Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Events for the Investor Community

PORTLAND, Tenn., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (“Shoals” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SHLS), a global leader in electrical balance of systems (“EBOS”) solutions for the energy transition market, announced today its participation in the following upcoming investor events:

November 6, 2025: Bank of America Virtual Fireside Chat

Shoals’ CFO, Dominic Bardos, will participate in a fireside chat with covering analyst Dimple Gosai. Interested investors should contact their Bank of America sales representative.

November 21, 2025: Needham Annual Tech Week Conference

Shoals’ VP of Finance & Investor Relations, Matt Tractenberg, will host virtual investor meetings. Interested investors should contact their Needham sales representative.

December 2, 2025: UBS Global Technology and AI Conference in Scottsdale

Shoals’ CEO, Brandon Moss, and VP of Finance & Investor Relations, Matt Tractenberg, will host in-person investor meetings. Interested investors should contact their UBS sales representative.

December 4, 2025: Jefferies Renewable & Clean Energy Conference in New York

Shoals’ CFO, Dominic Bardos, and VP of Finance & Investor Relations, Matt Tractenberg, will host in-person investor meetings. Interested investors should contact their Jefferies sales representative.

December 9, 2025: Mizuho Power, Energy & Infrastructure Conference in New York

Shoals’ President, Jeff Tolnar, and VP of Finance & Investor Relations, Matt Tractenberg, will host in-person investor meetings. Interested investors should contact their Mizuho sales representative.

December 10, 2025: Wells Fargo Annual Energy & Power Symposium in New York

Shoals’ President, Jeff Tolnar, and VP of Finance & Investor Relations, Matt Tractenberg, will host in-person investor meetings. Interested investors should contact their Wells Fargo sales representative.

January 6, 2026: Goldman Sachs Energy, CleanTech & Utilities Conference in Miami

Shoals’ CEO, Brandon Moss, CFO, Dominic Bardos, and VP of Finance & Investor Relations, Matt Tractenberg, will host in-person investor meetings. Interested investors should contact their Goldman Sachs sales representative.

January 13, 2026: Needham Annual Growth Conference in New York

Shoals’ CFO, Dominic Bardos, and VP of Finance & Investor Relations, Matt Tractenberg, will host in-person investor meetings. Interested investors should contact their Needham sales representative.

About Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.

Shoals Technologies Group is a leading provider of electrical balance of systems (“EBOS”) solutions for the energy transition market. Since its founding in 1996, the Company has introduced innovative technologies and systems solutions that allow its customers to substantially increase installation efficiency and safety while improving system performance and reliability. Shoals Technologies Group is a recognized leader in the renewable energy industry. For additional information, please visit: https://www.shoals.com.

