B2C2 Launches PENNY For Instant, Zero-Fee Stablecoin Swaps

The growing stablecoin economy requires instant, costless stablecoin swaps to eliminate friction and facilitate widespread acceptance of newer assets.

PENNY serves the stablecoin economy, including orchestration, payments, banking, merchant acquisition, transfer, and trading.

Instant, zero-fee swaps between USDT, USDC, USDG, RLUSD, PYUSD, and AUSD with more stablecoins added weekly.

LONDON and JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2C2 , a global leader in institutional liquidity for digital assets, today launches PENNY , the industry’s first zero-fee stablecoin swap solution. As the number of different stablecoins grows worldwide—each with different issuers, blockchains, and redemption processes—institutions face mounting operational complexity in managing liquidity across this fragmented ecosystem.

PENNY solves this challenge by enabling market participants, including banks and merchant acquirers, stablecoin infrastructure firms, money transfer organizations, and crypto exchanges, to instantly and automatically swap one stablecoin for another with no fees. Using B2C2's institutional-grade trading platform, trade execution and settlement happen simultaneously on-chain to help eliminate counterparty and operational risk.

"PENNY is a strategic step forward for B2C2," said Thomas Restout, Group CEO. "Stablecoins have outgrown the crypto trading use case. As traditional financial institutions and corporates increasingly adopt stablecoin payment rails, PENNY offers them valuable infrastructure for real-time execution and settlement, without the risks of network fragmentation or the friction and high costs of trading on exchanges."

The solution supports six stablecoins, including USDT, USDC, USDG, RLUSD, PYUSD, and AUSD across multiple blockchains—Ethereum, Tron, Solana, and leading Layer-2 networks. PENNY operates 24/7, providing continuous liquidity. Support for additional stablecoins will be added based on demand.

"With PENNY, we're making the stablecoin experience truly interoperable," said Cactus Raazi, U.S. CEO of B2C2. "It's built for institutions who want speed, safety, and simplicity when transferring value across both the digital asset landscape and the real economy."

Stablecoin adoption expected to increase worldwide

New regulatory frameworks in the US, EU, and Asia have clarified rules for issuance and are accelerating stablecoin adoption. Furthermore, the technology to issue stablecoins has become more accessible, leading banks, payment companies, and other fintechs to consider launching their own versions to optimize money movement, treasury operations, and commerce. The stablecoin market cap is expected to rise from approximately $300 billion in 2025 to as much as $4.0 trillion by 2030, according to Citigroup .

B2C2: the trusted market leader for stablecoin liquidity

As one of the first liquidity providers in crypto, B2C2 has facilitated $2 trillion in digital asset trading volumes, providing reliable pricing even during periods of market volatility. B2C2 is one of the largest wholesale providers of stablecoin liquidity, processing $1 billion daily. Its global footprint includes regulated entities in the Americas, Europe, and APAC.



About B2C2

B2C2 is a global leader in institutional liquidity for digital assets. Founded in 2015, we are trusted by blue chip hedge funds, institutional managers, brokers, crypto exchanges, and crypto foundations. We provide deep, reliable liquidity and pricing in crypto, delivering seamless execution 24/7/365. Majority owned and backed by Japanese financial conglomerate, SBI, B2C2 Ltd is headquartered in the UK, with offices in the US, Japan, Singapore, France and Luxembourg.

B2C2 Ltd is registered in England and Wales under company number 07995888 with its registered office at 86-90 Paul Street, London, EC2A 4NE. B2C2 Ltd is the parent company of the B2C2 group of companies. Products may be provided by different members of the B2C2 group of companies, depending on the jurisdiction of the client and the regulatory status of the product and/or B2C2 group member. B2C2 is a registered trademark.