recovered from irregular operations in the quarter and successfully mitigated the impact to customers.

Balance sheet and liquidity

The company ended the third quarter with $36.8 billion of total debt4 and $29.9 billion of net debt5. The company remains on track to achieve its goal of total debt4 less than $35 billion by the end of 2027. The company ended the third quarter with $10.3 billion of total available liquidity, comprised of cash and short-term investments plus undrawn capacity under revolving credit and other facilities.

Guidance and investor update

Based on its current booked revenue, expectations of future demand trends and fuel price, and excluding the impact of special items, the company expects its adjusted earnings per diluted share2 to be between $0.45 and $0.75 for the fourth quarter of 2025 and $0.65 and $0.95 for the full year.

For additional financial forecasting detail, please refer to the company’s investor update, furnished, together with this press release, with the SEC on a current report on Form 8-K. This filing is also available at aa.com/investorrelations.

Conference call and webcast details

The company will conduct a live audio webcast of its financial results conference call at 7:30 a.m. CT today. The call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at aa.com/investorrelations. An archive of the webcast will be available through Nov. 23, 2025.

Notes

See the accompanying notes in the financial tables section of this press release for further explanation, including a reconciliation of all GAAP to non-GAAP financial information.

The company recognized $3 million of net special items in the third quarter after the effect of taxes. Adjusted earnings per diluted share guidance excludes the impact of net special items. The company is unable to reconcile certain forward-looking information to GAAP as the nature or amount of net special items cannot be determined at this time. Please see the accompanying notes for the company’s definition of free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure. The company is unable to reconcile forward-looking free cash flow to GAAP as the nature or amount of items that impact net cash provided by operating activities cannot be determined at this time. All references to total debt include debt, finance and operating lease liabilities and pension obligations. Net debt is defined as total debt net of unrestricted cash and short-term investments.





About American Airlines Group

As a leading global airline, American Airlines offers thousands of flights per day to more than 350 destinations in more than 60 countries. The airline is a founding member of the oneworld alliance, whose members serve more than 900 destinations around the globe. Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol AAL. Learn more about what’s happening at American by visiting news.aa.com and connect with American @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines. To Care for People on Life’s Journey®.

American Airlines Group Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In millions, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) 3 Months Ended

September 30, Percent Increase 9 Months Ended

September 30, Percent Increase 2025 2024 (Decrease) 2025 2024 (Decrease) Operating revenues: Passenger $ 12,471 $ 12,523 (0.4 ) $ 36,985 $ 37,184 (0.5 ) Cargo 212 202 5.0 612 584 4.8 Other 1,008 922 9.4 3,037 2,783 9.1 Total operating revenues 13,691 13,647 0.3 40,634 40,551 0.2 Operating expenses: Aircraft fuel and related taxes 2,767 2,874 (3.7 ) 8,017 8,916 (10.1 ) Salaries, wages and benefits 4,461 4,098 8.9 13,065 11,917 9.6 Regional expenses: Regional operating expenses 1,286 1,184 8.6 3,809 3,495 9.0 Regional depreciation and amortization 84 80 5.0 244 238 2.3 Maintenance, materials and repairs 1,028 989 3.9 2,876 2,823 1.9 Other rent and landing fees 906 861 5.3 2,627 2,514 4.5 Aircraft rent 310 303 2.4 910 945 (3.8 ) Selling expenses 483 468 3.2 1,467 1,331 10.2 Depreciation and amortization 474 479 (1.1 ) 1,418 1,424 (0.3 ) Special items, net 7 554 (98.7 ) 125 625 (80.0 ) Other 1,734 1,668 4.0 5,061 4,843 4.5 Total operating expenses 13,540 13,558 (0.1 ) 39,619 39,071 1.4 Operating income 151 89 69.4 1,015 1,480 (31.4 ) Nonoperating income (expense): Interest income 90 117 (22.8 ) 285 363 (21.5 ) Interest expense, net (432 ) (480 ) (10.0 ) (1,294 ) (1,464 ) (11.6 ) Other income (expense), net 49 18 nm (1) 42 (20 ) nm Total nonoperating expense, net (293 ) (345 ) (15.3 ) (967 ) (1,121 ) (13.7 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (142 ) (256 ) (44.7 ) 48 359 (86.6 ) Income tax provision (benefit) (28 ) (107 ) (74.1 ) 36 103 (65.4 ) Net income (loss) $ (114 ) $ (149 ) (23.5 ) $ 12 $ 256 (95.1 ) Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.17 ) $ (0.23 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.39 Diluted $ (0.17 ) $ (0.23 ) $ 0.02 $ 0.39 Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 660,358 657,424 659,788 656,745 Diluted 660,358 657,424 660,784 658,775 Note: Percent change may not recalculate due to rounding. (1) Not meaningful or greater than 100% change.







