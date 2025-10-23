Ramsey Theory Group CEO Dan Herbatschek Urges Enterprises to Embrace Hybrid and Private Cloud Architectures in Wake of Recent AWS Outage

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In light of the widespread outage at AWS on October 20, 2025—which disrupted thousands of applications and services globally— Ramsey Theory Group (RTG) today issued a call-to-action for enterprise organizations to adopt hybrid and private cloud strategies as fundamental components of cybersecurity and business-continuity planning. RTG’s CEO, Dan Herbatschek , emphasized that the incident underscores the inherent risk of over-dependence on a single public cloud provider and region. RTG is a multi-disciplinary technology firm specializing in software development, artificial intelligence, quantitative analysis, IT & cybersecurity, digital marketing, and product development.

“Monday’s AWS outage is a stark reminder that even the most pervasive cloud infrastructures are not immune to failure,” said Herbatschek. “For many organizations, the cloud has become the backbone of operations—and when that backbone falters, the consequences cascade rapidly. It is time to rethink cloud strategy: resiliency is no longer optional, it is mission-critical.”

Outage Highlights Systemic Risk of Single-Provider Dependence

The outage originated in AWS’s US-EAST-1 region and was traced to a DNS resolution issue with the DynamoDB service, which then cascaded into other internal subsystems. The disruption impacted a wide swath of services—from social platforms and gaming applications to banking and enterprise SaaS—illustrating how a fault at one provider can echo across the digital economy.

Herbatschek believes key lessons for the enterprise learned were:

Concentration Risk : Reliance on a single public-cloud vendor and region introduces a single point of failure.

: Reliance on a single public-cloud vendor and region introduces a single point of failure. Chain Reaction Vulnerability : Dependencies within cloud platforms (e.g., DNS, databases, instance-launch subsystems) mean a glitch in one element can cascade widely.

: Dependencies within cloud platforms (e.g., DNS, databases, instance-launch subsystems) mean a glitch in one element can cascade widely. Business Continuity Exposure: Organizations whose workloads live only in one cloud region were unable to effectively fail-over or recover quickly.



Why Hybrid and Private Cloud Matter

As organizations scale their cloud adoption, Herbatschek recommends a multi-layered infrastructure approach that enhances resiliency and security:

Private Cloud / On-Premises Environment – Mission-critical workloads, highly regulated data, and sensitive operations should remain under direct organizational control, with isolated networking and security controls.

– Mission-critical workloads, highly regulated data, and sensitive operations should remain under direct organizational control, with isolated networking and security controls. Hybrid Cloud Deployment – Bridge the public cloud with private infrastructure. This enables flexibility, workload mobility and fail‐over across cloud and on-premises environments.

– Bridge the public cloud with private infrastructure. This enables flexibility, workload mobility and fail‐over across cloud and on-premises environments. Multi-Region and Multi-Provider Resiliency – Public-cloud fallback should span multiple providers and regions so that if one provider or zone fails (as AWS did), workloads can be shifted or degraded gracefully.



Herbatschek continued: “If your core infrastructure lives solely in one public cloud region and that region fails, your business is exposed. Hybrid and private cloud architectures are not just about cost or performance—they are about control, visibility, and resilience.”

Next Steps: What Enterprises Should Do Now

In response to the AWS incident and the broader shift in threat and infrastructure landscape, RTG recommends the following immediate actions:

Cloud Dependency Audit – Map all workloads, services, and data stores to identify reliance on a single cloud provider or region. Resiliency Strategy Review – Ensure mission-critical systems have fallback options via hybrid/private cloud or alternate providers. Cyber-Resiliency Integration – Align infrastructure architecture with security, governance, and continuity planning. Partner with Experts – Engage with trusted advisers and specialist firms (such as RTG) who can design, implement, and validate hybrid/private cloud frameworks tailored to your organization’s risk profile.

Herbatschek concluded: “The cloud revolution unlocked incredible agility and scale—but it also created a new class of systemic risk. Monday’s AWS event should be a wake-up call: every enterprise must now design for failure. Hybrid and private clouds are not just technical options—they are strategic imperatives.”

Visit https://www.ramseytheory.com/ to learn more.