Integer Holdings Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

~ Continued strong sales and profit growth in 3Q25 ~

~ Updating 2025 sales and profit outlook; providing preliminary outlooks for 2026 and 2027 ~

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integer Holdings Corporation (NYSE:ITGR) today announced results for the three months ended September 26, 2025.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights (compared to Third Quarter 2024, except as noted)

Sales increased 8% to $468 million, with organic growth of 7%.

GAAP operating income decreased $2 million to $56 million, a decrease of 3%. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income increased $10 million to $86 million, an increase of 14%.

GAAP income from continuing operations increased $3 million to $40 million, an increase of 9%. Non-GAAP adjusted net income increased $13 million to $63 million, an increase of 27%.

GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations increased $0.10 to $1.11, an increase of 10%. Non-GAAP adjusted EPS increased $0.36 to $1.79, an increase of 25%.

Adjusted EBITDA increased $10 million to $106 million, an increase of 11%.

From the end of 2024, total debt increased $204 million to $1.194 billion and Non-GAAP net total debt increased $204 million to $1.158 billion, primarily to finance acquisitions and costs associated with the 2030 convertible note offering, resulting in a leverage ratio of 3.0 times adjusted EBITDA as of September 26, 2025.

“Integer delivered another strong quarter of growth with sales up 8%, adjusted operating income up 14%, and adjusted EPS growth of 25%,” said Joseph Dziedzic, Integer’s president and CEO. “While select headwinds are expected to impact our 2026 sales, we believe our strategy and strong product development pipeline will lead to a return to 200 basis points above-market organic growth in 2027.”

Discussion of Product Line Third Quarter 2025 Sales

Cardio & Vascular sales increased 15% in the third quarter 2025 compared to the third quarter 2024, driven by new product ramps in electrophysiology, Precision Coating and VSi Parylene acquisitions, and strong customer demand in neurovascular.

Cardiac Rhythm Management & Neuromodulation sales increased 2% in the third quarter 2025 compared to the third quarter 2024, driven by strong growth in emerging neuromodulation customers with PMA (pre-market approval) products, normalized cardiac rhythm management growth, and the final quarters of the planned decline of an early spinal cord stimulation neuromodulation finished implantable pulse generator (non-emerging) customer, announced in 2020.

Other Markets sales decreased 16% in the third quarter 2025 compared to the third quarter 2024, primarily driven by the planned multi-year portable medical exit announced in 2022.

2025 Outlook(a)

(dollars in millions, except per share amounts) GAAP Non-GAAP(b) As Reported Change from Prior Year Adjusted Change from Prior Year Sales $1,840 to $1,854 7% to 8% N/A N/A Operating income $220 to $226 6% to 9% $319 to $325 12% to 14% EBITDA N/A N/A $398 to $404 10% to 12% Income from continuing operations $96 to $101 (20)% to (16)% $222 to $227 21% to 24% Diluted earnings per share $2.70 to $2.84 (23)% to (19)% $6.29 to $6.43 19% to 21% Cash flow from operating activities(c) $230 to $240 12% to 17% N/A N/A





(a) Except as described below, further reconciliations by line item to the closest corresponding GAAP financial measure for adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share (“EPS”), included in our “2025 Outlook” above, and adjusted total interest expense, adjusted effective tax rate and leverage ratio in “Supplemental Financial Information” below, are not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and visibility of the charges excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures. (b) Adjusted operating income for 2025 consists of GAAP operating income, excluding items such as amortization of intangible assets, restructuring and restructuring-related charges, and acquisition and integration costs, totaling approximately $99 million, pre-tax. Adjusted net income for 2025 consists of GAAP income from continuing operations, excluding items such as amortization of intangible assets, restructuring and restructuring-related charges, acquisition and integration costs, debt conversion inducement expense, and gain or loss on equity investments totaling approximately $146 million, pre-tax. The after-tax impact of these items is estimated to be approximately $126 million, or approximately $3.53 per diluted share. Adjusted EPS for 2025 consists of GAAP diluted EPS from continuing operations, excluding the after-tax impact of the Adjusted net income items noted above and the estimated dilution resulting from the potential conversion of our 2028 Convertible Notes expected to be offset by capped call option contracts, which is approximately $0.07 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to consist of adjusted net income, excluding items such as depreciation, interest, stock-based compensation and taxes totaling approximately $176 million to $177 million. (c) Prior year cash flow from operating activities included an immaterial amount related to discontinued operations.



