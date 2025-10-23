LifeMD to Report Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 6

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, announces that it will report financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 after the close of the U.S. financial markets on November 6, 2025, and will host a conference call beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time.

Conference Call & Webcast Details

Date: Thursday, November 6th Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time Toll-Free Dial-In: 800-245-3047 International Dial-In: 203-518-9765 Conference ID: LIFEMD Live & Archived Webcast: Link

About LifeMD, Inc.

LifeMD® is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, access to laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men’s and women’s health, weight management, and hormone therapy. The Company leverages a vertically integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, a state-of-the-art affiliated compounding pharmacy, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to high-quality and affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com .

Investor Contact

Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer

marc@lifemd.com

Media Contact

Jessica Friedeman, Chief Marketing and Product Officer

press@lifemd.com