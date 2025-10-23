Plug Power Partners with Edgewood Renewables to Build Best in Class Renewable Fuels Facility in Nevada

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the hydrogen economy, today announced a strategic partnership with Edgewood Renewables to support the development and construction of its advanced renewable fuel facility in North Las Vegas, Nevada.

The project is designed to process waste biomass feedstocks to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), renewable diesel (RD), and biomethanol, while utilizing, within its process, renewable natural gas (RNG) and low-carbon hydrogen. All of the end products that will be produced at the facility are “drop-in” fuels that can go into today’s aviation, trucking, and maritime engines and industries to help decarbonize transportation and heavy industrial use.

Under the partnership, Plug will provide engineering design, key product supply, fabrication, and project oversight. Construction of the facility and equipment is expected to commence in the coming months.

“Edgewood is focused on developing scalable renewable fuel platforms that turn waste streams into valuable, low-carbon energy,” said Steve Harrington, CEO, Edgewood Renewables. “Partnering with Plug brings deep process expertise and proven execution capabilities that ensure these facilities will set a new benchmark for performance and reliability. Plug’s knowledge and know-how in the hydrogen space is a natural extension into the renewable fuels market.”

This partnership marks Plug’s first major engagement supporting renewable fuel production using biomass feedstocks and RNG, expanding the company’s reach beyond hydrogen into complementary clean-fuel markets. Plug’s role draws on its extensive experience designing and constructing large-scale hydrogen production plants in Louisiana and Georgia, as well as the company’s long track record of engineering complex energy infrastructure rooted in decades of oil and gas project expertise.

“The renewable fuels work we’ve been doing with Edgewood at their Las Vegas area facility builds directly on Plug’s foundation of large-scale project execution,” said Jose Luis Crespo, President and CRO, Plug Power. “Our engineering, plant design, and commissioning teams have delivered major hydrogen facilities from concept to operation, capabilities that translate seamlessly to advanced biofuel projects.”

“This partnership underscores the versatility of Plug’s engineering and project execution teams,” added Alan Sharkey, EVP of Project Execution, Plug Power. “Whether hydrogen, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable diesel, or biomethanol, we know how to integrate complex systems at scale, and that’s exactly what’s needed to move renewable fuels forward.”

Together, Plug and Edgewood are pioneering the integration of renewable feedstocks and advanced process design to deliver sustainable, domestic fuel solutions that advance the energy transition.

About Plug Power

Plug is building the global hydrogen economy with a fully integrated ecosystem spanning production, storage, delivery, and power generation. A first mover in the industry, Plug provides electrolyzers, liquid hydrogen, fuel cell systems, storage tanks, and fueling infrastructure to industries such as material handling, industrial applications, and energy producers—advancing energy independence and decarbonization at scale.

With electrolyzers deployed across five continents, Plug leads in hydrogen production, delivering large-scale projects that redefine industrial power. The company has deployed over 72,000 fuel cell systems and 275 fueling stations and is the largest user of liquid hydrogen. Plug is rapidly expanding its generation network to ensure reliable, domestically produced supply, with hydrogen plants currently operational in Georgia, Tennessee, and Louisiana, capable of producing 40 tons per day.

With employees and state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities across the globe, Plug powers global leaders like Walmart, Amazon, Home Depot, BMW, and BP.

For more information, visit www.plugpower.com.

Safe Harbor

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve significant risks and uncertainties about Plug Power Inc. (“Plug”), including but not limited to statements about: whether or when Edgewood Renewables advanced renewable fuel facility project in North Las Vegas, Nevada is developed and whether or when the facility and equipment is constructed; the project’s ability to process waste biomass feedstocks and produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), Renewable Diesel (RD), and Biomethanol, while utilizing within its process Renewable Natural Gas (RNG) and low carbon Hydrogen; whether all of the end products produced at the facility are “drop-in” fuels that can go into today’s aviation, trucking, and maritime engines and industries and the ability for those fuels to help decarbonize transportation and heavy industrial use; Plug’s ability to provide engineering design, key product supply, fabrication, and project oversight; Edgewood Renewables’s ability to focus on developing scalable renewable fuel platforms that turn waste streams into valuable, low-carbon energy; the success and anticipated value of the partnership between Edgewood Renewables and Plug; the ability for the facility and those like it to set a new benchmark for performance and reliability; Plug’s future in supporting renewable fuel production using biomass feedstocks and RNG and other clean-fuel markets; the expected value of Plug’s experience designing and constructing large-scale hydrogen production plants in Louisiana and Georgia brings to projects like those with Edgewood Renewables; Plug’s ability to execute on large-scale projects generally and advanced biofuel projects more specifically; Plug’s ability to integrate complex systems at scale; and the future success of the integration of renewable feedstocks and advanced process design to deliver sustainable, domestic fuel solutions that advance the energy transition. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Plug in general, see Plug’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the “Risk Factors” section of Plug’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and Plug’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and Plug undertakes no obligation to update such statements as a result of new information.

