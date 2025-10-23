REKOR SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES PLAN TO ENTER THE GLOBAL DEEPFAKE DETECTION MARKET

COLUMBIA, Md., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) ("Rekor" or the "Company"), a leader in developing and implementing state-of-the-art roadway intelligence technology, today announced a new product aimed at combating the growing concerns caused by deepfake media. The technology will be housed in a new subsidiary called Rekor Labs and will operate separately from the Company’s core roadway intelligence platforms.

Rekor Labs addresses a growing legal, personal, and commercial challenge: the use of manipulated or synthetic video, audio, and images. The company estimates that the global deepfake detection market will surpass $30 billion in the next decade.

Product development began in 2023 as we responded to government customer requests to verify federally mandated traffic data videos, said Christopher Kadoch, Chief Science Officer at Rekor. “Deepfake fraud has rapidly increased in government security and surveillance, leading to complications for criminal prosecutions, potential fraudulent liability, insurance fraud, and other challenges across our customer base. Working with our customers and leveraging Rekor’s expertise in artificial intelligence and machine vision, our engineering team developed a unique solution to tackle this issue.”

Proof of concept and alpha milestones have been successfully completed, and a full product launch is expected in the first half of 2026. The intellectual property and detailed parameters underpinning the solution will be held confidential until launch. The Company intends to host an investor day post-launch, where it will showcase the features behind the technology.

Rekor Labs will look to launch across five key verticals:

1. News media and journalism – combating misinformation by identifying tampered source material.

2. Social media platforms – ensuring authenticity and ownership of content and campaigns.

3. Government and security agencies – deterministically securing evidence and surveillance footage.

4. Enterprise safety – preventing financial and workplace fraud by detecting impersonation.

5. Entertainment and film – protecting creative integrity by identifying unauthorized use of voice and likeness.

Since Rekor Labs is operating as an independent entity, the Company is exploring the best corporate structure for its overall business and has hired Moelis & Company LLC as its financial advisor.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) is a leader in developing and implementing state-of-the-art roadway intelligence systems using AI-enabled computer vision and machine learning. As a pioneer in the implementation of digital infrastructure, Rekor is collecting, connecting, and organizing the world's mobility data – laying the foundation for a digitally-enabled operating system for the roadway. With our Rekor One® Roadway Intelligence Engine at the core of our technology, we aggregate and transform trillions of data points into intelligence through proprietary computer vision, machine learning, and big data analytics that power our platforms and applications. Our solutions provide actionable insights that give governments and businesses a comprehensive picture of roadways while providing a collaborative environment that drives the world to be safer, greener, and more efficient. To learn more, please visit our website: https://rekor.ai, and follow Rekor on social media on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Threads, and Facebook.

