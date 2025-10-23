Plug Power Expands Hydrogen-Powered GenDrive and GenFuel Solutions with Floor & Decor

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the hydrogen economy, today announced the successful deployment of its GenDrive hydrogen fuel cell systems and GenFuel hydrogen infrastructure at Floor & Decor’s Frederickson, WA distribution center. This partnership marks the first implementation of a zero-emission material handling fleet for the leading specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring.

Plug has equipped Floor & Decor’s Frederickson facility with a complete hydrogen ecosystem, powering 77 pieces of material handling equipment with Plug’s end-to-end hydrogen infrastructure. This includes a 10,000-gallon liquid hydrogen storage tank, vaporizers, compressors and a high-capacity dispensing system designed for high-throughput operations.

Plug’s hydrogen fuel cell technology will help Floor & Decor eliminate more than 400 metric tons of CO₂e emissions annually at the Frederickson distribution center – the equivalent of avoiding burning roughly 45,000 gallons of gasoline. In addition to emissions reduction, the system produces only water vapor as a byproduct, which Floor & Decor captures and reuses for facility operations such as floor scrubbers. Based on current dispenser data, the system generates approximately 300 liters – or about 80 gallons – of water per day for recapture.

“This partnership with Floor & Decor showcases the proven reliability and performance of our GenDrive systems in demanding retail distribution environments,” said Andy Marsh, CEO of Plug. “Our end-to-end hydrogen solutions help support Floor & Decor’s dedication to operational efficiency, exactly what our technology is designed to deliver.”

The success at the Frederickson site also opens the door to expanded hydrogen infrastructure, Plug’s hydrogen system also offers off-grid capabilities, enhancing energy resilience during power outages and periods of grid instability, while Plug's modular infrastructure is designed to scale easily as Floor & Decor's operations grow. This partnership reinforces Plug Power's leadership in the material handling market and demonstrates how retailers can use Plug's hydrogen technology to achieve both sustainability and operational performance goals.

About Plug Power

Plug is building the global hydrogen economy with a fully integrated ecosystem spanning production, storage, delivery, and power generation. A first mover in the industry, Plug provides electrolyzers, liquid hydrogen, fuel cell systems, storage tanks and fueling infrastructure to industries such as material handling, industrial applications and energy producers—advancing energy independence and decarbonization at scale.



With electrolyzers deployed across five continents, Plug leads in hydrogen production, delivering large-scale projects that redefine industrial power. The company has deployed over 72,000 fuel cell systems and 275 fueling stations and is the largest user of liquid hydrogen. Plug is rapidly expanding its generation network to ensure reliable, domestically produced supply, with hydrogen plants currently operational in Georgia, Tennessee and Louisiana, capable of producing 40 tons per day.



With employees and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across the globe, Plug powers global leaders like Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot, BMW and BP.

For more information, visit www.plugpower.com.

Plug Safe Harbor:



This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve significant risks and uncertainties about Plug Power Inc. (“Plug”), including but not limited to statements about: the ability of Plug’s hydrogen fuel cell technology to eliminate the anticipated amount of CO₂e emissions and generate the anticipated amount of water per day for recapture; the reliability and performance of Plug’s GenDrive systems in demanding retail distribution environments; the ability for Plug’s end-to-end hydrogen solutions to support customers’ operational efficiency; whether the success at the Frederickson site will open the door to expanded hydrogen infrastructure; whether the partnership with Floor & Decor will reinforce Plug’s leadership in the material handling market; and the success of this deployment at the Frederickson site in demonstrating Plug's hydrogen technology’s ability to achieve both sustainability and operational performance goals for retail customers. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Plug in general, see Plug’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of Plug’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and Plug’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and Plug undertakes no obligation to update such statements as a result of new information.

