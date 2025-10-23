FirstService Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

FirstService Residential Division Drives Growth

Operating highlights:

  Three months ended Nine months ended 
  September 30 September 30 
  2025 2024 2025 2024 
              
Revenues (millions)$1,447.6 $1,396.0 $4,114.1 $3,851.5 
Adjusted EBITDA (millions) (note 1) 164.8  160.0  425.2  375.8 
Adjusted EPS (note 2) 1.76  1.63  4.39  3.66 
              
GAAP Operating Earnings 115.6  125.9  252.2  247.9 
GAAP Diluted EPS 1.24  1.34  2.32  2.26 
              

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX: FSV; NASDAQ: FSV) today reported results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025. All amounts are in US dollars.

Consolidated revenues for the third quarter were $1.45 billion, a 4% increase relative to the same quarter in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA (note 1) increased 3% to $164.8 million, and Adjusted EPS (note 2) was $1.76, reflecting 8% growth over the prior year quarter. During the third quarter, FirstService reported GAAP Operating Earnings of $115.6 million, versus $125.9 million in the prior year period. GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.24 in the quarter, versus $1.34 for the same quarter a year ago.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, consolidated revenues were $4.11 billion, a 7% increase relative to the comparable prior year period, Adjusted EBITDA was $425.2 million, up 13%, and Adjusted EPS was $4.39, an increase of 20% over the prior year period. FirstService’s GAAP Operating Earnings were $252.2 million in the current year period, versus $247.9 million in the prior year. GAAP diluted earnings per share for the nine months year-to-date was $2.32, compared to $2.26 in the prior year period.

“We are pleased with the resilient growth in our consolidated third quarter results, despite weather-related and broader commercial macroeconomic headwinds which tempered the organic top-line within our Brands division,” said Scott Patterson, Chief Executive Officer of FirstService. “While we see these market challenges continuing to impact our performance in the fourth quarter, our businesses will collectively deliver a solid year of growth and profitability,” he concluded.

About FirstService Corporation
FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the essential outsourced property services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading service platforms: FirstService Residential - North America’s largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands - one of North America’s largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded company-owned operations and franchise systems.

FirstService generates approximately US$5.5 billion in annual revenues and has more than 30,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The common shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ under the symbol “FSV” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “FSV”, and are included in the S&P/TSX 60 index. More information is available at www.ﬁrstservice.com.

Segmented Quarterly Results
FirstService Residential revenues were $605.4 million for the third quarter, up 8% compared to the prior year quarter, including organic growth of 5% driven by new contract wins. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $66.4 million, an increase of 13% compared to the prior year period. Operating Earnings were $53.3 million, versus $49.1 million for the third quarter of last year. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA margin compared to the prior year reflects sustained progress with labor-driven operational efficiencies, consistent with improvements realized in recent quarters.

FirstService Brands revenues during the third quarter were $842.1 million, up 1% relative to the prior year period. On an organic basis, division revenues declined 4%, with reduced activity levels in our restoration and roofing operations offsetting strong growth at Century Fire Protection. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $102.1 million, compared to $105.8 million in the prior year period. Operating Earnings were $73.7 million, versus $87.1 million in the prior year quarter. Margins for the division were lower than prior year due to the negative operating leverage associated with the decline in organic revenue growth at our restoration and roofing service lines. The decrease in the Operating Earnings margin was further impacted by the comparison to an acquisition-related positive fair value adjustment on a contingent upside earn-out structure which we previously noted in the prior year quarter.

Corporate costs, as presented in Adjusted EBITDA (note 1), were $3.7 million in the third quarter, relative to $4.4 million in the prior year period. GAAP corporate costs for the quarter were $11.4 million, relative to $10.2 million in the prior year period.

Conference Call
FirstService will be holding a conference call on Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the quarter’s results. This call is being webcast live at the Company’s website at www.firstservice.com. Participants may register for the call here https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIb70c05d5a9c6431394c6be75540419f1 to receive the dial-in number and their unique PIN.

To join the webcast in listen only mode, use this link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5apa7p6e . It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).

