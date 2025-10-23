FirstService Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Operating highlights:

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 September 30 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues (millions) $ 1,447.6 $ 1,396.0 $ 4,114.1 $ 3,851.5 Adjusted EBITDA (millions) (note 1) 164.8 160.0 425.2 375.8 Adjusted EPS (note 2) 1.76 1.63 4.39 3.66 GAAP Operating Earnings 115.6 125.9 252.2 247.9 GAAP Diluted EPS 1.24 1.34 2.32 2.26

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FirstService Corporation (TSX: FSV; NASDAQ: FSV) today reported results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2025. All amounts are in US dollars.

Consolidated revenues for the third quarter were $1.45 billion, a 4% increase relative to the same quarter in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA (note 1) increased 3% to $164.8 million, and Adjusted EPS (note 2) was $1.76, reflecting 8% growth over the prior year quarter. During the third quarter, FirstService reported GAAP Operating Earnings of $115.6 million, versus $125.9 million in the prior year period. GAAP diluted earnings per share was $1.24 in the quarter, versus $1.34 for the same quarter a year ago.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2025, consolidated revenues were $4.11 billion, a 7% increase relative to the comparable prior year period, Adjusted EBITDA was $425.2 million, up 13%, and Adjusted EPS was $4.39, an increase of 20% over the prior year period. FirstService’s GAAP Operating Earnings were $252.2 million in the current year period, versus $247.9 million in the prior year. GAAP diluted earnings per share for the nine months year-to-date was $2.32, compared to $2.26 in the prior year period.

“We are pleased with the resilient growth in our consolidated third quarter results, despite weather-related and broader commercial macroeconomic headwinds which tempered the organic top-line within our Brands division,” said Scott Patterson, Chief Executive Officer of FirstService. “While we see these market challenges continuing to impact our performance in the fourth quarter, our businesses will collectively deliver a solid year of growth and profitability,” he concluded.

About FirstService Corporation

FirstService Corporation is a North American leader in the essential outsourced property services sector, serving its customers through two industry-leading service platforms: FirstService Residential - North America’s largest manager of residential communities; and FirstService Brands - one of North America’s largest providers of essential property services delivered through individually branded company-owned operations and franchise systems.

FirstService generates approximately US$5.5 billion in annual revenues and has more than 30,000 employees across North America. With significant insider ownership and an experienced management team, FirstService has a long-term track record of creating value and superior returns for shareholders. The common shares of FirstService trade on the NASDAQ under the symbol “FSV” and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “FSV”, and are included in the S&P/TSX 60 index. More information is available at www.ﬁrstservice.com.

Segmented Quarterly Results

FirstService Residential revenues were $605.4 million for the third quarter, up 8% compared to the prior year quarter, including organic growth of 5% driven by new contract wins. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $66.4 million, an increase of 13% compared to the prior year period. Operating Earnings were $53.3 million, versus $49.1 million for the third quarter of last year. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA margin compared to the prior year reflects sustained progress with labor-driven operational efficiencies, consistent with improvements realized in recent quarters.

FirstService Brands revenues during the third quarter were $842.1 million, up 1% relative to the prior year period. On an organic basis, division revenues declined 4%, with reduced activity levels in our restoration and roofing operations offsetting strong growth at Century Fire Protection. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $102.1 million, compared to $105.8 million in the prior year period. Operating Earnings were $73.7 million, versus $87.1 million in the prior year quarter. Margins for the division were lower than prior year due to the negative operating leverage associated with the decline in organic revenue growth at our restoration and roofing service lines. The decrease in the Operating Earnings margin was further impacted by the comparison to an acquisition-related positive fair value adjustment on a contingent upside earn-out structure which we previously noted in the prior year quarter.

Corporate costs, as presented in Adjusted EBITDA (note 1), were $3.7 million in the third quarter, relative to $4.4 million in the prior year period. GAAP corporate costs for the quarter were $11.4 million, relative to $10.2 million in the prior year period.