Supplemental Financial Information

(dollars in millions) 2025

Outlook 2024

Actual Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets $122 to $126 $107 Adjusted total interest expense(a) $41 to $42 $56 Stock-based compensation $21 to $23 $24 Restructuring, acquisition and other charges(b) $33 to $37 $22 Adjusted effective tax rate(c) 17.0% to 18.0% 18.3% Leverage ratio(d) 2.7x to 2.8x 2.6x Capital expenditures(e) $95 to $105 $105 Cash income tax payments $28 to $32 $36





(a) Adjusted total interest expense refers to our expected full-year GAAP interest expense, expected to range from $42 million to $43 million for 2025, adjusted to remove the full-year impact of charges associated with the accelerated write-off of debt discounts and deferred issuance costs (loss on extinguishment of debt) included in GAAP interest expense, if any. There were no adjustments to GAAP interest expense for 2024. (b) Restructuring, acquisition and other charges consists of restructuring and restructuring-related charges, acquisition and integration costs, other general expenses and incremental costs of complying with the new European Union medical device regulations. (c) Adjusted effective tax rate refers to our full-year GAAP effective tax rate, expected to range from 21.0% to 22.0% for 2025, adjusted to reflect the full-year impact of the items that are excluded in providing adjusted net income and certain other identified items. Adjusted effective tax rate of 18.3% for 2024 consists of GAAP effective tax rate of 18.0% adjusted to reflect the impact on the income tax provision related to Non-GAAP adjustments. (d) Please see “Notes Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information” for additional information regarding leverage ratio. (e) Capital expenditures is calculated as cash used to acquire property, plant, and equipment (“PP&E”) less cash proceeds from the sale of PP&E.



Preliminary 2026 and 2027 Outlooks(a)

2026

Outlook 2027

Outlook Reported sales down 2% to up 2% Organic sales flat to up 4% growth 200 basis points above market Adjusted operating income down 5% to up 4% Adjusted EPS down 6% to up 5%





(a) The 2026 Outlook and 2027 Outlook changes are relative to 2025 and 2026, respectively. Reconciliations by line item to the closest corresponding GAAP financial measure for organic sales, adjusted operating income, and adjusted EPS in our “Preliminary 2026 and 2027 Outlooks” above are not available without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability, complexity and visibility of the charges excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures.



Summary Financial Results

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 26,

2025 September 27,

2024 QTD Change September 26,

2025 September 27,

2024 YTD Change Operating income $ 56,439 $ 58,011 (2.7 )% $ 165,329 $ 151,206 9.3 % Income from continuing operations $ 39,678 $ 36,282 9.4 % $ 54,222 $ 88,080 (38.4 )% Diluted EPS from continuing operations $ 1.11 $ 1.01 9.9 % $ 1.52 $ 2.49 (39.0 )% EBITDA(a) $ 88,399 $ 86,346 2.4 % $ 207,673 $ 232,225 (10.6 )% Adjusted EBITDA(a) $ 105,898 $ 95,526 10.9 % $ 296,358 $ 265,597 11.6 % Adjusted operating income(a) $ 85,896 $ 75,647 13.5 % $ 238,085 $ 208,667 14.1 % Adjusted net income(a) $ 63,126 $ 49,832 26.7 % $ 163,882 $ 133,183 23.1 % Adjusted EPS(a) $ 1.79 $ 1.43 25.2 % $ 4.64 $ 3.87 19.9 %





(a) EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted operating income, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted EPS are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see “Notes Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information” for additional information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to Tables A, B and C at the end of this release for reconciliations of adjusted amounts to the closest corresponding GAAP financial measures.



