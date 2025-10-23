Kearny Financial Corp. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results and Declaration of Cash Dividend

 | Source: Kearny Bank Kearny Bank

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the “Company”), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 of $9.5 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to $6.8 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on November 19, 2025, to stockholders of record as of November 5, 2025.

Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to report a strong quarter that underscores our continued momentum in profitability growth. Net interest margin expansion of 10 basis points, in conjunction with solid credit quality and well-controlled expenses, led to a 36% quarter-over-quarter increase in earnings per share. Our proactive balance sheet management, combined with the expected tailwinds from anticipated reductions in the federal funds rate, positions us well for sustained performance in the quarters ahead.”

Mr. Montanaro continued, “Strategically, we advanced several key initiatives designed to enhance operational efficiency and drive shareholder value. The launch of our partnership with The Lab Consulting—a leading provider of end-to-end robotic process automation—represents a key milestone in our efforts to elevate the client experience and scale revenue efficiently. Additionally, the execution of our previously announced branch consolidations enables us to reallocate capital toward higher-return opportunities, reinforcing our commitment to long-term growth and value creation.”

First Quarter Highlights

  • Net interest margin expanded by 10 basis points to 2.10%, while net interest income increased 5.2% to $37.7 million.
  • Net income per share increased 36.4% to $0.15 per diluted share, and pre-tax, pre-provision earnings per share increased 18.8% to $0.19 per diluted share.
  • The Company continued its loan portfolio diversification efforts, growing construction and commercial business loans by 26.8% and 10.2%, respectively, on an annualized basis.
  • The Company is consolidating three branches as part of an optimization of its real estate footprint, streamlining to 40 locations by October 2025.
  • In September 2025, the Company entered into a strategic partnership with The Lab Consulting to deploy advanced automation and analytics, designed to enhance operational efficiency, elevate client service, and deliver shareholder value.

Balance Sheet

  • Total assets were $7.65 billion at September 30, 2025, a decrease of $92.4 million, or 1.2%, from June 30, 2025.
  • Investment securities totaled $1.13 billion at September 30, 2025, consistent with the balance reported at June 30, 2025.
  • Loans receivable totaled $5.77 billion at September 30, 2025, a decrease of $45.5 million, or 0.8%, from June 30, 2025, primarily reflecting a decrease in multifamily mortgage loans, partially offset by increases in construction and commercial and industrial loans.
  • Deposits were $5.63 billion at September 30, 2025, a decrease of $43.3 million, or 0.8%, from June 30, 2025. This decrease was primarily driven by declines in interest bearing demand deposits and certificates of deposits (“CDs”).
  • Borrowings were $1.21 billion at September 30, 2025, a decrease of $50.0 million, or 4.0%, from June 30, 2025, reflecting reductions in Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances.
  • At September 30, 2025, the Company maintained available secured borrowing capacity with the FHLB and the Federal Reserve Discount Window of $2.54 billion, representing 33.2% of total assets.

Earnings

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

  • Net interest margin expanded by 10 basis points to 2.10% for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The increase for the quarter was primarily driven by improved asset yields and reductions in borrowings, partially offset by lower average balances on interest-earning assets and higher costs on interest-bearing liabilities.
  • For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, net interest income increased $1.9 million to $37.7 million from $35.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. Included in net interest income for the quarters ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively, was purchase accounting accretion of $601,000 and $511,000, and loan prepayment penalty income of $490,000 and $217,000.

Non-Interest Income

  • For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, non-interest income increased $856,000, or 17.2%, to $5.8 million from $5.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, primarily driven by a non-recurring pre-tax gain of $749,000 on the sale of property held for sale in the current period. Excluding this item, non-interest income increased $107,000, or 2.1%, to $5.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025.
  • Fees and service charges increased $237,000, or 36.2%, to $892,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 from $655,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The increase primarily reflected higher deposit and branch related fee income.
  • Income from BOLI decreased $180,000, or 6.3%, to $2.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 from $2.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, primarily driven by the absence of $223,000 in non-recurring payments recorded in the prior period. No such non-recurring items were recorded in the current period.