Forward-looking Statements
This press release includes or may include forward-looking statements. Much of this information can be identified by words such as “expect to,” “expected,” “will,” “estimated” or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. FirstService believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements should not be unduly relied upon. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include: (i) general economic and business conditions, which will, among other things, impact demand for FirstService’s services and the cost of providing services; (ii) the ability of FirstService to implement its business strategy, including FirstService’s ability to acquire suitable acquisition candidates on acceptable terms and successfully integrate newly acquired businesses with its existing businesses; (iii) changes in or the failure to comply with government regulations; and (iv) other factors which are described in FirstService’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2024 under the heading “Risk factors” (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sedarplus.ca) and Annual Report on Form 40-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (a copy of which may be obtained at www.sec.gov), and subsequent filings (which factors are adopted herein). Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, we do not intend, nor do we undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect subsequent information, events, results or circumstances or otherwise.

Summary financial information is provided in this press release. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements and MD&A to be made available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Notes
1. Reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings, adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax; (ii) other (income) expense; (iii) interest expense; (iv) depreciation and amortization; (v) acquisition-related items; and (vi) stock-based compensation expense. The Company uses Consolidated adjusted EBITDA and segment adjusted EBITDA to evaluate its own operating performance, its ability to service debt, and as an integral part of its planning and reporting systems. Additionally, this measure is used in conjunction with discounted cash flow models to determine the Company’s overall enterprise valuation and to evaluate acquisition targets. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA and segment adjusted EBITDA are presented as a supplemental measure because the Company believes such a measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance, due to the low capital intensity of the Company’s service operations. The Company believes this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies, especially in the services industry. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, net earnings or cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s method of calculating adjusted EBITDA and segment adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA appears below.

  Three months ended Nine months ended
(in thousands of US$)September 30 September 30
  2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
             
Net earnings$70,887  $77,761  $140,398  $137,595 
Income tax 27,700   26,372   57,377   50,971 
Other income, net (1,138)  (381)  (2,220)  (2,376)
Interest expense, net 18,179   22,150   56,609   61,707 
Operating earnings 115,628   125,902   252,164   247,897 
Depreciation and amortization 46,635   41,409   136,443   117,441 
Acquisition-related items (4,100)  (13,036)  15,795   (9,130)
Stock-based compensation expense 6,617   5,699   20,772   19,626 
Adjusted EBITDA$164,780  $159,974  $425,174  $375,834 


A reconciliation of segment operating earnings to segment Adjusted EBITDA appears below.   
            
(in thousands of US$)          
        
Three months ended, September 30, 2025   FirstService  FirstService   
     Residential  Brands  Corporate(1)
            
Operating earnings (loss)  $53,279 $73,720  $(11,371)
Depreciation and amortization   12,164  34,449   22 
Acquisition-related items   920  (6,082)  1,062 
Stock-based compensation expense   -  -   6,617 
Adjusted EBITDA  $66,363 $102,087  $(3,670)
            
            
Three months ended, September 30, 2024   FirstService  FirstService   
     Residential  Brands  Corporate(1)
            
Operating earnings (loss)  $49,059 $87,064  $(10,221)
Depreciation and amortization   8,871  32,516   22 
Acquisition-related items   660  (13,814)  118 
Stock-based compensation expense   -  -   5,699 
Adjusted EBITDA  $58,590 $105,766  $(4,382)
            
            
Nine months ended, September 30, 2025   FirstService  FirstService   
     Residential  Brands  Corporate(1)
            
Operating earnings (loss)  $134,152 $154,728  $(36,716)
Depreciation and amortization   34,589  101,786   68 
Acquisition-related items   4,748  8,555   2,492 
Stock-based compensation expense   -  -   20,772 
Adjusted EBITDA  $173,489 $265,069  $(13,384)
            
            
Nine months ended, September 30, 2024   FirstService  FirstService   
     Residential  Brands  Corporate(1)
            
Operating earnings (loss)  $124,824 $160,171  $(37,098)
Depreciation and amortization   27,067  90,306   68 
Acquisition-related items   1,385  (11,685)  1,170 
Stock-based compensation expense   -  -   19,626 
Adjusted EBITDA  $153,276 $238,792  $(16,234)
            
Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as segment Adjusted EBITDA divided by segment revenues.
            
(1) Corporate is not an operating segment, but rather represent corporate overhead expenses not directly attributable to reportable segments and are therefore unallocated within segment operating earnings (loss) and Segment Adjusted EBITDA.
 

