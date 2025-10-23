Abacus Sells $50 Million of Securitized Life Insurance Assets to Institutional Investors

~ Transaction Structured as an Above Investment Grade-Rated Collateralized Note ~

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Global Management, Inc. ("Abacus" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ABL), a leader in alternative asset management, announced that it successfully sold $50 million of securitized life insurance assets, the deal was structured as an above investment-grade rated collateralized note. The transaction closed on October 22, 2025. This innovative transaction enables institutional investors, banks, and insurance companies to gain direct exposure to life insurance assets via an uncorrelated rated structure.

The note carries an above investment-grade rating and a mid-single-digit yield. This demonstrates strong institutional demand for longevity-based assets that provide diversification from traditional market exposures, and mitigates risks associated with owning individual life settlement assets.

Jay Jackson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Abacus, said, "This solution provides institutional investors with direct access to the uncorrelated investment opportunity of life insurance policies through an innovative, highly-rated, and securitized structure. This is a key milestone for our business and demonstrates our ability to create new institutional interest for life insurance assets.”

About Abacus

Abacus Global Management (NASDAQ: ABL) is a leading financial services company specializing in alternative asset management, data-driven wealth solutions, technology innovations, and institutional services. With a focus on longevity-based assets and personalized financial planning, Abacus leverages proprietary data analytics and decades of industry expertise to deliver innovative solutions that optimize financial outcomes for individuals and institutions worldwide.

For more information, please visit abacusgm.com .

Contacts :

Investor Relations

Robert F. Phillips – SVP Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs rob@abacusgm.com

(321) 290-1198

David Jackson – Managing Director of Investor Relations david@abacusgm.com

(321) 299-0716