Non-Interest Expense

  • For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, non-interest expense increased $773,000, or 2.5%, to $31.7 million from $30.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, primarily driven by increases in salary and benefits and net occupancy, partially offset by declines in federal deposit insurance premiums and other expense.
  • Salary and benefits expense increased $652,000 to $18.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 from $18.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, primarily driven by annual merit increases and higher non-recurring payroll taxes of $185,000 associated with annual incentive compensation.
  • Net occupancy expense of premises increased $487,000 to $3.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 from $2.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, primarily driven by a non-recurring pre-tax expense of $250,000 associated with our previously announced branch consolidations and non-recurring branch maintenance expenses of $102,000. Excluding these items, net occupancy expense of premises increased $135,000 to $3.0 million, primarily driven by higher repairs and other maintenance expenses.
  • Federal deposit insurance premium expense decreased $94,000 to $1.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 from $1.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, primarily driven by higher capital ratios.
  • Other expense decreased $163,000 to $3.5 million for the quarter September 30, 2025 from $3.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, primarily driven the absence of non-recurring professional fees incurred in the prior period, partially offset by elevated fraud losses in the current period. The remaining changes in the other components of non-interest expense between comparative periods reflected normal operating fluctuations within those line items.

Income Taxes

  • Income tax expense totaled $2.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 compared to $1.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, resulting in an effective tax rate of 20.6% and 17.0%, respectively. The increase in income tax expense was due to higher pre-tax income in the current quarter coupled with the tax cost associated with the vesting of certain stock-based compensation awards.

Asset Quality

  • The balance of non-performing assets increased to $64.6 million, or 0.84% of total assets, at September 30, 2025 from $45.6 million, or 0.59% of total assets, at June 30, 2025. The increase was driven by a single construction loan that became 90 days past due but remains on accrual status. The loan is secured by collateral under contract for sale, with all covenants satisfied and a loan-to-sale price ratio of 72%. No provision for credit losses related to this loan was recorded as of September 30, 2025, as full repayment is expected upon completion of the sale.
  • Net charge-offs totaled $1.0 million, or 0.07% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, compared to $49,000, or less than 0.01% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The net charge-offs recorded for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 were primarily driven by a wholesale commercial and industrial (“C&I”) loan, representing the final wholesale C&I loan in the portfolio. This charge-off had previously been individually reserved for within the allowance for credit losses (“ACL”).
  • For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company recorded a reversal of credit losses of $82,000, compared to a provision for credit losses of $1.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. The reversal for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 was largely driven by decreases in the balance of loans receivable, partially offset by qualitative risk factor adjustments.
  • The ACL was $45.1 million, or 0.78% of total loans, at September 30, 2025, a decrease of $1.1 million from $46.2 million, or 0.79% of total loans, at June 30, 2025. The decrease in the ACL from June 30, 2025 was largely attributable to a reduction in reserves for individually evaluated loans, resulting from the charge-offs noted above.

Capital

  • For the quarter ended September 30, 2025, book value per share increased $0.08, or 0.7%, to $11.63 while tangible book value per share increased $0.09, or 0.9%, to $9.86.
  • At September 30, 2025, total stockholders’ equity included after-tax net unrealized losses on securities available for sale of $71.5 million, partially offset by after-tax unrealized gains on derivatives of $3.1 million. After-tax net unrecognized losses on securities held to maturity of $8.4 million were not reflected in total stockholders’ equity.
  • At September 30, 2025, the Company’s tangible equity to tangible assets ratio equaled 8.47% and the regulatory capital ratios of both the Company and the Bank were in excess of the levels required by federal banking regulators to be classified as “well-capitalized” under regulatory guidelines.

This earnings release should be read in conjunction with Kearny Financial Corp.’s Q1 2026 Investor Presentation, a copy of which is available through the Investor Relations link located at the bottom of the page of our website at www.kearnybank.com and via a Current Report on Form 8-K on the website of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

Category: Earnings


Linked-Quarter Comparative Financial Analysis


Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
 
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		September 30,
2025		June 30,
2025		Variance
or Change		Variance
or Change Pct.
Assets    
Cash and cash equivalents$130,139 $167,269 $(37,130)-22.2%
Securities available for sale 1,016,182  1,012,969  3,213 0.3%
Securities held to maturity 116,681  120,217  (3,536)-2.9%
Loans held-for-sale 6,650  5,931  719 12.1%
Loans receivable 5,767,419  5,812,937  (45,518)-0.8%
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (45,060) (46,191) (1,131)-2.4%
Net loans receivable 5,722,359  5,766,746  (44,387)-0.8%
Premises and equipment 43,222  43,897  (675)-1.5%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 62,011  64,261  (2,250)-3.5%
Accrued interest receivable 29,460  28,098  1,362 4.8%
Goodwill 113,525  113,525   %
Core deposit intangible 1,317  1,436  (119)-8.3%
Bank owned life insurance 307,248  304,717  2,531 0.8%
Deferred income taxes, net 51,587  55,203  (3,616)-6.6%
Other assets 47,629  56,181  (8,552)-15.2%
Total assets$7,648,010 $7,740,450 $(92,440)-1.2%
     