American Airlines Group Inc. Consolidated Operating Statistics (1) (Unaudited) 3 Months Ended

September 30, Increase 9 Months Ended

September 30, Increase 2025 2024 (Decrease) 2025 2024 (Decrease) Revenue passenger miles (millions) 66,580 65,502 1.6 % 188,698 188,120 0.3 % Available seat miles (ASM) (millions) 77,400 75,665 2.3 % 224,939 221,445 1.6 % Passenger load factor (percent) 86.0 86.6 (0.6 ) pts 83.9 85.0 (1.1 ) pts Yield (cents) 18.73 19.12 (2.0 ) % 19.60 19.77 (0.8 ) % Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 16.11 16.55 (2.7 ) % 16.44 16.79 (2.1 ) % Total revenue per ASM (cents) 17.69 18.04 (1.9 ) % 18.06 18.31 (1.4 ) % Cargo ton miles (millions) 545 542 0.7 % 1,550 1,541 0.6 % Cargo yield per ton mile (cents) 38.94 37.33 4.3 % 39.52 37.92 4.2 % Fuel consumption (gallons in millions) 1,169 1,147 1.9 % 3,375 3,322 1.6 % Average aircraft fuel price including related taxes (dollars per gallon) 2.37 2.50 (5.5 ) % 2.38 2.68 (11.5 ) % Operating cost per ASM (cents) 17.49 17.92 (2.4 ) % 17.61 17.64 (0.2 ) % Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items (cents) 17.48 17.19 1.7 % 17.56 17.36 1.1 % Operating cost per ASM excluding net special items and fuel (cents) 13.91 13.39 3.9 % 13.99 13.34 4.9 % Passenger enplanements (thousands) 58,474 58,645 (0.3 ) % 168,220 170,599 (1.4 ) % Departures (thousands): Mainline 298 304 (2.1 ) % 881 900 (2.2 ) % Regional 267 254 5.3 % 787 716 10.0 % Total 565 558 1.3 % 1,668 1,616 3.2 % Average stage length (miles): Mainline 1,201 1,159 3.6 % 1,188 1,156 2.7 % Regional 464 456 1.8 % 465 459 1.3 % Total 853 839 1.6 % 846 847 (0.1 ) % Aircraft at end of period: Mainline (2) 998 971 2.8 % 998 971 2.8 % Regional (3) 557 575 (3.1 ) % 557 575 (3.1 ) % Total 1,555 1,546 0.6 % 1,555 1,546 0.6 % Full-time equivalent employees at end of period: Mainline 104,900 104,400 0.5 % 104,900 104,400 0.5 % Regional (4) 32,000 29,800 7.4 % 32,000 29,800 7.4 % Total 136,900 134,200 2.0 % 136,900 134,200 2.0 % Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding. (1) Unless otherwise noted, operating statistics include mainline and regional operations. Regional includes wholly-owned regional airline subsidiaries and operating results from capacity purchase carriers. (2) Excluded from the aircraft count above are two Airbus A321XLR mainline aircraft that are in temporary storage as of September 30, 2025. (3) Includes aircraft owned and leased by American as well as aircraft operated by third-party regional carriers under capacity purchase agreements. Excluded from the aircraft count above are four regional aircraft in temporary storage as of September 30, 2025 as follows: three Bombardier CRJ900 and one Embraer ERJ145. (4) Regional full-time equivalent employees only include our wholly-owned regional airline subsidiaries.







American Airlines Group Inc. Consolidated Revenue Statistics by Region (Unaudited) 3 Months Ended

