Auditoria.AI Named to the 2025 CB Insights’ List of the 100 Most Promising Fintech Startups

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CB Insights today named Auditoria.AI to its eighth annual Fintech 100, showcasing the 100 most promising private fintech companies in the world.

“This year’s Fintech 100 showcases a new generation of companies turning AI, automation, and digital assets into the backbone of financial infrastructure,” said Laura Kennedy, Principal Analyst at CB Insights. “This year’s winners are building the infrastructure that will shape the future of financial services.”

“Agentic and contextual automation of business workflows are the missing puzzle piece in finance, and agentic AI is how it snaps into place. With Auditoria, finance teams do not just route tasks, they delegate outcomes to trusted AI teammates that execute, reconcile, and learn across systems,” said Rohit Gupta, CEO and Co-founder of Auditoria.AI. “Fintech has moved beyond scripts and checklists, where agentic systems let finance leaders assign intent and not just steps, and expect results with controls and auditability. Being named to the Fintech 100 affirms what our customers see every day, which is when autonomous agents take on the repetitive and the risky - workflow automation stops being a tooling project and becomes a balance-sheet lever.”

The list features early- and mid-stage startups driving the evolution of fintech. Utilizing the CB Insights Strategy Terminal , the 100 winners were selected based on several factors, including CB Insights datasets on deal activity, industry partnerships, investor strength, hiring momentum, and private company signals such as Commercial Maturity and Mosaic Scores . We also reviewed Analyst Briefings submitted directly to us by startups and leveraged Scouting Reports, powered by CB Insights’ Team of Agents .

Being named to the Fintech 100 underscores Auditoria.AI’s leadership in transforming the Office of the CFO through agentic AI. Its autonomous finance agents streamline workflows across accounts payable, receivable, general ledger, and FP&A, accelerating cash and improving resilience at scale. This year, Auditoria expanded its AI TeamMates suite with SmartResearch, enabling agents to autonomously access, analyze, and interpret financial data in real time. By combining workflow automation with intelligent research, Auditoria empowers finance teams to move faster, make sharper decisions, and deliver measurable business impact with minimal IT effort.

Quick facts on the 2025 Fintech 100:

The 100 winners include 20 companies across digital assets solutions, 16 in financial operations and HR, 14 payments companies, and 13 in wealth management.

60+ companies on the list deploy AI in their solutions, and AI agents in particular are moving from workflows to financial infrastructure.

$5.6B in equity funding raised over time, including more than $2B in 2025 so far (as of 10/22/2025).

60 companies from outside the United States, across 26 countries on 6 continents.

640+ business relationships since 2021, including with industry leaders like Mastercard, Visa, Worldpay, Coinbase, and Circle.



About CB Insights

CB Insights is the leader in predictive intelligence on private companies. It delivers instant insights that help you source and analyze private companies, focus on the right markets, and stay ahead of competitors. Our AI agents are powerful because they translate signals into the exact outputs your teams need to move first — defensible, sourced, and board-ready. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com .

Contact:

Media@cbinsights.com

About Auditoria.AI

Auditoria.AI is the leader in intelligent applications for corporate finance, helping finance teams automate business processes in AP, AR, GL, and FP&A to accelerate cash performance. Auditoria’s AI TeamMates, including SmartBots and SmartResearch, integrate with systems of record and financial data feeds to streamline collections, optimize spend management, digitize documentation, and deliver real-time financial insight.

Finance teams at leading enterprises—including Blackbaud, Bring IT, Brown & Brown, Secureworks, Denny’s, Freshworks, and UserTesting—use Auditoria to accelerate business value while minimizing IT involvement, improving resilience, and enhancing insight.