Liabilities    
Deposits:    
Non-interest-bearing$578,481 $582,045 $(3,564)-0.6%
Interest-bearing 5,053,401  5,093,172  (39,771)-0.8%
Total deposits 5,631,882  5,675,217  (43,335)-0.8%
Borrowings 1,206,497  1,256,491  (49,994)-4.0%
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 19,261  19,317  (56)-0.3%
Other liabilities 37,166  43,463  (6,297)-14.5%
Total liabilities 6,894,806  6,994,488  (99,682)-1.4%
     
Stockholders' Equity    
Common stock 648  646  2 0.3%
Paid-in capital 494,490  494,546  (56)0.0%
Retained earnings 344,287  341,744  2,543 0.7%
Unearned ESOP shares (18,484) (18,970) 486 2.6%
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (67,737) (72,004) 4,267 5.9%
Total stockholders' equity 753,204  745,962  7,242 1.0%
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$7,648,010 $7,740,450 $(92,440)-1.2%
     
Consolidated capital ratios    
Equity to assets 9.85% 9.64% 0.21% 
Tangible equity to tangible assets(1) 8.47% 8.27% 0.20% 
     
Share data    
Outstanding shares 64,739  64,577  162 0.3%
Book value per share$11.63 $11.55 $0.08 0.7%
Tangible book value per share(2)$9.86 $9.77 $0.09 0.9%


_________________________
(1)Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
(2)Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
  


Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended     
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		September 30,
2025		June 30,
2025		Variance
or Change		Variance
or Change Pct.
Interest income    
Loans$68,349 $66,485 $1,864 2.8%
Taxable investment securities 12,600  12,322  278 2.3%
Tax-exempt investment securities 41  49  (8)-16.3%
Other interest-earning assets 1,518  1,549  (31)-2.0%
Total interest income 82,508  80,405  2,103 2.6%
     
Interest expense    
Deposits 33,931  33,607  324 1.0%
Borrowings 10,873  10,955  (82)-0.7%
Total interest expense 44,804  44,562  242 0.5%
Net interest income 37,704  35,843  1,861 5.2%
(Reversal of) provision for credit losses (82) 1,785  (1,867)-104.6%
Net interest income after (reversal of) provision for credit losses 37,786  34,058  3,728 10.9%
     
Non-interest income    
Fees and service charges 892  655  237 36.2%
Gain on sale of loans 199  190  9 4.7%
Income from bank owned life insurance 2,689  2,869  (180)-6.3%
Electronic banking fees and charges 416  442  (26)-5.9%
Other income 1,651  835  816 97.7%
Total non-interest income 5,847  4,991  856 17.2%
     
Non-interest expense    
Salaries and employee benefits 18,745  18,093  652 3.6%
Net occupancy expense of premises 3,307  2,820  487 17.3%
Equipment and systems 3,974  4,030  (56)-1.4%
Advertising and marketing 562  615  (53)-8.6%
Federal deposit insurance premium 1,301  1,395  (94)-6.7%
Directors' compensation 307  307   %
Other expense 3,470  3,633  (163)-4.5%
Total non-interest expense 31,666  30,893  773 2.5%
Income before income taxes 11,967  8,156  3,811 46.7%
Income taxes 2,461  1,387  1,074 77.4%
Net income$9,506 $6,769 $2,737 40.4%
     
Net income per common share (EPS)    
Basic$0.15 $0.11 $0.04  
Diluted$0.15 $0.11 $0.04  
     
Dividends declared    
Cash dividends declared per common share$0.11 $0.11 $  
Cash dividends declared$6,963 $6,946 $17  
Dividend payout ratio 73.2% 102.6% -29.4% 
     
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding    
Basic 62,741  62,597  144  
Diluted 62,951  62,755  196  


 
Kearny Financial Corp.
Average Balance Sheet Data
(Unaudited)
 
(Dollars in Thousands)
Three Months EndedVariance
or Change
Variance
or Change Pct.
September 30,
2025		June 30,
2025
Assets    
Interest-earning assets:    
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale$5,806,767 $5,830,421 $(23,654)-0.4%
Taxable investment securities 1,236,705  1,227,825  8,880 0.7%
Tax-exempt investment securities 6,856  8,039  (1,183)-14.7%
Other interest-earning assets 115,776  117,622  (1,846)-1.6%
Total interest-earning assets 7,166,104  7,183,907  (17,803)-0.2%
Non-interest-earning assets 453,215  454,975  (1,760)-0.4%
Total assets$7,619,319 $7,638,882 $(19,563)-0.3%
     