2. Reconciliation of net earnings and diluted net earnings per share to adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share:

Adjusted EPS is defined as diluted net earnings per share, adjusted for the effect, after income tax, of: (i) the non-controlling interest redemption increment; (ii) acquisition-related items; (iii) amortization expense related to intangible assets recognized in connection with acquisitions; and (iv) stock-based compensation expense. The Company believes this measure is useful to investors because it provides a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company and enhances the comparability of operating results from period to period. Adjusted EPS is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as a substitute for diluted net earnings per share, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s method of calculating this non-GAAP measure may differ from other issuers and, accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings and of diluted net earnings per share to adjusted EPS appears below.

  Three months ended Nine months ended
(in thousands of US$)September 30 September 30
  2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
             
Net earnings$70,887  $77,761  $140,398  $137,595 
Non-controlling interest share of earnings (6,709)  (7,756)  (11,430)  (11,985)
Acquisition-related items (4,100)  (13,036)  15,795   (9,130)
Amortization of intangible assets 18,828   17,825   57,051   50,065 
Stock-based compensation expense 6,617   5,699   20,772   19,626 
Income tax on adjustments (4,514)  (6,821)  (20,656)  (20,210)
Non-controlling interest on adjustments (197)  97   (1,186)  (487)
Adjusted net earnings$80,812  $73,769  $200,744  $165,474 
             
  Three months ended Nine months ended
(in US$)September 30 September 30
  2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
             
Diluted net earnings per share$1.24  $1.34  $2.32  $2.26 
Non-controlling interest redemption increment 0.15   0.21   0.50   0.52 
Acquisition-related items (0.05)  (0.28)  0.29   (0.20)
Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax 0.29   0.27   0.86   0.77 
Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax 0.13   0.09   0.42   0.31 
Adjusted earnings per share$1.76  $1.63  $4.39  $3.66 
             
Organic growth is defined as revenue growth adjusted to exclude the revenue attributable to acquired businesses for a period of twelve months following their acquisition.


FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts)
 
     Three months  Nine months
     ended September 30  ended September 30
   2025
  2024
  2025
  2024
               
Revenues $1,447,565  $1,396,041  $4,114,124  $3,851,545 
               
Cost of revenues  960,420   936,573   2,737,222   2,587,613 
Selling, general and administrative expenses  328,982   305,193   972,500   907,724 
Depreciation  27,807   23,584   79,392   67,376 
Amortization of intangible assets  18,828   17,825   57,051   50,065 
Acquisition-related items (1)  (4,100)  (13,036)  15,795   (9,130)
Operating earnings  115,628   125,902   252,164   247,897 
Interest expense, net  18,179   22,150   56,609   61,707 
Other income, net  (1,138)  (381)  (2,220)  (2,376)
Earnings before income tax  98,587   104,133   197,775   188,566 
Income tax  27,700   26,372   57,377   50,971 
Net earnings  70,887   77,761   140,398   137,595 
Non-controlling interest share of earnings  6,709   7,756   11,430   11,985 
Non-controlling interest redemption increment  7,010   9,472   22,899   23,711 
Net earnings attributable to Company $57,168  $60,533  $106,069  $101,899 
               
Net earnings per common share            
 Basic $1.25  $1.34  $2.33  $2.27 
 Diluted  1.24   1.34   2.32   2.26 
              
               
Adjusted earnings per share (2) $1.76  $1.63  $4.39  $3.66 
               
Weighted average common shares (thousands)            
  Basic  45,568   45,047   45,462   44,961 
  Diluted  45,924   45,336   45,732   45,163 
                   

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(1) Acquisition-related items include contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments, and transaction costs.
(2) See definition and reconciliation above.


Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets     
(in thousands of US dollars)
      
 September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024
       
Assets     
Cash and cash equivalents$219,916 $227,598
Restricted cash 25,595  16,088
Accounts receivable 958,606  947,517
Prepaid and other current assets 397,243  368,150
 Current assets 1,601,360  1,559,353
Other non-current assets 28,937  28,007
Deferred income tax 2,134  2,114
Fixed assets 286,263  253,994
Operating lease right-of-use assets 275,537  240,518
Goodwill and intangible assets 2,191,125  2,110,866
 Total assets$4,385,356 $4,194,852
       
       
Liabilities and shareholders' equity     
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities$554,054 $541,509
Unearned revenues 217,243  190,885
Other current liabilities 64,818  23,690
Operating lease liabilities - current 58,038  53,115
Long-term debt - current 13,784  41,567
 Current liabilities 907,937  850,766
Long-term debt - non-current 1,191,438  1,257,143
Operating lease liabilities - non-current 248,749  214,423
Other liabilities 124,776  150,542
Deferred income tax 100,801  84,895
Redeemable non-controlling interests 472,172  449,337
Shareholders' equity 1,339,483  1,187,746
 Total liabilities and equity$4,385,356 $4,194,852
       
       
Supplemental balance sheet information     
Total debt$1,205,222 $1,298,710
Total debt, net of cash 985,306  1,071,112


Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows       
(in thousands of US dollars)
 
    Three months ended  Nine months ended
    September 30  September 30
   2025
  2024
  2025
  2024
              
Cash provided by (used in)            
              
Operating activities            
Net earnings $70,887  $77,761  $140,398  $137,595 
Items not affecting cash:            
 Depreciation and amortization  46,635   41,409   136,443   117,441 
 Deferred income tax  (830)  (2,265)  (2,420)  (6,814)
 Other  518   (7,155)  29,870   7,229 
    117,210   109,750   304,291   255,451 
              
Changes in non-cash working capital            
 Accounts receivable  34,649   (17,343)  19,828   (19,983)
 Payables and accruals  (13,312)  30,635   (26,475)  7,353 
 Other  (12,185)  (46,031)  32,802   (43,866)
Net cash provided by operating activities  126,362   77,011   330,446   198,955 
              
Investing activities            
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired  (44,469)  (4,016)  (96,385)  (158,665)
Purchases of fixed assets  (33,663)  (26,560)  (96,601)  (80,882)
Other investing activities  (1,372)  3,715   (10,042)  2,715 
Net cash used in investing activities  (79,504)  (26,861)  (203,028)  (236,832)
              
Financing activities            
Increase (decrease) in long-term debt, net  (36,941)  (36,764)  (91,768)  99,964 
Purchases of non-controlling interests, net  (4,597)  (3,963)  (33,943)  (25,405)
Dividends paid to common shareholders  (12,501)  (11,253)  (36,315)  (32,551)
Distributions paid to non-controlling interests  (1,828)  (3,267)  (13,430)  (7,737)
Other financing activities  28,869   9,787   49,775   32,577 
Net cash used in financing activities  (26,998)  (45,460)  (125,681)  66,848 
              
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash  781   (151)  88   200 
              
Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash  20,641   4,539   1,825   29,171 
              
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period  224,870   231,509   243,686   206,877 
              
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $245,511  $236,048  $245,511  $236,048 


Segmented Results
(in thousands of US dollars)
             
  FirstService FirstService    
 Residential Brands Corporate Consolidated
             
Three months ended September 30           
             
2025           
 Revenues$605,426 $842,139 $-  $1,447,565
 Adjusted EBITDA 66,363  102,087  (3,670)  164,780
             
 Operating earnings 53,279  73,720  (11,371)  115,628
             
2024           
 Revenues$559,585 $836,456 $-  $1,396,041
 Adjusted EBITDA 58,590  105,766  (4,382)  159,974
             
 Operating earnings 49,059  87,064  (10,221)  125,902
             
             
           
  FirstService FirstService    
  Residential Brands Corporate Consolidated
             
Nine months ended September 30           
             
2025           
 Revenues$1,723,536 $2,390,588 $-  $4,114,124
 Adjusted EBITDA 173,489  265,069  (13,384)  425,174
             
 Operating earnings 134,152  154,728  (36,716)  252,164
             
2024           
 Revenues$1,613,213 $2,238,332 $-  $3,851,545
 Adjusted EBITDA 153,276  238,792  (16,234)  375,834
             
 Operating earnings 124,824  160,171  (37,098)  247,897
              


COMPANY CONTACTS:

D. Scott Patterson
Chief Executive Officer

Jeremy Rakusin
Chief Financial Officer

(416) 960-9566