Summary Product Line Results

(dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended September 26,

2025 September 27,

2024 QTD Change Organic Change(a) Product Line Sales Cardio & Vascular $ 277,149 $ 241,009 15.0 % 8.5 % Cardiac Rhythm Management & Neuromodulation 169,156 165,094 2.5 % 2.5 % Other Markets 21,386 25,314 (15.5 )% 27.5 % Total Sales $ 467,691 $ 431,417 8.4 % 6.6 % Nine Months Ended September 26,

2025 September 27,

2024 YTD Change Organic Change(a) Product Line Sales Cardio & Vascular $ 822,875 $ 694,278 18.5 % 12.3 % Cardiac Rhythm Management & Neuromodulation 501,499 490,086 2.3 % 2.3 % Other Markets 57,203 82,735 (30.9 )% (0.7 )% Total Sales $ 1,381,577 $ 1,267,099 9.0 % 7.9 %





(a) Organic sales change is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please see “Notes Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information” for additional information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures and refer to Table D at the end of this release for a reconciliation of these amounts to the closest corresponding GAAP financial measures.



Notes Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to our results reported in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”), we provide adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, and organic sales change. Unless otherwise indicated, all financial metrics presented reflect continuing operations only.

Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS consist of GAAP income (loss) from continuing operations and diluted EPS from continuing operations, respectively, adjusted for the following to the extent occurring during the period: (i) amortization of intangible assets, (ii) certain legal expenses; (iii) restructuring and restructuring-related charges; (iv) acquisition and integration costs; (v) other general expenses; (vi) (gain) loss on equity investments; (vii) extinguishment of debt charges, (viii) debt conversion inducement expense; (ix) European Union medical device regulation incremental charges; (x) inventory step-up amortization; (xi) unusual, or infrequently occurring items; (xii) the income tax provision (benefit) related to these adjustments and (xiii) certain tax items that are outside the normal tax provision for the period. Adjusted EPS is calculated by dividing adjusted net income by adjusted weighted average shares.

The weighted average shares used to calculate diluted EPS in accordance with GAAP includes dilution, when applicable, resulting from the potential conversion of our 2028 Convertible Notes and 2030 Convertible Notes (collectively, the “Convertible Notes”). In connection with the issuance of the Convertible Notes, we entered into capped call contracts which are expected to reduce the potential dilution on our common stock in connection with any conversion of the Convertible Notes, subject to a cap. Adjusted weighted average shares consists of GAAP weighted average shares used to calculate diluted EPS, including, when applicable, dilutive common stock equivalents that were excluded from weighted average shares used to calculate diluted EPS as their inclusion would be anti-dilutive and excluding, when applicable, dilution resulting from the potential conversion of our Convertible Notes expected to be offset by the capped call contracts.

EBITDA is calculated by adding back interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation expense, and amortization expense from intangible assets and financing leases, to income (loss) from continuing operations, which is the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA consists of EBITDA plus adding back stock-based compensation and the same adjustments as listed above except for items (i), (vii), (xii) and (xiii). Adjusted operating income consists of operating income adjusted for the same items listed above except for items (vi), (vii), (viii), (xii) and (xiii).

Organic sales change is reported sales growth adjusted to remove the impact of foreign currency, the contribution of acquisitions and the strategic exit of the Portable Medical market. To calculate the impact of foreign currency on sales growth rates, we convert any sale made in a foreign currency by converting current period sales into prior period sales using the exchange rate in effect at that time and then compare the two, negating any effect foreign currency had on our transactional revenue. For contribution of acquisitions, we exclude the impact on the growth rate attributable to the contribution of acquisitions in all periods where there were no comparable sales. For the strategic exit of the Portable Medical market, we exclude the impact on the growth rate attributable to Portable Medical sales for all periods presented.