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity    
Interest-bearing liabilities:    
Deposits:    
Interest-bearing demand$2,343,809 $2,342,523 $1,286 0.1%
Savings 754,244  754,192  52 0.0%
Certificates of deposit (retail) 1,211,026  1,215,661  (4,635)-0.4%
Certificates of deposit (brokered) 755,813  744,345  11,468 1.5%
Total interest-bearing deposits 5,064,892  5,056,721  8,171 0.2%
Borrowings:    
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,077,146  1,083,902  (6,756)-0.6%
Other borrowings 85,489  107,582  (22,093)-20.5%
Total borrowings 1,162,635  1,191,484  (28,849)-2.4%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,227,527  6,248,205  (20,678)-0.3%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:    
Non-interest-bearing deposits 581,625  582,085  (460)-0.1%
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 65,024  64,405  619 1.0%
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 646,649  646,490  159 0.0%
Total liabilities 6,874,176  6,894,695  (20,519)-0.3%
Stockholders' equity 745,143  744,187  956 0.1%
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$7,619,319 $7,638,882 $(19,563)-0.3%
     
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 115.07% 114.98% 0.09%0.1%


 
Kearny Financial Corp.
Performance Ratio Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months EndedVariance
or Change
 September 30,
2025		June 30,
2025
Average yield on interest-earning assets:   
Loans receivable, including loans held for sale4.71%4.56%0.15%
Taxable investment securities4.08%4.01%0.07%
Tax-exempt investment securities(1)2.42%2.43%-0.01%
Other interest-earning assets5.24%5.27%-0.03%
Total interest-earning assets4.61%4.48%0.13%
    
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:   
Deposits:   
Interest-bearing demand2.63%2.63%%
Savings1.41%1.33%0.08%
Certificates of deposit (retail)3.56%3.56%%
Certificates of deposit (brokered)2.67%2.62%0.05%
Total interest-bearing deposits2.68%2.66%0.02%
Borrowings:   
Federal Home Loan Bank advances3.69%3.60%0.09%
Other borrowings4.44%4.45%-0.01%
Total borrowings3.74%3.68%0.06%
Total interest-bearing liabilities2.88%2.85%0.03%
    
Interest rate spread(2)1.73%1.62%0.11%
Net interest margin(3)2.10%2.00%0.10%
    
Non-interest income to average assets (annualized)0.31%0.26%0.05%
Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized)1.66%1.62%0.04%
    
Efficiency ratio(4)72.71%75.66%-2.95%
    
Return on average assets (annualized)0.50%0.35%0.15%
Return on average equity (annualized)5.10%3.64%1.46%
Return on average tangible equity (annualized)(5)6.09%4.36%1.73%


_________________________
(1)The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2)Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4)Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5)Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.
  


Five-Quarter Financial Trend Analysis


Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
 
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		September 30,
2025		June 30,
2025		March 31,
2025		December 31,
2024		September 30,
2024
 (Unaudited)(Audited)(Unaudited)(Unaudited)(Unaudited)
Assets     
Cash and cash equivalents$130,139 $167,269 $126,095 $141,554 $155,574 
Securities available for sale 1,016,182  1,012,969  1,003,393  1,018,279  1,070,811 
Securities held to maturity 116,681  120,217  124,859  127,266  132,256 
Loans held-for-sale 6,650  5,931  6,187  5,695  8,866 
Loans receivable 5,767,419  5,812,937  5,846,175  5,791,758  5,784,246 
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (45,060) (46,191) (44,455) (44,457) (44,923)
Net loans receivable 5,722,359  5,766,746  5,801,720  5,747,301  5,739,323 
Premises and equipment 43,222  43,897  44,192  45,127  45,189 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 62,011  64,261  62,261  64,443  57,706 
Accrued interest receivable 29,460  28,098  28,521  27,772  29,467 
Goodwill 113,525  113,525  113,525  113,525  113,525 
Core deposit intangible 1,317  1,436  1,554  1,679  1,805 
Bank owned life insurance 307,248  304,717  303,629  301,339  300,186 
Deferred income taxes, net 51,587  55,203  52,913  53,325  50,131 
Other assets 47,629  56,181  64,292  84,080  67,540 
Total assets$7,648,010 $7,740,450 $7,733,141 $7,731,385 $7,772,379 
      