Conference Call

Forward-looking Statements

Notes

1. Reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings, adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax; (ii) other (income) expense; (iii) interest expense; (iv) depreciation and amortization; (v) acquisition-related items; and (vi) stock-based compensation expense. The Company uses Consolidated adjusted EBITDA and segment adjusted EBITDA to evaluate its own operating performance, its ability to service debt, and as an integral part of its planning and reporting systems. Additionally, this measure is used in conjunction with discounted cash flow models to determine the Company’s overall enterprise valuation and to evaluate acquisition targets. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA and segment adjusted EBITDA are presented as a supplemental measure because the Company believes such a measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance, due to the low capital intensity of the Company’s service operations. The Company believes this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies, especially in the services industry. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, net earnings or cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s method of calculating adjusted EBITDA and segment adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted EBITDA appears below.

Three months ended Nine months ended (in thousands of US$) September 30 September 30 2025

2024

2025

2024

Net earnings $ 70,887 $ 77,761 $ 140,398 $ 137,595 Income tax 27,700 26,372 57,377 50,971 Other income, net (1,138 ) (381 ) (2,220 ) (2,376 ) Interest expense, net 18,179 22,150 56,609 61,707 Operating earnings 115,628 125,902 252,164 247,897 Depreciation and amortization 46,635 41,409 136,443 117,441 Acquisition-related items (4,100 ) (13,036 ) 15,795 (9,130 ) Stock-based compensation expense 6,617 5,699 20,772 19,626 Adjusted EBITDA $ 164,780 $ 159,974 $ 425,174 $ 375,834





A reconciliation of segment operating earnings to segment Adjusted EBITDA appears below. (in thousands of US$) Three months ended, September 30, 2025 FirstService FirstService Residential Brands Corporate(1) Operating earnings (loss) $ 53,279 $ 73,720 $ (11,371 ) Depreciation and amortization 12,164 34,449 22 Acquisition-related items 920 (6,082 ) 1,062 Stock-based compensation expense - - 6,617 Adjusted EBITDA $ 66,363 $ 102,087 $ (3,670 ) Three months ended, September 30, 2024 FirstService FirstService Residential Brands Corporate(1) Operating earnings (loss) $ 49,059 $ 87,064 $ (10,221 ) Depreciation and amortization 8,871 32,516 22 Acquisition-related items 660 (13,814 ) 118 Stock-based compensation expense - - 5,699 Adjusted EBITDA $ 58,590 $ 105,766 $ (4,382 ) Nine months ended, September 30, 2025 FirstService FirstService Residential Brands Corporate(1) Operating earnings (loss) $ 134,152 $ 154,728 $ (36,716 ) Depreciation and amortization 34,589 101,786 68 Acquisition-related items 4,748 8,555 2,492 Stock-based compensation expense - - 20,772 Adjusted EBITDA $ 173,489 $ 265,069 $ (13,384 ) Nine months ended, September 30, 2024 FirstService FirstService Residential Brands Corporate(1) Operating earnings (loss) $ 124,824 $ 160,171 $ (37,098 ) Depreciation and amortization 27,067 90,306 68 Acquisition-related items 1,385 (11,685 ) 1,170 Stock-based compensation expense - - 19,626 Adjusted EBITDA $ 153,276 $ 238,792 $ (16,234 ) Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as segment Adjusted EBITDA divided by segment revenues. (1) Corporate is not an operating segment, but rather represent corporate overhead expenses not directly attributable to reportable segments and are therefore unallocated within segment operating earnings (loss) and Segment Adjusted EBITDA.