We believe that the presentation of adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, and organic sales change, provides important supplemental information to management and investors seeking to understand the financial and business trends relating to our financial condition and results of operations. In addition to the performance measures identified above, we believe that net total debt and leverage ratio provide meaningful measures of liquidity and a useful basis for assessing our ability to fund our activities, including the financing of acquisitions and debt repayments. Net total debt is calculated as total principal amount of debt outstanding less cash and cash equivalents. We calculate leverage ratio as net total debt divided by adjusted EBITDA for the trailing 4 quarters.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets - Unaudited (in thousands) September 26,

2025 December 31,

2024 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 58,944 $ 46,543 Accounts receivable, net 310,165 245,269 Inventories 263,538 247,126 Contract assets 107,106 103,772 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 38,369 28,409 Total current assets 778,122 671,119 Property, plant and equipment, net 517,003 465,798 Goodwill 1,098,818 1,017,729 Other intangible assets, net 837,698 778,286 Deferred income taxes 8,545 8,309 Operating lease assets 99,514 86,082 Financing lease assets 32,151 27,689 Other long-term assets 25,459 22,959 Total assets $ 3,397,310 $ 3,077,971 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ — $ 10,000 Accounts payable 110,744 101,498 Operating lease liabilities 9,125 7,352 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 89,952 108,323 Total current liabilities 209,821 227,173 Long-term debt 1,193,826 980,153 Deferred income taxes 114,696 124,608 Operating lease liabilities 82,693 77,702 Financing lease liabilities 25,510 23,760 Other long-term liabilities 24,927 25,360 Total liabilities 1,651,473 1,458,756 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock 35 34 Additional paid-in capital 765,566 741,977 Treasury stock (26,858 ) — Retained earnings 945,447 891,247 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 61,647 (14,043 ) Total stockholders’ equity 1,745,837 1,619,215 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,397,310 $ 3,077,971





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 26,

2025 September 27,

2024 September 26,

2025 September 27,

2024 Sales $ 467,691 $ 431,417 $ 1,381,577 $ 1,267,099 Cost of sales 341,531 314,849 1,005,947 924,881 Gross profit 126,160 116,568 375,630 342,218 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 50,451 44,820 154,534 137,734 Research, development and engineering 10,949 11,923 39,390 42,811 Restructuring and other charges 8,321 1,814 16,377 10,467 Total operating expenses 69,721 58,557 210,301 191,012 Operating income 56,439 58,011 165,329 151,206 Interest expense 9,367 14,577 33,926 43,140 Gain on equity investments (50 ) (906 ) (223 ) (2,035 ) Other loss, net 1,130 916 53,037 1,796 Income from continuing operations before taxes 45,992 43,424 78,589 108,305 Provision for income taxes 6,314 7,142 24,367 20,225 Income from continuing operations 39,678 36,282 54,222 88,080 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax — (843 ) (22 ) (887 ) Net income $ 39,678 $ 35,439 $ 54,200 $ 87,193 Basic earnings per share: Income from continuing operations $ 1.13 $ 1.08 $ 1.56 $ 2.62 Loss from discontinued operations $ — $ (0.03 ) $ — $ (0.03 ) Basic earnings per share $ 1.13 $ 1.05 $ 1.56 $ 2.60 Diluted earnings per share: Income from continuing operations $ 1.11 $ 1.01 $ 1.52 $ 2.49 Loss from discontinued operations $ — $ (0.02 ) $ — $ (0.03 ) Diluted earnings per share $ 1.11 $ 0.99 $ 1.52 $ 2.46 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 35,081 33,656 34,689 33,579 Diluted 35,608 35,791 35,755 35,441





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - Unaudited(a) (in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 26,