Liabilities     
Deposits:     
Non-interest-bearing$578,481 $582,045 $587,118 $601,510 $592,099 
Interest-bearing 5,053,401  5,093,172  5,120,230  5,069,550  4,878,413 
Total deposits 5,631,882  5,675,217  5,707,348  5,671,060  5,470,512 
Borrowings 1,206,497  1,256,491  1,213,976  1,258,949  1,479,888 
Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 19,261  19,317  19,981  17,986  17,824 
Other liabilities 37,166  43,463  43,723  38,537  52,618 
Total liabilities 6,894,806  6,994,488  6,985,028  6,986,532  7,020,842 
      
Stockholders' Equity     
Common stock 648  646  646  646  646 
Paid-in capital 494,490  494,546  494,131  494,092  493,523 
Retained earnings 344,287  341,744  341,921  342,155  342,522 
Unearned ESOP shares (18,484) (18,970) (19,457) (19,943) (20,430)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (67,737) (72,004) (69,128) (72,097) (64,724)
Total stockholders' equity 753,204  745,962  748,113  744,853  751,537 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$7,648,010 $7,740,450 $7,733,141 $7,731,385 $7,772,379 
      
Consolidated capital ratios     
Equity to assets 9.85% 9.64% 9.67% 9.63% 9.67%
Tangible equity to tangible assets(1) 8.47% 8.27% 8.31% 8.27% 8.31%
      
Share data     
Outstanding shares 64,739  64,577  64,580  64,580  64,580 
Book value per share$11.63 $11.55 $11.58 $11.53 $11.64 
Tangible book value per share(2)$9.86 $9.77 $9.80 $9.75 $9.85 


_________________________
(1)Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
(2)Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.
  


Kearny Financial Corp.
Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
(Dollars in Thousands)September 30,
2025		June 30,
2025		March 31,
2025		December 31,
2024		September 30,
2024
Loan portfolio composition:     
Commercial loans:     
Multi-family mortgage$2,640,737 $2,709,654 $2,733,406 $2,722,623 $2,646,187 
Nonresidential mortgage 988,969  986,556  988,074  950,194  950,771 
Commercial business 142,304  138,755  140,224  135,740  145,984 
Construction 189,626  177,713  174,722  176,704  227,327 
Total commercial loans 3,961,636  4,012,678  4,036,426  3,985,261  3,970,269 
One- to four-family residential mortgage 1,749,362  1,748,591  1,761,465  1,765,160  1,768,230 
Consumer loans:     
Home equity loans 54,116  50,737  49,699  47,101  44,741 
Other consumer 2,487  2,533  2,859  2,778  2,965 
Total consumer loans 56,603  53,270  52,558  49,879  47,706 
Total loans, excluding yield adjustments 5,767,601  5,814,539  5,850,449  5,800,300  5,786,205 
Unaccreted yield adjustments (182) (1,602) (4,274) (8,542) (1,959)
Loans receivable, net of yield adjustments 5,767,419  5,812,937  5,846,175  5,791,758  5,784,246 
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (45,060) (46,191) (44,455) (44,457) (44,923)
Net loans receivable$5,722,359 $5,766,746 $5,801,720 $5,747,301 $5,739,323 
      
Asset quality:     
Nonperforming assets:     
Accruing loans - 90 days and over past due$20,494 $ $ $ $ 
Nonaccrual loans 44,085  45,597  37,683  37,697  39,854 
Total nonperforming loans 64,579  45,597  37,683  37,697  39,854 
Nonaccrual loans held-for-sale          
Other real estate owned          
Total nonperforming assets$64,579 $45,597 $37,683 $37,697 $39,854 
      
Nonperforming loans (% total loans) 1.12% 0.78% 0.64% 0.65% 0.69%
Nonperforming assets (% total assets) 0.84% 0.59% 0.49% 0.49% 0.51%
      
Classified loans$117,780 $118,418 $113,470 $106,718 $67,853 
      
Allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL):     
ACL to total loans 0.78% 0.79% 0.76% 0.77% 0.78%
ACL to nonperforming loans 69.78% 101.30% 117.97% 117.93% 112.72%
Net charge-offs$1,049 $49 $368 $573 $124 
Average net charge-off rate (annualized) 0.07% 0.00% 0.03% 0.04% 0.01%


 
Kearny Financial Corp.
Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights
(Unaudited)
 