September 30, Increase 9 Months Ended

September 30, Increase 2025 2024 (Decrease) 2025 2024 (Decrease) Domestic (1) Revenue passenger miles (millions) 43,741 43,105 1.5 % 125,206 125,100 0.1 % Available seat miles (ASM) (millions) 51,106 50,040 2.1 % 149,762 146,755 2.0 % Passenger load factor (percent) 85.6 86.1 (0.5 ) pts 83.6 85.2 (1.6 ) pts Passenger revenue (dollars in millions) 8,723 8,681 0.5 % 26,010 26,285 (1.0 ) % Yield (cents) 19.94 20.14 (1.0 ) % 20.77 21.01 (1.1 ) % Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 17.07 17.35 (1.6 ) % 17.37 17.91 (3.0 ) % Latin America (2) Revenue passenger miles (millions) 7,726 7,906 (2.3 ) % 26,106 26,578 (1.8 ) % Available seat miles (millions) 8,832 8,872 (0.5 ) % 30,560 30,484 0.3 % Passenger load factor (percent) 87.5 89.1 (1.6 ) pts 85.4 87.2 (1.8 ) pts Passenger revenue (dollars in millions) 1,340 1,433 (6.5 ) % 4,795 4,897 (2.1 ) % Yield (cents) 17.34 18.13 (4.4 ) % 18.37 18.43 (0.3 ) % Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 15.17 16.16 (6.1 ) % 15.69 16.07 (2.3 ) % Atlantic Revenue passenger miles (millions) 12,951 12,412 4.3 % 30,317 30,394 (0.3 ) % Available seat miles (millions) 14,878 14,329 3.8 % 36,255 37,001 (2.0 ) % Passenger load factor (percent) 87.0 86.6 0.4 pts 83.6 82.1 1.5 pts Passenger revenue (dollars in millions) 2,109 2,110 (0.1 ) % 5,160 5,122 0.7 % Yield (cents) 16.28 17.00 (4.2 ) % 17.02 16.85 1.0 % Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 14.17 14.73 (3.8 ) % 14.23 13.84 2.8 % Pacific Revenue passenger miles (millions) 2,162 2,079 4.0 % 7,069 6,048 16.9 % Available seat miles (millions) 2,584 2,424 6.6 % 8,362 7,205 16.1 % Passenger load factor (percent) 83.7 85.8 (2.1 ) pts 84.5 83.9 0.6 pts Passenger revenue (dollars in millions) 299 299 0.1 % 1,020 880 15.9 % Yield (cents) 13.84 14.37 (3.7 ) % 14.43 14.55 (0.8 ) % Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 11.58 12.33 (6.1 ) % 12.20 12.21 (0.1 ) % Total International Revenue passenger miles (millions) 22,839 22,397 2.0 % 63,492 63,020 0.7 % Available seat miles (millions) 26,294 25,625 2.6 % 75,177 74,690 0.7 % Passenger load factor (percent) 86.9 87.4 (0.5 ) pts 84.5 84.4 0.1 pts Passenger revenue (dollars in millions) 3,748 3,842 (2.5 ) % 10,975 10,899 0.7 % Yield (cents) 16.41 17.16 (4.4 ) % 17.29 17.29 - % Passenger revenue per ASM (cents) 14.25 15.00 (5.0 ) % 14.60 14.59 - % Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding. (1) Domestic results include Canada, Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands. (2) Latin America results include the Caribbean.







Reconciliation of GAAP Financial Information to Non-GAAP Financial Information American Airlines Group Inc. (the Company) sometimes uses financial measures that are derived from the condensed consolidated financial statements but that are not presented in accordance with GAAP to understand and evaluate its current operating performance and to allow for period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures may also provide useful information to investors and others. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures of other companies, and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance, cash flow or liquidity prepared in accordance with GAAP. The Company is providing a reconciliation of reported non-GAAP financial measures to their comparable financial measures on a GAAP basis.



The tables below present the reconciliations of the following GAAP measures to their non-GAAP measures:



- Operating Income (GAAP measure) to Operating Income Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)

- Operating Margin (GAAP measure) to Operating Margin Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)

- Pre-Tax Income (Loss) (GAAP measure) to Pre-Tax Income (Loss) Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)

- Pre-Tax Margin (GAAP measure) to Pre-Tax Margin Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)

- Net Income (Loss) (GAAP measure) to Net Income (Loss) Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)

- Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share (GAAP measure) to Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share Excluding Net Special Items (non-GAAP measure)



Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's current operating performance and to allow for period-to-period comparisons. As net special items may vary from period-to-period in nature and amount, the adjustment to exclude net special items provides management with an additional tool to understand the Company’s core operating performance.



Additionally, the tables below present the reconciliations of total operating costs (GAAP measure) to total operating costs excluding net special items and fuel (non-GAAP measure) and total operating costs per ASM (CASM) to CASM excluding net special items and fuel. Management uses total operating costs excluding net special items and fuel and CASM excluding net special items and fuel to evaluate the Company's current operating performance and for period-to-period comparisons. The price of fuel, over which the Company has no control, impacts the comparability of period-to-period financial performance. The adjustment to exclude fuel and net special items provides management with an additional tool to understand and analyze the Company’s non-fuel costs and core operating performance. Reconciliation of Operating Income Excluding Net Special Items 3 Months Ended

