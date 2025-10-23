Propy Launches $100M Expansion With AI Escrow Officer to Modernize Home Closings

MIAMI, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Propy today announced a $100 million expansion to modernize the $25B U.S. title industry and simultaneously debuted Agent Avery, the first AI escrow officer for real estate closings. With a mixed financing package integrating private credit with blockchain-based DeFi loans, the company is acquiring title firms nationwide. It will then upgrade those firms to faster, safer and fully digital closings, all powered by Propy’s groundbreaking AI–powered, onchain model.





The title and escrow industry remains one of the last analog strongholds in the US, fragmented across nearly 7,000 firms. Last year, 63% of REALTORS® reported title fraud in their markets, with those in the Northeast reporting a 92% rate. Propy’s strategy: acquire profitable firms in states like California, Texas, and Florida, to digitize their operations end-to-end with AI and blockchain infrastructure, eliminating redundant paperwork, fraud risk, and multi-week delays.

Meet Agent Avery: The First AI Escrow Officer

“Real estate has had every kind of digital upgrade except the one that matters most, how deals actually close,” said Natalia Karayaneva, CEO of Propy. “By automating the closing process itself, we’re cutting out inefficiencies that have slowed this industry for decades. The productivity gains with AI are on par with what fintech did for banking.”

Built to eliminate manual work that consumes nearly 70% of an escrow officer’s workflow, Avery manages contracts, compliance, communications and fund transfers in both traditional and crypto payments. Trained on thousands of proprietary transactions, Avery understands RESPA regulations and real-estate law, ensuring each closing stays compliant. Early pilots show 40% lower workloads and up to 40% higher margins, allowing agents and title officers to handle more deals per month with a seamless, five-star client experience for buyers and sellers.

“Agent Avery and our acquisition strategy give us a path to scale nationwide, transforming closings into a faster, AI-driven experience built for modern buyers", added Natalia Karayaneva, CEO.



M&A: Turning fragmented services into high-tech, high-margin business operation

Founded in 2017, Propy has processed over $4B in digital real estate transactions and operates as a licensed title company with AI automation at its core. After validating its model through early acquisitions, the company has now identified a clear path to scale by consolidating mid-sized, profitable regional firms. It is targeting firms with $5M–$50M in revenue and strong local roots. Propy offers them an instant tech upgrade, greater efficiency, and nationwide scalability through its AI-powered platform, giving local firms access to modern tools and a competitive advantage at the national level.

Expanding Advisory Board of Financial and Policy Leaders

Propy is adding Chris Campbell (former Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Treasury) and Mike Jones (Science Inc.) and to its advisory board, joining Dr. Michael S. Piwowar (former SEC Commissioner) and Michael Casey (former Chief Content Officer, CoinDesk, MIT) to guide Propy’s regulatory and capital structuring. The company is backed by Tim Draper.

“There's a clear institutional appetite for innovation in real estate,” said Dr. Michael S. Piwowar, executive vice president of Milken Institute Finance. “Propy’s use of AI automation and onchain infrastructure could redefine how property ownership is tracked and transacted in America.”

Agents, brokers, buyers, and title firms can now request early access to Agent Avery — Propy’s AI escrow officer — for a first look at how automated closings can cut costs and accelerate transactions. Learn more at propy.com/avery

About Propy

Propy is the only title and escrow company powered by AI and utilizing smart contracts. Propy’s platform automates the entire real estate closing process - from offer to deed recording - using blockchain and AI, allowing transactions to occur 24/7 with fewer intermediaries, less paperwork, and higher security. In doing so, Propy is removing inefficiencies with outdated legacy systems and removing cost barriers that prevent access to real estate. Propy’s founder, Natalia Karayaneva, a software engineer, has been a successful real estate professional for 15 years and built the company because she was frustrated with how time-consuming and rife with fraud real estate transactions were. For more information visit Propy.com.