2025 September 27,

2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 54,200 $ 87,193 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 95,158 82,104 Debt related charges included in interest expense 5,239 2,962 Debt conversion inducement expense 46,681 — Inventory step-up amortization — 1,056 Stock-based compensation 17,467 18,729 Non-cash lease expense 7,583 6,928 Non-cash gains on equity investments (223 ) (2,035 ) Contingent consideration fair value adjustment (660 ) — Other non-cash losses 804 4,433 Deferred income taxes 4,082 — Gain on sale of discontinued operations (46 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (46,793 ) (4,888 ) Inventories (12,241 ) (31,515 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 117 (495 ) Contract assets (2,106 ) (13,159 ) Accounts payable 3,187 4,295 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (22,359 ) (5,355 ) Income taxes payable (9,357 ) (8,279 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 140,733 141,974 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (63,555 ) (86,267 ) Acquisitions, net (170,872 ) (138,544 ) Settlement of working capital from sale of discontinued operations (950 ) — Other investing activities 115 (220 ) Net cash used in investing activities (235,262 ) (225,031 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Principal payments of long-term debt (657,697 ) (2 ) Proceeds from issuance of convertible notes, net of discount 977,500 — Proceeds from revolving credit facility 301,000 234,500 Payments of revolving credit facility (427,000 ) (117,500 ) Purchase of capped calls (71,000 ) — Payment of debt issuance costs (1,386 ) (2,071 ) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 3,644 742 Tax withholdings related to net share settlements of restricted stock unit awards (16,812 ) (10,773 ) Principal payments on finance leases (4,165 ) (9,772 ) Other financing activities 1,194 501 Net cash provided by financing activities 105,278 95,625 Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 1,652 (668 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 12,401 11,900 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 46,543 23,674 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 58,944 $ 35,574





(a) The Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - Unaudited includes cash flows related to discontinued operations.



Table A: Adjusted Net Income and Diluted EPS from Continuing Operations Reconciliations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended September 26, 2025 September 27, 2024 Pre-Tax Net of Tax Per

Diluted

Share(a) Pre-Tax Net of Tax Per

Diluted

Share(a) Income from continuing operations (GAAP) $ 45,992 $ 39,678 $ 1.11 $ 43,424 $ 36,282 $ 1.01 Adjustments(b): Amortization of intangible assets 16,249 13,088 0.37 13,626 10,972 0.32 Certain legal expenses (SG&A)(c) 181 144 — 481 381 0.01 Restructuring and restructuring-related charges(d) 2,749 2,196 0.06 1,916 1,467 0.04 Acquisition and integration costs(e) 1,372 1,087 0.03 1,017 800 0.02 Other general expenses(f) 6,247 4,764 0.13 83 76 — Gain on equity investments(g) (50 ) (39 ) — (906 ) (716 ) (0.02 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt(h) — — — — — — Medical device regulations(i) 183 145 — 209 165 — Other adjustments(j) 2,476 1,956 0.06 304 240 0.01 Tax adjustments(k) — 107 — — 165 — Impact of capped call option contracts(l) — — 0.01 — — 0.03 Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 75,399 $ 63,126 $ 1.79 $ 60,154 $ 49,832 $ 1.43 Weighted average shares for diluted EPS (GAAP) 35,608 35,791 Less: Convertible Notes capped call options impact (261 ) (1,003 ) Adjusted weighted average shares (non-GAAP) 35,347 34,788 Nine Months Ended September 26, 2025 September 27, 2024 Pre-Tax Net of Tax Per