2. Reconciliation of net earnings and diluted net earnings per share to adjusted net earnings and adjusted net earnings per share:

Adjusted EPS is defined as diluted net earnings per share, adjusted for the effect, after income tax, of: (i) the non-controlling interest redemption increment; (ii) acquisition-related items; (iii) amortization expense related to intangible assets recognized in connection with acquisitions; and (iv) stock-based compensation expense. The Company believes this measure is useful to investors because it provides a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company and enhances the comparability of operating results from period to period. Adjusted EPS is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as a substitute for diluted net earnings per share, as determined in accordance with GAAP. The Company’s method of calculating this non-GAAP measure may differ from other issuers and, accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings to adjusted net earnings and of diluted net earnings per share to adjusted EPS appears below.

Three months ended Nine months ended (in thousands of US$) September 30 September 30 2025

2024

2025

2024

Net earnings $ 70,887 $ 77,761 $ 140,398 $ 137,595 Non-controlling interest share of earnings (6,709 ) (7,756 ) (11,430 ) (11,985 ) Acquisition-related items (4,100 ) (13,036 ) 15,795 (9,130 ) Amortization of intangible assets 18,828 17,825 57,051 50,065 Stock-based compensation expense 6,617 5,699 20,772 19,626 Income tax on adjustments (4,514 ) (6,821 ) (20,656 ) (20,210 ) Non-controlling interest on adjustments (197 ) 97 (1,186 ) (487 ) Adjusted net earnings $ 80,812 $ 73,769 $ 200,744 $ 165,474 Three months ended Nine months ended (in US$) September 30 September 30 2025

2024

2025

2024

Diluted net earnings per share $ 1.24 $ 1.34 $ 2.32 $ 2.26 Non-controlling interest redemption increment 0.15 0.21 0.50 0.52 Acquisition-related items (0.05 ) (0.28 ) 0.29 (0.20 ) Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax 0.29 0.27 0.86 0.77 Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax 0.13 0.09 0.42 0.31 Adjusted earnings per share $ 1.76 $ 1.63 $ 4.39 $ 3.66 Organic growth is defined as revenue growth adjusted to exclude the revenue attributable to acquired businesses for a period of twelve months following their acquisition.







FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts) Three months Nine months ended September 30 ended September 30 2025

2024

2025

2024

Revenues $ 1,447,565 $ 1,396,041 $ 4,114,124 $ 3,851,545 Cost of revenues 960,420 936,573 2,737,222 2,587,613 Selling, general and administrative expenses 328,982 305,193 972,500 907,724 Depreciation 27,807 23,584 79,392 67,376 Amortization of intangible assets 18,828 17,825 57,051 50,065 Acquisition-related items (1) (4,100 ) (13,036 ) 15,795 (9,130 ) Operating earnings 115,628 125,902 252,164 247,897 Interest expense, net 18,179 22,150 56,609 61,707 Other income, net (1,138 ) (381 ) (2,220 ) (2,376 ) Earnings before income tax 98,587 104,133 197,775 188,566 Income tax 27,700 26,372 57,377 50,971 Net earnings 70,887 77,761 140,398 137,595 Non-controlling interest share of earnings 6,709 7,756 11,430 11,985 Non-controlling interest redemption increment 7,010 9,472 22,899 23,711 Net earnings attributable to Company $ 57,168 $ 60,533 $ 106,069 $ 101,899 Net earnings per common share Basic $ 1.25 $ 1.34 $ 2.33 $ 2.27 Diluted 1.24 1.34 2.32 2.26 Adjusted earnings per share (2) $ 1.76 $ 1.63 $ 4.39 $ 3.66 Weighted average common shares (thousands) Basic 45,568 45,047 45,462 44,961 Diluted 45,924 45,336 45,732 45,163

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings

(1) Acquisition-related items include contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments, and transaction costs.

(2) See definition and reconciliation above.





