Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. Expands Crude and Product Tanker Markets With Strategic Additions to Managed Fleet

ATHENS, Greece and NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heidmar Maritime Holdings Corp. (the "Company" or "Heidmar") (NASDAQ: HMR) is strengthening its market position by adding super-eco vessels to its managed fleet under commercial and technical management agreements. These strategic fleet expansions enhance Heidmar’s presence in both crude oil and clean petroleum product markets.

Fleet Developments:

One Suezmax newbuild tanker: A newbuilding Suezmax tanker, constructed at New Times Shipbuilding Co., joined Heidmar’s commercially managed fleet in August 2025.

A newbuilding Suezmax tanker, constructed at New Times Shipbuilding Co., joined Heidmar’s commercially managed fleet in August 2025. Two LR1 Super Eco newbuild vessels: Heidmar is expanding its presence in the clean petroleum products market with two advanced LR1 tankers integrated into its commercially managed fleet in August and September 2025 from a top-quality Chinese shipyard.

Heidmar is expanding its presence in the clean petroleum products market with two advanced LR1 tankers integrated into its commercially managed fleet in August and September 2025 from a top-quality Chinese shipyard. One Super Eco LR2 newbuilding: A state-of-the-art, super eco LR2 tanker, built at a leading Chinese shipyard, is scheduled to join Heidmar’s fleet under full technical and commercial management in late November 2025.





Pankaj Khanna, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, stated:

“These developments reflect our continued focus on strategic expansion and maintaining a modern, efficient fleet. By growing our presence across both the crude and product segments, we are enhancing Heidmar’s commercial flexibility and ability to deliver value to our partners. Our approach remains disciplined and performance-driven, focused on long-term sustainability and operational excellence.”

This growth strategy underscores Heidmar’s disciplined focus on expanding its managed fleet, prioritizing energy efficiency, and strengthening its market position to capture value in dynamic global trade flows.

About Heidmar, Inc.

Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, Heidmar is an Athens-based, commercial and pool management business servicing the crude and product tanker market and is committed to safety, performance, relationships and transparency. With operations in Athens, London, Singapore, Chennai, Hong Kong and Dubai, Heidmar has a reputation as a reliable and responsible partner with a goal of maximizing our customers' profitability. Heidmar seeks to offer vessel owners a "one stop" solution for all maritime services in the crude oil, refined petroleum products and dry bulk shipping sectors. Heidmar believes its unique business model and extensive experience in the maritime industry allows the Company to achieve premier market coverage and utilization, as well as provide customers in the sector with seamless commercial transportation services. For more information, please visit www.heidmar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to the Company. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding the Company’s future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, prospective costs, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future results of current and anticipated operations of Heidmar are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, Company management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include unforeseen liabilities, expansion and growth of the Company’s operations, the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with the Company, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for tanker, drybulk or container vessel capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, demand for the Company’s managed fleet, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general international geopolitical conditions and conflicts, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessel breakdowns and instances of off‐hires, and other factors. Please see the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.

Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond the Company’s control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The Company does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Investor Relations/Media Contact:

Nicolas Bornozis / Daniela Guerrero

Capital Link, Inc.

230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540

New York, N.Y. 10169

Tel.: (212) 661-7566

Email: heidmar@capitallink.com