EBC Financial Group Partners with Match2Pay to Enable Direct Crypto Deposits for Asian Traders

Global multi-asset broker introduces seamless cryptocurrency fund deposit solution for Asian markets



EBC Financial Group (EBC) has announced a strategic partnership with Match2Pay to offer clients direct cryptocurrency deposit capabilities across its trading platforms.



Asia leads global crypto adoption, with Japan reporting 12 million exchange accounts and Thailand launching its government-backed crypto payment programmes. In light of these encouraging developments, the collaboration addresses a critical infrastructure gap in Asia's rapidly maturing crypto ecosystem: where millions hold digital assets but face barriers to deploying them into financial markets.



Through Match2Pay's integrated payment gateway, EBC clients can now fund trading accounts using multiple cryptocurrencies and stablecoins, with conversions completing in minutes. The system operates 24/7, eliminating traditional banking delays while maintaining complete transaction transparency through blockchain verification. The solution particularly benefits Asia's mobile-first populations, where smartphone penetration exceeds 80% in many Southeast Asian markets and stablecoins serve as practical hedges against currency volatility.

"At the heart of helping our clients to rule the markets with EBC, we adapt our services to their needs. By enabling direct crypto deposits, we are making our platform more accessible and flexible. This isn't just about adding a new payment method; it's about building trust and demonstrating that we are committed to providing the most efficient and secure trading infrastructure for the modern investor." said David Barrett, CEO, EBC Financial Group (UK) Ltd. "Our partnership with Match2Pay ensures our infrastructure matches this reality, giving traders the flexibility to deploy capital when markets move."



Key features include 1:1 USDT-to-USD conversion with zero markup, instant Bitcoin confirmations, enhanced five-layer security protocols, and real-time transaction tracking. Importantly, EBC never holds client crypto directly - Match2Pay's secure gateway handles all conversions, eliminating custody concerns.



Match2Pay will demonstrate the EBC integration at the upcoming iFX Expo Hong Kong, with team members available to provide answers to all your questions.



About EBC Financial Group



EBC Financial Group, established in London, is a comprehensive financial services group offering brokerage, asset management, and investment immigration services. With a global presence, EBC has branches and offices in major financial hubs such as Tokyo, Sydney, Singapore, and Hong Kong. The management team brings over 30 years of experience in global financial markets.

About Match2Pay



Match2Pay provides secure cryptocurrency payment processing infrastructure through integrated gateway solutions. The platform offers custodial and non-custodial payment processing, dedicated blockchain nodes, and comprehensive transaction management tools designed for seamless crypto-to-fiat conversions.

