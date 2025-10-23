Whitestone REIT Hires Experienced Leasing Professional Felice Terrigno as Houston Division Director

HOUSTON, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR), a neighborhood-focused owner and operator of open-air shopping centers in Texas and Arizona, is pleased to announce the strategic expansion of its best-in-class leasing team with the appointment of Felice Terrigno as Houston Division Director. Terrigno will oversee the leasing strategy for Whitestone’s Houston portfolio, which currently consists of more than 10 open-air, institutional-quality shopping centers. He will report to Whitestone’s President and COO Christine Mastandrea.

Terrigno joins Whitestone after spending the past seven years at Houston-based SDI Realty Advisors where he learned to maximize the value and occupancy of retail shopping centers by securing the right tenants, negotiating leases, and shaping the tenant mix to strengthen the property’s long-term performance. His proven ability to attract national and regional tenants, foster long-term relationships, and align leasing initiatives with market trends will play a key role in expanding Whitestone’s portfolio value.

Terrigno earned his undergraduate degree at the United States Military Academy with a focus on Business Administration and a minor in Nuclear Engineering. He played varsity football and graduated in 2007 as a Second Lieutenant Artillery Officer. After promoting to Captain, Terrigno joined Special Forces where he served as a Team Leader with 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne). In 2018, Terrigno graduated from the Jesse H. Jones Graduate School of Business at Rice University where he enhanced his institutional knowledge of Finance and found his passion for commercial real estate.

Mastandrea commented, “Felice’s attention to detail, discipline and military background are unique skillsets that will allow him to thrive in this position and to contribute positively to the growth of our organization. I am confident he will leverage his deep industry expertise and connections to continue elevating the quality of our centers and the experience for our customers.”

Terrigno stated, “I’m excited to work alongside Christine, to leverage my experience in leasing, and to help lead teams across multiple disciplines within the organization. Whitestone is a company of exceptional standing that owns and manages some of the best retail centers in both Texas and Arizona. I’m eager to leverage my professional experience to drive revenue and long-term shareholder value.”