(Dollars in Thousands)September 30,
2025		June 30,
2025		March 31,
2025		December 31,
2024		September 30,
2024
Funding composition:     
Deposits:     
Non-interest-bearing deposits$578,481 $582,045 $587,118 $601,510 $592,099 
Interest-bearing demand 2,334,560  2,362,222  2,410,925  2,380,408  2,247,685 
Savings 751,253  754,376  758,239  742,266  681,709 
Certificates of deposit (retail) 1,208,408  1,218,920  1,218,479  1,213,887  1,215,746 
Certificates of deposit (brokered) 759,180  757,654  732,587  732,989  733,273 
Interest-bearing deposits 5,053,401  5,093,172  5,120,230  5,069,550  4,878,413 
Total deposits 5,631,882  5,675,217  5,707,348  5,671,060  5,470,512 
      
Borrowings:     
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,006,497  1,106,491  1,028,976  1,028,949  1,209,888 
Overnight borrowings 200,000  150,000  185,000  230,000  270,000 
Total borrowings 1,206,497  1,256,491  1,213,976  1,258,949  1,479,888 
      
Total funding$6,838,379 $6,931,708 $6,921,324 $6,930,009 $6,950,400 
      
Loans as a % of deposits 101.7% 101.7% 101.8% 101.4% 105.1%
Deposits as a % of total funding 82.4% 81.9% 82.5% 81.8% 78.7%
Borrowings as a % of total funding 17.6% 18.1% 17.5% 18.2% 21.3%
      
Uninsured deposits:     
Uninsured deposits (reported)(1)$2,040,021 $1,989,095 $1,959,070 $1,935,607 $1,799,726 
Uninsured deposits (adjusted)(2)$804,209 $813,780 $799,238 $797,721 $773,375 


_________________________
(1)Uninsured deposits of Kearny Bank.
(2)Uninsured deposits of Kearny Bank adjusted to exclude deposits of its wholly-owned subsidiary and holding company and collateralized deposits of state and local governments.
  


Kearny Financial Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		September 30,
2025		June 30,
2025		March 31,
2025		December 31,
2024		September 30,
2024
Interest income     
Loans$68,349 $66,485 $64,768 $65,408 $66,331 
Taxable investment securities 12,600  12,322  12,738  13,803  14,384 
Tax-exempt investment securities 41  49  55  59  71 
Other interest-earning assets 1,518  1,549  1,773  2,215  2,466 
Total interest income 82,508  80,405  79,334  81,485  83,252 
      
Interest expense     
Deposits 33,931  33,607  34,912  36,721  35,018 
Borrowings 10,873  10,955  10,380  12,152  15,788 
Total interest expense 44,804  44,562  45,292  48,873  50,806 
Net interest income 37,704  35,843  34,042  32,612  32,446 
(Reversal of) provision for credit losses (82) 1,785  366  107  108 
Net interest income after (reversal of) provision for credit losses 37,786  34,058  33,676  32,505  32,338 
      
Non-interest income     
Fees and service charges 892  655  573  627  635 
Gain on sale of loans 199  190  112  304  200 
Income from bank owned life insurance 2,689  2,869  2,617  2,619  2,567 
Electronic banking fees and charges 416  442  391  493  391 
Other income 1,651  835  869  830  833 
Total non-interest income 5,847  4,991  4,562  4,873  4,626 
      
Non-interest expense     
Salaries and employee benefits 18,745  18,093  17,700  17,579  17,498 
Net occupancy expense of premises 3,307  2,820  3,075  2,831  2,798 
Equipment and systems 3,974  4,030  3,921  3,892  3,860 
Advertising and marketing 562  615  609  311  342 
Federal deposit insurance premium 1,301  1,395  1,450  1,503  1,563 
Directors' compensation 307  307  326  361  361 
Other expense 3,470  3,633  3,309  3,084  3,364 
Total non-interest expense 31,666  30,893  30,390  29,561  29,786 
Income before income taxes 11,967  8,156  7,848  7,817  7,178 
Income taxes 2,461  1,387  1,200  1,251  1,086 
Net income$9,506 $6,769 $6,648 $6,566 $6,092 
      
Net income per common share (EPS)     
Basic$0.15 $0.11 $0.11 $0.11 $0.10 
Diluted$0.15 $0.11 $0.11 $0.10 $0.10 
      
Dividends declared     
Cash dividends declared per common share$0.11 $0.11 $0.11 $0.11 $0.11 
Cash dividends declared$6,963 $6,946 $6,933 $6,933 $6,896 
Dividend payout ratio 73.2% 102.6% 104.3% 105.6% 113.2%
      
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding     
Basic 62,741  62,597  62,548  62,443  62,389 
Diluted 62,951  62,755  62,713  62,576  62,420 