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands of US dollars) September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 219,916 $ 227,598 Restricted cash 25,595 16,088 Accounts receivable 958,606 947,517 Prepaid and other current assets 397,243 368,150 Current assets 1,601,360 1,559,353 Other non-current assets 28,937 28,007 Deferred income tax 2,134 2,114 Fixed assets 286,263 253,994 Operating lease right-of-use assets 275,537 240,518 Goodwill and intangible assets 2,191,125 2,110,866 Total assets $ 4,385,356 $ 4,194,852 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 554,054 $ 541,509 Unearned revenues 217,243 190,885 Other current liabilities 64,818 23,690 Operating lease liabilities - current 58,038 53,115 Long-term debt - current 13,784 41,567 Current liabilities 907,937 850,766 Long-term debt - non-current 1,191,438 1,257,143 Operating lease liabilities - non-current 248,749 214,423 Other liabilities 124,776 150,542 Deferred income tax 100,801 84,895 Redeemable non-controlling interests 472,172 449,337 Shareholders' equity 1,339,483 1,187,746 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,385,356 $ 4,194,852 Supplemental balance sheet information Total debt $ 1,205,222 $ 1,298,710 Total debt, net of cash 985,306 1,071,112





Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of US dollars) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30 September 30 2025

2024

2025

2024

Cash provided by (used in) Operating activities Net earnings $ 70,887 $ 77,761 $ 140,398 $ 137,595 Items not affecting cash: Depreciation and amortization 46,635 41,409 136,443 117,441 Deferred income tax (830 ) (2,265 ) (2,420 ) (6,814 ) Other 518 (7,155 ) 29,870 7,229 117,210 109,750 304,291 255,451 Changes in non-cash working capital Accounts receivable 34,649 (17,343 ) 19,828 (19,983 ) Payables and accruals (13,312 ) 30,635 (26,475 ) 7,353 Other (12,185 ) (46,031 ) 32,802 (43,866 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 126,362 77,011 330,446 198,955 Investing activities Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (44,469 ) (4,016 ) (96,385 ) (158,665 ) Purchases of fixed assets (33,663 ) (26,560 ) (96,601 ) (80,882 ) Other investing activities (1,372 ) 3,715 (10,042 ) 2,715 Net cash used in investing activities (79,504 ) (26,861 ) (203,028 ) (236,832 ) Financing activities Increase (decrease) in long-term debt, net (36,941 ) (36,764 ) (91,768 ) 99,964 Purchases of non-controlling interests, net (4,597 ) (3,963 ) (33,943 ) (25,405 ) Dividends paid to common shareholders (12,501 ) (11,253 ) (36,315 ) (32,551 ) Distributions paid to non-controlling interests (1,828 ) (3,267 ) (13,430 ) (7,737 ) Other financing activities 28,869 9,787 49,775 32,577 Net cash used in financing activities (26,998 ) (45,460 ) (125,681 ) 66,848 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 781 (151 ) 88 200 Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 20,641 4,539 1,825 29,171 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 224,870 231,509 243,686 206,877 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 245,511 $ 236,048 $ 245,511 $ 236,048





Segmented Results (in thousands of US dollars) FirstService FirstService Residential Brands Corporate Consolidated Three months ended September 30 2025 Revenues $ 605,426 $ 842,139 $ - $ 1,447,565 Adjusted EBITDA 66,363 102,087 (3,670 ) 164,780 Operating earnings 53,279 73,720 (11,371 ) 115,628 2024 Revenues $ 559,585 $ 836,456 $ - $ 1,396,041 Adjusted EBITDA 58,590 105,766 (4,382 ) 159,974 Operating earnings 49,059 87,064 (10,221 ) 125,902 FirstService FirstService Residential Brands Corporate Consolidated Nine months ended September 30 2025 Revenues $ 1,723,536 $ 2,390,588 $ - $ 4,114,124 Adjusted EBITDA 173,489 265,069 (13,384 ) 425,174 Operating earnings 134,152 154,728 (36,716 ) 252,164 2024 Revenues $ 1,613,213 $ 2,238,332 $ - $ 3,851,545 Adjusted EBITDA 153,276 238,792 (16,234 ) 375,834 Operating earnings 124,824 160,171 (37,098 ) 247,897





