Wevr Establishes EU Creative Studio in Malta

VENICE, Calif., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wevr, a creative development and production studio specializing in interactive, immersive experiences based in Los Angeles, today announced the establishment of its European subsidiary in Malta. As part of the expansion, Wevr will grow its global Talent Network by establishing a Talent Residency program in Malta.

“With our Malta subsidiary, within the EU’s vibrant immersive ecosystem, Wevr strengthens its global footprint and creative network,” said Neville Spiteri, Wevr’s Co-Founder and CEO. “Wevr is uniquely positioned to bridge U.S. and EU talent, advancing the frontier of global immersive entertainment.”

“Wevr’s decision to establish its EU studio in Malta is a clear vote of confidence in our growing creative and digital industries. By bringing together Wevr’s world-class expertise with Malta’s dynamic ecosystem across film, videogaming, and digital media, we are creating new high-quality jobs, developing local talent, and opening up fresh opportunities for our young creatives and entrepreneurs” said Minister for the Economy, Enterprise and Strategic Projects, Hon. Silvio Schembri.

“Malta is thrilled to welcome Wevr,” said George Gregory, CEO of Malta Enterprise. “Our robust incentives and infrastructure empower innovative ventures, and Wevr’s presence will elevate Malta’s role in next-generation entertainment.”

Renowned for pioneering immersive, social experiences such as The Blu, Wevr continues to innovate at the forefront of the immersive entertainment industry. The expansion builds on a successful first collaboration between Wevr and Malta, the Malta Pavilion immersive experience at the World Expo in Osaka Japan, earning 3rd place in the People’s Choice Award among over 100 countries. Wevr is partnering with Malta Enterprise, Gaming Malta and the Malta Film Commission to attract an international pool of top artists, designers, and developers.

Malta’s high-performance internet infrastructure, thriving game development hub and strong Hollywood legacy, hosting the production of Gladiator and Game of Thrones, offer unmatched opportunities. Current Wevr collaborations in the EU include Stargate Studios (Malta), Cyan Planet (Czech Republic) and Cibo Studio (Italy), with new ventures and partnerships forthcoming.

About Wevr

Wevr is a leading immersive studio that collaborates with artists, brands, and IP holders to co-create immersive experiences and spatial applications. Expertise spans interactive real-time 3D, Spatial/XR, simulations, immersive video, and generative AI. Wevr was named to Fast Company’s list of the “10 Most Innovative Companies in AR/VR.” Its world-class leadership team includes repeat successful technology entrepreneurs, veteran AAA game developers, and award-winning artists and storytellers. Investors include HTC, Warner Brothers and Epic Games.