 
Kearny Financial Corp.
Average Balance Sheet Data
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended
(Dollars in Thousands)September 30,
2025		June 30,
2025		March 31,
2025		December 31,
2024		September 30,
2024
Assets     
Interest-earning assets:     
Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale$5,806,767 $5,830,421 $5,805,045 $5,762,053 $5,761,593 
Taxable investment securities 1,236,705  1,227,825  1,251,612  1,285,800  1,314,945 
Tax-exempt investment securities 6,856  8,039  9,135  9,711  12,244 
Other interest-earning assets 115,776  117,622  110,736  116,354  131,981 
Total interest-earning assets 7,166,104  7,183,907  7,176,528  7,173,918  7,220,763 
Non-interest-earning assets 453,215  454,975  457,206  459,982  467,670 
Total assets$7,619,319 $7,638,882 $7,633,734 $7,633,900 $7,688,433 
      
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity     
Interest-bearing liabilities:     
Deposits:     
Interest-bearing demand$2,343,809 $2,342,523 $2,405,974 $2,314,378 $2,282,608 
Savings 754,244  754,192  751,243  711,801  668,240 
Certificates of deposit (retail) 1,211,026  1,215,661  1,215,767  1,216,948  1,203,770 
Certificates of deposit (brokered) 755,813  744,345  730,612  730,773  551,819 
Total interest-bearing deposits 5,064,892  5,056,721  5,103,596  4,973,900  4,706,437 
Borrowings:     
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,077,146  1,083,902  1,028,958  1,085,455  1,325,583 
Other borrowings 85,489  107,582  93,389  156,522  237,011 
Total borrowings 1,162,635  1,191,484  1,122,347  1,241,977  1,562,594 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 6,227,527  6,248,205  6,225,943  6,215,877  6,269,031 
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:     
Non-interest-bearing deposits 581,625  582,085  602,647  604,915  599,095 
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 65,024  64,405  59,919  65,258  69,629 
Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 646,649  646,490  662,566  670,173  668,724 
Total liabilities 6,874,176  6,894,695  6,888,509  6,886,050  6,937,755 
Stockholders' equity 745,143  744,187  745,225  747,850  750,678 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$7,619,319 $7,638,882 $7,633,734 $7,633,900 $7,688,433 
      
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 115.07% 114.98% 115.27% 115.41% 115.18%


 
Kearny Financial Corp.
Performance Ratio Highlights
 
 Three Months Ended
 September 30,
2025		June 30,
2025		March 31,
2025		December 31,
2024		September 30,
2024
Average yield on interest-earning assets:     
Loans receivable, including loans held-for-sale4.71%4.56%4.46%4.54%4.61%
Taxable investment securities4.08%4.01%4.07%4.29%4.38%
Tax-exempt investment securities(1)2.42%2.43%2.43%2.42%2.32%
Other interest-earning assets5.24%5.27%6.40%7.62%7.47%
Total interest-earning assets4.61%4.48%4.42%4.54%4.61%
      
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities:     
Deposits:     
Interest-bearing demand2.63%2.63%2.73%2.96%3.13%
Savings1.41%1.33%1.30%1.29%1.05%
Certificates of deposit (retail)3.56%3.56%3.73%4.06%4.12%
Certificates of deposit (brokered)2.67%2.62%2.58%2.70%2.18%
Total interest-bearing deposits2.68%2.66%2.74%2.95%2.98%
Borrowings:     
Federal Home Loan Bank advances3.69%3.60%3.63%3.78%3.82%
Other borrowings4.44%4.45%4.41%4.88%5.28%
Total borrowings3.74%3.68%3.70%3.91%4.04%
Total interest-bearing liabilities2.88%2.85%2.91%3.15%3.24%
      
Interest rate spread(2)1.73%1.62%1.51%1.39%1.37%
Net interest margin(3)2.10%2.00%1.90%1.82%1.80%
      
Non-interest income to average assets (annualized)0.31%0.26%0.24%0.26%0.24%
Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized)1.66%1.62%1.59%1.55%1.55%
      
Efficiency ratio(4)72.71%75.66%78.72%78.86%80.35%
      
Return on average assets (annualized)0.50%0.35%0.35%0.34%0.32%
Return on average equity (annualized)5.10%3.64%3.57%3.51%3.25%
Return on average tangible equity (annualized)(5)6.09%4.36%4.28%4.21%3.89%


_________________________
(1)The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield.
(2)Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
(4)Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(5)Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.


