Authentic Holdings, Inc., Signs Advisory Agreement with Ninja Digital Holdings LLC to Monetize Its Goliath Motion Pictures Library For AI Training, Data Labeling and Licensing

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Authentic Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: AHRO ) ("Authentic" or the "Company") today announced it has signed an exclusive representation agreement with Ninja Digital Holdings, L.L.C., a data labeling and AI consultancy firm, to market Authentic's extensive entertainment library—comprising more than 30,000 full-length movies, television shows, and a voluminous amount of animated series to the global artificial intelligence (AI) marketplace.

The expansive content library acquired earlier this year in a $11 million transaction, includes over 30 terabytes of digital data spanning decades of entertainment content. Through the agreement, Authentic's assets will be licensed for AI model training, machine learning applications, and synthetic data generation.

"Our entertainment library will take on a powerful new life within the AI ecosystem," said Chris Giordano, President and Chairman of Authentic Holdings, Inc. "Through our relationship with Ninja Digital, we're unlocking a potentially new and large revenue stream by applying our Goliath Motion Pictures Entertainment catalogue to data labeling and AI training. The size and diversity of our library position us to consistently pursue re-licensing and new data deals for years to come.

As the AI industry expands, the demand for diverse, high-quality data places Authentic squarely in the sweet spot of this global opportunity. In addition, we are aggressively exploring similar initiatives involving our licensed music catalogue as this program scales."

Ninja Digital has expanded the collaboration by signing an exclusive agreement with KLED ( www.kled.ai ), one of the world's premier data marketplaces serving clients such as Google, Meta, and Tesla. The Goliath library will undergo testing, labeling, and cataloguing before being made available through KLED's AI data marketplace for model training and development.

"Authentic's library represents one of the largest independently held entertainment data collections available for AI use today," said a spokesperson for Ninja Digital Holdings. "Our partnership with KLED ensures these assets reach the right platforms, at the right time, to power the next generation of AI models."

This agreement positions Authentic Holdings at the intersection of entertainment, technology, and artificial intelligence, potentially creating new monetization pathways while expanding the long-term value of its intellectual property portfolio.

About Authentic Holdings, Inc.

Authentic Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: AHRO ) is a diversified company focused on acquiring, developing, and monetizing intellectual property and entertainment assets across music, television, film, and emerging digital platforms. Through its subsidiaries, including Goliath Motion Picture Entertainment, the Company leverages innovative technologies to create value across both traditional and next-generation media ecosystems.

Website: www.authenticholdingsinc.com

About Ninja Digital Holdings, L.L.C.

Ninja Digital Holdings is a data labeling and AI consultancy specializing in preparing and managing large-scale datasets for artificial intelligence training and machine learning applications. The company partners with global data marketplaces to help clients maximize the value of their content and media assets.

About KLED

KLED AI operates as a platform that bridges AI developers with content rights holders, offering premium, unbiased datasets for training AI models providing high-quality, ethically sourced data, including video, music, and transcriptions, enriched with metadata to ensure accuracy and ethical AI training.

Contact Information

Authentic Holdings, Inc.

Email: chrisg@authenticholdingsinc.com

Website: www.authenticholdingsinc.com