Diluted

Share(a) Pre-Tax Net of Tax Per

Diluted

Share(a) Income from continuing operations (GAAP) $ 78,589 $ 54,222 $ 1.52 $ 108,305 $ 88,080 $ 2.49 Adjustments(b): Amortization of intangible assets 47,220 38,015 1.08 40,586 32,668 0.95 Certain legal expenses (SG&A)(c) 292 231 0.01 835 660 0.02 Restructuring and restructuring-related charges(d) 6,426 5,134 0.15 5,738 4,569 0.13 Acquisition and integration costs(e) 8,121 6,434 0.18 8,408 6,658 0.19 Other general expenses(f) 6,253 4,770 0.14 (972 ) (653 ) (0.02 ) Gain on equity investments(g) (223 ) (176 ) — (2,035 ) (1,608 ) (0.05 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt(h) 867 685 0.02 — — — Debt conversion inducement expense(m) 46,681 46,681 1.32 — — — Medical device regulations(i) 695 549 0.02 762 602 0.02 Other adjustments(j) 3,749 2,962 0.08 1,048 828 0.02 Inventory step-up amortization (COS)(n) — — — 1,056 834 0.02 Tax adjustments(k) — 4,375 0.12 — 545 0.02 Impact of capped call option contracts(l) — — 0.01 — — 0.07 Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 198,670 $ 163,882 $ 4.64 $ 163,731 $ 133,183 $ 3.87 Weighted average shares for diluted EPS (GAAP) 35,755 35,441 Less: Convertible Notes capped call options impact (430 ) (1,027 ) Adjusted weighted average shares (non-GAAP) 35,325 34,414





(a) Income from continuing operations (GAAP) per diluted share amounts are calculated in accordance with GAAP using weighted average shares for diluted EPS. The per share amounts for the adjustments in the table above and adjusted net income are calculated using adjusted weighted average shares. (b) The difference between pre-tax and net of tax amounts is the estimated tax impact related to the respective adjustment. Net of tax amounts are computed using a 21% U.S. tax rate, and the statutory tax rates applicable in foreign tax jurisdictions, as adjusted for the existence of net operating losses (“NOLs”). Expenses that are not deductible for tax purposes (i.e. permanent tax differences) are added back at 100%. (c) Certain legal expenses associated with non-ordinary course legal matters. (d) We initiate discrete restructuring programs primarily to realign resources to better serve our customers and markets, improve operational efficiency and capabilities, and lower operating costs or improve profitability. Depending on the program, restructuring charges may include termination benefits, contract termination, facility closure and other exit and disposal costs. Restructuring-related expenses are directly related to the program and may include retention bonuses, accelerated depreciation, consulting expense and costs to transfer manufacturing operations among our facilities. (e) Acquisition and integration costs are incremental costs that are directly related to a business or asset acquisition. These costs may include, among other things, professional, consulting and other fees, system integration costs, and fair value adjustments relating to contingent consideration. (f) Other general expenses are discrete transactions occurring sporadically and affect period-over-period comparisons. Amounts for 2025 include $6.2 million primarily related to termination benefits from actions to align labor with manufacturing volumes. Amount for the first nine months of 2024 includes loss recoveries of $1.2 million recorded during the second quarter of 2024 relating to property damage which occurred in the fourth quarter of 2023 at one of our manufacturing facilities. Amounts for both years also include gains and losses in connection with the disposal of property, plant and equipment. (g) Amounts reflect our share of equity method investee (gains) losses including unrealized appreciation/depreciation of the underlying interests of the investee. (h) Loss on extinguishment of debt consists of accelerated write-offs of unamortized deferred debt issuance costs and discounts, which are included in interest expense. (i) The charges represent incremental costs of complying with the new European Union medical device regulations for previously registered products and primarily include charges for contractors supporting the project and other direct third-party expenses. (j) Other adjustments include costs which impact period-to-period comparability and do not represent the underlying ongoing results of our business. Amounts for the 2025 and 2024 periods primarily relate to costs associated with leadership transitions and certain formal strategic projects. Leadership transition costs primarily include severance costs associated with the departure of executives and incremental costs associated with the related leadership transitions. Strategic projects primarily involve system reconfiguration to support our manufacturing excellence operational strategic imperative and investments in certain technology and platform development to align our capabilities to meet customer needs. (k) Tax adjustments predominately relate to changes to uncertain tax benefits and associated interest. During the first quarter of 2025 we wrote off a deferred tax asset of $4.1 million related to a portion of the unamortized original issue discount due to the partial exchange of the 2028 Convertible Notes. (l) Represents the per share amount attributable to the reduction in dilution upon assumed exercise of the capped call option contracts. (m) Debt conversion inducement expense relates to the partial exchange of the 2028 Convertible Notes and is recorded within Other loss, net in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations. (n) The accounting associated with our acquisitions requires us to record inventory at its fair value, which is sometimes greater than the previous book value of inventory. The increase in inventory value is amortized to cost of sales over the period that the related inventory is sold. We exclude inventory step-up amortization from our non-GAAP financial measures because it is a non-cash expense that we do not believe is indicative of our ongoing operating results.