The following tables provide a reconciliation of certain financial measures calculated in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”) (as reported) and non-GAAP measures. These non-GAAP measures provide additional information which allow readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.

Kearny Financial Corp.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		September 30,
2025		June 30,
2025		March 31,
2025		December 31,
2024		September 30,
2024
Adjusted net income:     
Net income (GAAP)$9,506 $6,769 $6,648 $6,566 $6,092 
Non-recurring transactions - net of tax:     
Branch consolidation expenses 178         
Gain on sale of property held for sale (532)        
Adjusted net income$9,152 $6,769 $6,648 $6,566 $6,092 
      
Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue:     
Net income (GAAP)$9,506 $6,769 $6,648 $6,566 $6,092 
Adjustments to net income (GAAP):     
Provision for income taxes 2,461  1,387  1,200  1,251  1,086 
(Reversal of) provision for credit losses (82) 1,785  366  107  108 
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)$11,885 $9,941 $8,214 $7,924 $7,286 
      
Adjusted earnings per share:     
Weighted average common shares - basic 62,741  62,597  62,548  62,443  62,389 
Weighted average common shares - diluted 62,951  62,755  62,713  62,576  62,420 
      
Earnings per share - basic (GAAP)$0.15 $0.11 $0.11 $0.11 $0.10 
Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP)$0.15 $0.11 $0.11 $0.10 $0.10 
      
Adjusted earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP)$0.15 $0.11 $0.11 $0.11 $0.10 
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP)$0.15 $0.11 $0.11 $0.10 $0.10 
      
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share:     
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - basic
(non-GAAP)		$0.19 $0.16 $0.13 $0.13 $0.12 
Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue per share - diluted
(non-GAAP)		$0.19 $0.16 $0.13 $0.13 $0.12 
      
Adjusted return on average assets:     
Total average assets$7,619,319 $7,638,882 $7,633,734 $7,633,900 $7,688,433 
      
Return on average assets (GAAP) 0.50% 0.35% 0.35% 0.34% 0.32%
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 0.48% 0.35% 0.35% 0.34% 0.32%
      
Adjusted return on average equity:     
Total average equity$745,143 $744,187 $745,225 $747,850 $750,678 
      
Return on average equity (GAAP) 5.10% 3.64% 3.57% 3.51% 3.25%
Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 4.91% 3.64% 3.57% 3.51% 3.25%


 
Kearny Financial Corp.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP
(Unaudited)
 
 Three Months Ended
(Dollars and Shares in Thousands,
Except Per Share Data)		September 30,
2025		June 30,
2025		March 31,
2025		December 31,
2024		September 30,
2024
Adjusted return on average tangible equity:     
Total average equity$745,143 $744,187 $745,225 $747,850 $750,678 
Less: average goodwill (113,525) (113,525) (113,525) (113,525) (113,525)
Less: average other intangible assets (1,395) (1,513) (1,636) (1,761) (1,886)
Total average tangible equity$630,223 $629,149 $630,064 $632,564 $635,267 
      
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 6.09% 4.36% 4.28% 4.21% 3.89%
Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 5.87% 4.36% 4.28% 4.21% 3.89%
      
Adjusted non-interest expense ratio:     
Non-interest expense (GAAP)$31,666 $30,893 $30,390 $29,561 $29,786 
Non-recurring transactions:     
Branch consolidation expenses (250)        
Non-interest expense (non-GAAP)$31,416 $30,893 $30,390 $29,561 $29,786 
      
Non-interest expense ratio (GAAP) 1.66% 1.62% 1.59% 1.55% 1.55%
Adjusted non-interest expense ratio (non-GAAP) 1.65% 1.62% 1.59% 1.55% 1.55%
      
Adjusted efficiency ratio:     
Non-interest expense (non-GAAP)$31,416 $30,893 $30,390 $29,561 $29,786 
      
Net interest income (GAAP)$37,704 $35,843 $34,042 $32,612 $32,446 
Total non-interest income (GAAP) 5,847  4,991  4,562  4,873  4,626 
Non-recurring transactions:     
Gain on sale of property held for sale (749)        
Total revenue (non-GAAP)$42,802 $40,834 $38,604 $37,485 $37,072 
      
Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 72.71% 75.66% 78.72% 78.86% 80.35%
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 73.40% 75.66% 78.72% 78.86% 80.35%


For further information contact:
Keith Suchodolski, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, or
Sean Byrnes, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Kearny Financial Corp.
(973) 244-4500


Tags

Banking Earnings Financial

Recommended Reading