September 30, Percent Increase 9 Months Ended

September 30, Percent Increase 2025 2024 (Decrease) 2025 2024 (Decrease) (in millions) (in millions) Operating income as reported $ 151 $ 89 $ 1,015 $ 1,480 Operating net special items: Mainline operating special items, net (1) 7 554 125 625 Operating income excluding net special items $ 158 $ 643 (75.5%) $ 1,140 $ 2,105 (45.8%) Calculation of Operating Margin Operating income as reported $ 151 $ 89 $ 1,015 $ 1,480 Total operating revenues as reported $ 13,691 $ 13,647 $ 40,634 $ 40,551 Operating margin 1.1 % 0.7 % 2.5 % 3.7 % Calculation of Operating Margin Excluding Net Special Items Operating income excluding net special items $ 158 $ 643 $ 1,140 $ 2,105 Total operating revenues as reported $ 13,691 $ 13,647 $ 40,634 $ 40,551 Operating margin excluding net special items 1.2 % 4.7 % 2.8 % 5.2 % Reconciliation of Pre-Tax Income (Loss) Excluding Net Special Items Pre-tax income (loss) as reported $ (142 ) $ (256 ) $ 48 $ 359 Pre-tax net special items: Mainline operating special items, net (1) 7 554 125 625 Nonoperating special items, net (2) (4 ) (27 ) 28 30 Total pre-tax net special items 3 527 153 655 Pre-tax income (loss) excluding net special items $ (139 ) $ 271 nm $ 201 $ 1,014 (80.2%) Calculation of Pre-Tax Margin Pre-tax income (loss) as reported $ (142 ) $ (256 ) $ 48 $ 359 Total operating revenues as reported $ 13,691 $ 13,647 $ 40,634 $ 40,551 Pre-tax margin (1.0 %) (1.9 %) 0.1 % 0.9 % Calculation of Pre-Tax Margin Excluding Net Special Items Pre-tax income (loss) excluding net special items $ (139 ) $ 271 $ 201 $ 1,014 Total operating revenues as reported $ 13,691 $ 13,647 $ 40,634 $ 40,551 Pre-tax margin excluding net special items (1.0 %) 2.0 % 0.5 % 2.5 % Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Excluding Net Special Items

3 Months Ended

September 30, Percent Increase 9 Months Ended

September 30, Percent Increase 2025 2024 (Decrease) 2025 2024 (Decrease) (in millions, except share and per share amounts) (in millions, except share and per share amounts) Net income (loss) as reported $ (114 ) $ (149 ) $ 12 $ 256 Net special items: Total pre-tax net special items (1), (2) 3 527 153 655 Net tax effect of net special items - (173 ) (34 ) (158 ) Net income (loss) excluding net special items $ (111 ) $ 205 nm $ 131 $ 753 (82.6%) Reconciliation of Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share Excluding Net Special Items Net income (loss) excluding net special items $ (111 ) $ 205 $ 131 $ 753 Shares used for computation (in thousands): Basic 660,358 657,424 659,788 656,745 Diluted 660,358 720,086 660,784 720,503 Earnings (loss) per share excluding net special items: Basic $ (0.17 ) $ 0.31 $ 0.20 $ 1.15 Diluted $ (0.17 ) $ 0.30 $ 0.20 $ 1.10 Reconciliation of Total Operating Costs per ASM Excluding Net Special Items and Fuel Total operating expenses as reported $ 13,540 $ 13,558 $ 39,619 $ 39,071 Operating net special items: Mainline operating special items, net (1) (7 ) (554 ) (125 ) (625 ) Total operating expenses excluding net special items 13,533 13,004 39,494 38,446 Aircraft fuel and related taxes (2,767 ) (2,874 ) (8,017 ) (8,916 ) Total operating expenses excluding net special items and fuel $ 10,766 $ 10,130 $ 31,477 $ 29,530 (in cents) (in cents) Total operating expenses per ASM as reported 17.49 17.92 17.61 17.64 Operating net special items per ASM: Mainline operating special items, net (1) (0.01 ) (0.73 ) (0.06 ) (0.28 ) Total operating expenses per ASM excluding net special items 17.48 17.19 17.56 17.36 Aircraft fuel and related taxes per ASM (3.58 ) (3.80 ) (3.56 ) (4.03 ) Total operating expenses per ASM excluding net special items and fuel 13.91 13.39 13.99 13.34 Note: Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding. FOOTNOTES: (1) The 2025 nine month period mainline operating special items, net principally included a one-time charge for adjustments to vacation accruals resulting from pay rate increases effective January 1, 2025, related to the ratification of the contract extension in the fourth quarter of 2024 with our mainline maintenance and fleet service team members and adjustments to litigation reserves.



