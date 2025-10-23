Clean Earth Opens New Service Center in Syracuse, New York

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Earth, a division of Enviri Corporation (NYSE: NVRI) and a leading provider of environmental and regulated waste management services, today announced the opening of a new service center in Syracuse, New York. The 18,400-square-foot warehouse, featuring 42 dock spaces, strengthens Clean Earth’s ability to serve a growing base of retail, healthcare, and educational institutions across the region.

This strategic expansion enhances Clean Earth’s lab packing services across its customer base, while also improving routing efficiencies for hazardous and non-hazardous waste transportation. The location will serve as a key logistics hub, connecting customers to Clean Earth’s nearby recycling, treatment, and disposal facilities.

“Our investment in Syracuse reflects our commitment to delivering innovative, efficient, and sustainability-focused solutions to our customers,” said Jeff Beswick, President of Clean Earth. “By expanding our network and leveraging advanced routing technology, we’re able to offer optimized transportation tailored to customer preferences and best value logistics – ultimately driving cost savings, service reliability, and reducing environmental impact.”

Earlier this year, Clean Earth introduced a new transportation fleet as part of its broader initiative to enhance network logistics and operations. Combined with its transportation management system and nationwide facility footprint, the company continues to prioritize operational excellence, reducing transit times and improving service delivery to customers.

About Clean Earth

Headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, Clean Earth operates a network of 93 locations across the United States. Clean Earth’s highly experienced team helps customers navigate everything from the simplest waste management needs to the most complex environmental waste challenges. Delivering one of the largest networks of treatment, recycling, and sustainability services, our experts apply industry-leading solutions at every stage of your waste journey. With Clean Earth, you’ll have the best working for you. To learn more, visit: www.cleanearthinc.com.

Investor Contact

David Martin

+1.267.946.1407

dmartin@enviri.com Media Contact

Karen Tognarelli

+1.717.480.6145

ktognarelli@enviri.com



