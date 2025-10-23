Nightfood Holdings Inc. (NGTF) Following Pathway to Scale AI, Robotics Solutions Faster

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — Nightfood Holdings inc. (NGTF) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio@IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork ) , a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

To view the full publication, “AI, Robotics Power Expansion and Uplisting Momentum Across Emerging Markets,” please visit: https://nnw.fm/7fquq

The convergence of artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics is reshaping global industries, from logistics and manufacturing to hospitality and hotel management. As demand for automation rises, small-cap companies are accelerating growth through targeted acquisitions designed to boost revenue, expand capabilities and strengthen competitive positioning. These efforts are helping emerging players transition from over-the-counter (OTC) markets to national exchanges, where greater visibility and institutional access can fuel their next stage of growth. Uplisting represents more than a status change; it’s a pathway to scale AI and robotics solutions faster and more effectively.

Nightfood Holdings Inc. doing business as TechForce Robotics, reflects this strategy. Through a series of acquisitions, the company has developed a portfolio that merges revenue-generating assets with AI-driven robotic technology operating in the hospitality space. With annualized revenue exceeding $10 million and an estimated combined acquisition value of roughly $100 million, Nightfood is advancing toward exchange readiness as it works to position itself among robotics, AI and hospitality leaders

About Nightfood Holdings inc.

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. is revolutionizing the hospitality industry by combining AI-powered robotics with strategic hotel acquisitions. The Company’s innovative approach uses advanced automation technology to significantly improve hotel efficiency, reduce operating costs, and address labor challenges. As automation rapidly becomes the standard rather than a trend in hospitality, Nightfood is committed to setting that standard — delivering intelligent solutions that enhance guest experiences and streamline operations.



With its dual focus on owning hotel properties and offering Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS), NGTF is strategically positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing global service robotics market, which is expected to surpass $170 billion by 2030. This integrated business model provides scalable revenue streams and positions NGTF as a leader in technology-driven hospitality solutions.

