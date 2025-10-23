KEBAISHI Smart Ceiling Fans Shine at Hong Kong Lighting Fair 2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a successful showcase at the 2025 Autumn Canton Fair, Zhongshan KEBAISHI Lighting Technology Co., Ltd. is set to make another mark at the Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition), taking place October 27–30, 2025, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (Booth 1E-G27, G29).





Under the theme “Reunite with Old Friends, Embrace New Smart Designs,” KEBAISHI will unveil its new Smart Ceiling Fan Light Series , featuring Tuya APP and voice control, 3-color lighting, and multi-speed airflow for enhanced comfort and style.





Key Highlights

Smarter Control Options

All functions can be managed via the Tuya APP or by voice command — allowing users to adjust airflow speed and lighting tone effortlessly.

Designs for Every Market

From clean, minimalist looks to warm natural wood finishes, KEBAISHI’s new range reflects diverse market preferences and global style trends.

Factory-Direct Value

With direct-from-source pricing and exclusive show offers, partners can expect attractive margins without compromising on quality

OEM & ODM Support

KEBAISHI continues to back its global partners with comprehensive customization services, helping brands develop products that fit their unique market needs.

Strengthening Partnerships, Old and New

KEBAISHI sees the Hong Kong Lighting Fair not only as a showcase, but as a platform to reconnect with long-time partners and welcome new collaborators.

“We always see the Hong Kong Lighting Fair as more than just a display floor,” said a KEBAISHI representative. “It’s a place to meet old friends, exchange ideas, and discuss what’s next — a celebration of creativity and collaboration.”

To express appreciation for ongoing support, KEBAISHI has prepared several exclusive perks for returning partners, including:

Personal thank-you gifts for continued cooperation

Special VIP pricing on selected new and classic models

Private meetings with KEBAISHI’s product and leadership teams to explore future opportunities





Visitors to the booth will experience firsthand the craftsmanship behind KEBAISHI’s latest models — each featuring a quiet, energy-efficient DC motor that reflects the brand’s commitment to combining advanced functionality with refined design.

About Zhongshan KEBAISHI Lighting Technology Co., Ltd.

Founded in Zhongshan, China, Zhongshan KEBAISHI Lighting Technology Co., Ltd. specializes in the design and manufacture of lighting and ceiling fan products for international markets. With a focus on craftsmanship, innovation, and smart functionality, KEBAISHI is dedicated to creating reliable, high-quality solutions that enhance everyday living and deliver lasting value.

Overseas Business Contact:

Alice | Overseas Business Manager

Zhongshan KEBAISHI Lighting Technology Co., Ltd.

Tel: +86 181 2640 6738

Email: alice@kbs-ceilingfan.com

Website: www.kbsceilingfans.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d96ac01b-e35d-4953-9d39-23e101527acc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9bf0ddb1-9567-42a9-bb1d-a8d4bf782d4e