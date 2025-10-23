Pure Cycle Corporation to Present at the ThinkEquity Conference on October 30th

DENVER, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ: PCYO) announced today that Mark W. Harding, President and CEO of Pure Cycle, will participate in the ThinkEquity Conference on October 30, 2025, at the Mandarin Oriental in New York City.

“I am excited to present at the ThinkEquity conference and discuss the continued successes of Pure Cycle. Pure Cycle has seen tremendous growth not only at our master planned community at Sky Ranch, but also in our continued expansion of our regional water system which services the Sky Ranch community and other areas throughout our service area,” commented Mr. Harding.

The ThinkEquity Conference convenes institutional investors, analysts, and emerging growth companies for a day of presentations and one-on-one meetings, providing a valuable platform to share business updates and explore new market opportunities. Additional information about the event can be found at www.think-equity.com/thinkequity-conference.

Company Information

Pure Cycle continues to grow and strengthen its operations, grow its balance sheet, and drive recurring revenues. We operate in three distinct business segments, each of which complements the other. At our core, we are an innovative and vertically integrated wholesale water and wastewater service provider. In 2017, we launched our land development segment which develops master planned communities on land we own and to which we provide water and wastewater services. In 2021, we launched our newest line of business, the rental of single-family homes located at Sky Ranch, which provides long-term recurring revenues, furthers our land development operations, and adds more customers to our water resource segment.

Additional information, including our recent press releases and SEC filings, is available at www.purecyclewater.com, or you may contact our President, Mark W. Harding, or our CFO, Marc Spezialy, at 303-292-3456 or info@purecyclewater.com.