Please see “Notes Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Information” for additional information regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures.

Table B: Adjusted Operating Income Reconciliations

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 26,

2025 September 27,

2024 September 26,

2025 September 27,

2024 Operating income (GAAP) $ 56,439 $ 58,011 $ 165,329 $ 151,206 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 16,249 13,626 47,220 40,586 Certain legal expenses 181 481 292 835 Restructuring and restructuring-related charges 2,749 1,916 6,426 5,738 Acquisition and integration costs 1,372 1,017 8,121 8,408 Other general expenses 6,247 83 6,253 (972 ) Medical device regulations 183 209 695 762 Other adjustments 2,476 304 3,749 1,048 Inventory step-up amortization — — — 1,056 Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) $ 85,896 $ 75,647 $ 238,085 $ 208,667



Table C: EBITDA Reconciliations

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 26,

2025 September 27,

2024 September 26,

2025 September 27,

2024 Income from continuing operations (GAAP) $ 39,678 $ 36,282 $ 54,222 $ 88,080 Interest expense 9,367 14,577 33,926 43,140 Provision for income taxes 6,314 7,142 24,367 20,225 Depreciation(a) 15,562 14,025 44,588 38,424 Amortization of intangible assets and financing leases 17,478 14,320 50,570 42,356 EBITDA (non-GAAP) 88,399 86,346 207,673 232,225 Stock-based compensation(b) 4,341 6,076 16,691 18,532 Certain legal expenses 181 481 292 835 Restructuring and restructuring-related charges 2,749 1,916 6,426 5,738 Acquisition and integration costs 1,372 1,017 8,121 8,408 Other general expenses 6,247 83 6,253 (972 ) Gain on equity investments (50 ) (906 ) (223 ) (2,035 ) Debt conversion inducement expense — — 46,681 — Medical device regulations 183 209 695 762 Other adjustments 2,476 304 3,749 1,048 Inventory step-up amortization — — — 1,056 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 105,898 $ 95,526 $ 296,358 $ 265,597





(a) Excludes amounts included in Restructuring and restructuring-related charges. (b) Excludes amounts included in Restructuring and restructuring-related charges and Other adjustments.





Table D: Organic Sales Change Reconciliation (% Change)

GAAP Reported Growth Impact of Foreign Currency(a) Impact of Strategic

Exits and Acquisitions(a) Non-GAAP Organic Change QTD Change (3Q 2025vs.3Q 2024) Product Line Cardio & Vascular 15.0% 0.3% 6.2% 8.5% Cardiac Rhythm Management & Neuromodulation 2.5% —% —% 2.5% Other Markets (15.5)% 0.1% (43.1)% 27.5% Total Sales 8.4% 0.2% 1.6% 6.6% YTD Change (9M 2025vs.9M 2024) Product Line Cardio & Vascular 18.5% 0.2% 6.0% 12.3% Cardiac Rhythm Management & Neuromodulation 2.3% —% —% 2.3% Other Markets (30.9)% —% (30.2)% (0.7)% Total Sales 9.0% 0.1% 1.0% 7.9%





(a) Sales growth has been adjusted to exclude the impact of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, when applicable, and strategic exits and acquisitions.



Table E: Net Total Debt Reconciliation

(in thousands)

September 26,

2025 December 31,

2024 Total debt $ 1,193,826 $ 990,153 Add: Debt discounts and deferred issuance costs included in Total debt 23,471 10,841 Total principal amount of debt outstanding 1,217,297 1,000,994 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 58,944 46,543 Net Total Debt (Non-GAAP) $ 1,158,353 $ 954,451



