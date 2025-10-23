Saudi Electricity Company Joins NAMI as Strategic Investor to Drive Additive Manufacturing Growth in the Kingdom

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a landmark move set to accelerate Saudi Arabia’s advanced manufacturing, application development and reverse engineering capabilities, the Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) signed an agreement to join The Saudi Arabian Industrial Investment Company, (Dussur), and global 3D printing pioneer (3D Systems) (NYSE: DDD), as a strategic investor in the National Additive Manufacturing and Innovation Company (NAMI). Further strengthening the company’s position as a national leader in additive manufacturing.

Since its establishment, NAMI has been shaped by the strategic vision of its founding shareholders to lead the industrial transformation through additive manufacturing across priority sectors in the kingdom. The company was launched to localize advanced manufacturing technologies and enable knowledge transfer, positioning it as a leading force in modern industrial capabilities.

Founded to champion the adoption of additive manufacturing across key sectors such as energy, aerospace & defense, automotive, consumer goods, and medical industries, NAMI is at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge 3D printing solutions tailored to the Kingdom’s industrial needs.

In recent years, NAMI has developed a strong capability to offer additive manufacturing solutions within The Kingdom including the full range of advanced polymer and metal printing technologies, along with a highly skilled application engineering organization to support the rapidly growing Saudi customer base. Since its inception in 2022, NAMI has built a fully capable application center and component manufacturing facility in Riyadh, utilizing 3D Systems’ most advanced printing systems including the DMP Factory 500 and DMP Flex 350 Dual for metal components, and the SLS 380 and SLA 750 for polymer products, all of which are needed to support its collaboration with the SEC and other emerging customers in The Kingdom.

These solutions are being used to deliver high-performance components such as pump impellers, fuel burners, motor fans, heat sinks, and heat exchangers while reducing SEC’s physical inventory requirements. SEC’s investment reflects its strategic ambition to optimize its supply chain by digitizing its inventory, lowering spare part costs, and increasing supply chain agility, a move aligned with its broader digital transformation and localization goals.

The addition of SEC as a strategic shareholder will enhance NAMI’s credibility within the energy sector, while reinforcing its ongoing commitment to other industries. With strong backing from Dussur, 3D Systems, and now SEC, NAMI is well-positioned to accelerate its growth and establish itself as the national leader in additive manufacturing.

As both a strategic investor and a core customer, SEC will play a vital role in expanding 3D printing infrastructure within the energy sector and driving the broader industrial application of additive manufacturing across the Kingdom.

"This partnership solidifies NAMI as the Additive Manufacturing National Champion in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Further accelerating our traction in serving the 4th industrial revolution through fostering innovation and digitization in line with Vision 2030" said Faisal Al-Tubayyeb, NAMI Chairman of the Board

With SEC on board after completion of the transaction, NAMI is set to launch several strategic initiatives. These include developing a comprehensive digital inventory for SEC’s spare parts, building a robust additive manufacturing supply chain to serve both SEC and other industries, expanding production capabilities, and accelerating spare parts digitization to drive innovation and operational efficiency.

"We are proud of joining forces with SEC, whose confidence in our strategic direction reflects the growing importance of advanced manufacturing and 3D printing in driving localization and supply chain resilience in the Energy sector." said Eng. Mohammed Swaidan, CEO of NAMI

As part of this milestone, NAMI is positioned with strong confidence to achieve its demand targets, supported by SEC’s backing to extend its service capabilities. The collaboration enhances NAMI’s market credibility, underscoring its ability to serve a major industrial player within the energy sector. Furthermore, NAMI’s governance framework will be further strengthened through the adoption of SEC’s well-established corporate policies and procedures, this partnership will significantly accelerate the growth of the 3D printing market in Saudi Arabia.

By securing consistent demand from a key national entity like SEC, the partnership de-risks investment in 3D printing infrastructure, encourages local supply chain development, and demonstrates the viability of additive manufacturing at industrial scale. This will likely attract further industrial players to explore 3D printing solutions, supporting the broader national goal of localizing advanced manufacturing and building a resilient industrial ecosystem.

Looking ahead, NAMI will begin integrating SEC’s strategic input into its growth roadmap, with a focus on scaling production capabilities and expanding its service offering across key industrial sectors with streamlined communication and fast-tracked application development.

ABOUT THE SAUDI ELECTRICITY COMPANY (SEC)

The Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) is the largest utility company in the Middle East and North Africa, responsible for generating, transmitting, and distributing electricity across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. As a key enabler of the Kingdom’s energy transformation, SEC is committed to operational excellence, innovation, and sustainability in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 goals.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING AND INNOVATION COMPANY (NAMI)

National Additive Manufacturing and Innovation Company (NAMI), established by 2022 with a vision to be The Most Innovative Solution Provider Fostering Creative Design and Supply Chain Resilience In The Region.

NAMI focuses on advancing additive manufacturing, application development and reverse engineering capabilities within the Kingdom while offering wide range of 3DS material and printers, aiming to become a leading hub for innovation and advanced industries, contributing to the Vision 2030 by localizing advanced technology and fostering the kingdom’s supply chain resceliance.

Visit us at www.nami3dp.com

LinkedIn & X: @nami3dp

For more information, you may contact us through: Info@nami3dp.com

ABOUT DUSSUR

The Saudi Arabian Industrial Investment company, owned by The Saudi Public Investment Fund (“PIF”), Aramco, and Sabic, Dussur aims to provide growth capital to companies seeking to build new industrial capabilities, that align with the national industrial strategy of the kingdom of Saudi Arabia .

Visit us at www.dussur.com

LinkedIn & X: @Dussur

For more information, you may contact us through: Info@dussur.com

ABOUT 3D SYSTEMS

Nearly 40 years ago, Chuck Hull’s curiosity and desire to improve the way products were designed and manufactured gave birth to 3D printing, 3D Systems, and the additive manufacturing industry. Since then, that same spark continues to ignite the 3D Systems team as we work side-by-side with our customers to change the way industries innovate. As a full-service solutions partner, we deliver industry-leading 3D printing technologies, materials and software to high-value markets such as medical and dental; aerospace, space and defense; transportation and motorsports; AI infrastructure; and durable goods. Each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise and passion of our employees who endeavor to achieve our shared goal of Transforming Manufacturing for a Better Future. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com.