The 2024 third quarter mainline operating special items, net principally included $516 million of one-time charges resulting from the ratification of a new collective bargaining agreement with our mainline flight attendants. The 2024 nine month period mainline operating special items, net included $573 million of one-time charges resulting from the ratification of new collective bargaining agreements with our mainline flight attendants and mainline passenger service team members. (2) Principally included charges associated with debt refinancings and extinguishments as well as mark-to-market net unrealized gains and losses associated with certain equity investments.







American Airlines Group Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions)(Unaudited) 9 Months Ended

September 30, 2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 3,373 $ 3,585 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures and aircraft purchase deposits (2,149 ) (1,943 ) Proceeds from sale-leaseback transactions and sale of property and equipment 243 598 Sales of short-term investments 4,944 5,901 Purchases of short-term investments (4,801 ) (6,528 ) Decrease (increase) in restricted short-term investments (20 ) 159 Other investing activities 279 (21 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,504 ) (1,834 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on long-term debt and finance leases (4,087 ) (2,698 ) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 2,169 1,252 Other financing activities 85 (53 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,833 ) (1,499 ) Net increase in cash and restricted cash 36 252 Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period 902 681 Cash and restricted cash at end of period (1) $ 938 $ 933 (1) The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and restricted cash to amounts reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets: Cash $ 835 $ 834 Restricted cash included in restricted cash and short-term investments 103 99 Total cash and restricted cash $ 938 $ 933







Free Cash Flow The Company's free cash flow summary is presented in the table below, which is a non-GAAP measure that management believes is useful information to investors and others in evaluating the Company's ability to generate cash from its core operating performance that is available for use to reinvest in the business or to reduce debt. The Company defines free cash flows as net cash provided by operating activities less net cash used in investing activities, adjusted for (1) net sales of short-term investments and (2) change in restricted cash. We believe that calculating free cash flow as adjusted for these items is more useful for investors because short-term investment activity and restricted cash are not representative of activity core to our operations.



This non-GAAP measure may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP measures of other companies, and should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for or superior to, any measure of performance, cash flow or liquidity prepared in accordance with GAAP. Our calculation of free cash flow is not intended, and should not be used, to measure the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures because, among other things, it excludes mandatory debt service requirements and certain other non-discretionary expenditures. 9 Months Ended

September 30, 2025 (in millions) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 3,373 Adjusted net cash used in investing activities (1) (1,652 ) Free cash flow $ 1,721 (1) The following table provides a reconciliation of adjusted net cash used in investing activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 (in millions): Net cash used in investing activities $ (1,504 ) Adjustments: Net sales of short-term investments (143 ) Increase in restricted cash (5 ) Adjusted net cash used in investing activities $ (1,652 )







American Airlines Group Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions, except shares) September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash $ 835 $ 804 Short-term investments 6,023 6,180 Restricted cash and short-term investments 760 732 Accounts receivable, net 2,028 2,006 Aircraft fuel, spare parts and supplies, net 2,782 2,638 Prepaid expenses and other 822 794 Total current assets 13,250 13,154 Operating property and equipment Flight equipment 44,994 43,521 Ground property and equipment 10,366 10,202 Equipment purchase deposits 850 1,012 Total property and equipment, at cost 56,210 54,735 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization (24,752 ) (23,608 ) Total property and equipment, net 31,458 31,127 Operating lease right-of-use assets 7,495 7,333 Other assets Goodwill 4,091 4,091 Intangibles, net 2,038 2,044 Deferred tax asset 2,435 2,485 Other assets 1,374 1,549 Total other assets 9,938 10,169 Total assets $ 62,141 $ 61,783 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity (Deficit) Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term debt and finance leases $ 3,604 $ 5,322 Accounts payable 2,833 2,455 Accrued salaries and wages 2,053 2,150 Air traffic liability 8,092 6,759 Loyalty program liability 3,699 3,556 Operating lease liabilities 1,143 1,092 Other accrued liabilities 3,214 2,961 Total current liabilities 24,638 24,295 Noncurrent liabilities Long-term debt and finance leases, net of current maturities 25,113 25,154 Pension and postretirement benefits 1,759 2,128 Loyalty program liability 6,815 6,498 Operating lease liabilities 6,204 5,976 Other liabilities 1,574 1,709 Total noncurrent liabilities 41,465 41,465 Stockholders' equity (deficit) Common stock, 660,064,930 shares outstanding at September 30, 2025 7 7 Additional paid-in capital 7,377 7,424 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,515 ) (4,565 ) Retained deficit (6,831 ) (6,843 ) Total stockholders' deficit (3,962 ) (3,977 ) Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 62,141 $ 61,783



