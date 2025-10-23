CorMedix Inc. Receives Innovative Technology Designation From Vizient for DefenCath

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorMedix Inc. (Nasdaq: CRMD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for life-threatening diseases and conditions, today announced that DefenCath has received an Innovative Technology designation from Vizient®, the largest healthcare performance improvement company in the country. CorMedix exhibited DefenCath at the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange September 17th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Each year, healthcare experts serving on Vizient client-led councils review select products and technologies for their potential to enhance clinical care, patient safety, healthcare worker safety or to improve business operations of healthcare organizations. Innovative Technology designations are awarded to previously contracted products to signal healthcare providers the impact of these innovations on patient care and business models of healthcare organizations.

DefenCath is an antimicrobial catheter lock solution (CLS) approved by the FDA to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections (CRBSIs) for the limited population of adult patients with kidney failure receiving chronic hemodialysis through a central venous catheter (CVC). DefenCath is the first and only FDA approved antimicrobial CLS in the US and in the Company’s Phase 3 LOCK IT-100 clinical study, DefenCath demonstrated a 71% reduction in risk of developing a CRBSI and adverse events comparable to control. CorMedix has an ongoing real world evidence study in over 2,000 patients for which it expects to have interim data around year-end.

Joseph Todisco, CEO of CorMedix, commented, “We are proud to have received this important designation from Vizient. DefenCath represents an innovative infection prevention therapy for patients receiving chronic hemodialysis through a central venous catheter. We look forward to working with Vizient to maintain and expand patient access to our product.”

“Congratulations to CorMedix for achieving this peer-designated status,” said Kelly Flaharty, Senior Director Contract Services and Vizient Innovative Technology Program leader. “Our client council deemed DefenCath worthy of this designation for its potential to make a real difference in the healthcare industry.”

Vizient represents a diverse client base that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute healthcare providers and represents approximately $156 billion in annual purchasing volume. Through its Innovative Technology Program, Vizient works with client-led councils and task forces to evaluate products for their potential to bring real innovation to healthcare.

About CorMedix

CorMedix Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening conditions and diseases. CorMedix is commercializing DefenCath® (taurolidine and heparin) for the prevention of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients undergoing hemodialysis via a central venous catheter. Following its August 2025 acquisition of Melinta Therapeutics LLC, CorMedix is also commercializing a portfolio of anti-infective products, including MINOCIN® (minocycline), REZZAYO® (rezafungin), VABOMERE® (meropenem and vaborbactam), ORBACTIV™ (oritavancin), BAXDELA® (delafloxacin), and KIMYRSA® (oritavancin), as well as TOPROL-XL® (metoprolol succinate).

CorMedix has ongoing clinical studies for DefenCath in Total Parenteral Nutrition and Pediatric patient populations and also intends to develop DefenCath as a catheter lock solution for use in other patient populations. REZZAYO is currently approved for the treatment of candidemia and invasive candidiasis in adults, with an ongoing Phase III study for the prophylaxis of IFD in adult patients undergoing allogeneic BMT. Topline results of the Phase III study for REZZAYO are expected in Q2 2026. For more information visit: www.cormedix.com or www.melinta.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Exchange, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as, but not limited to, “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions or variations intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, regarding management’s expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or CorMedix’s prospects should be considered forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from projections or estimates due to a variety of important factors, and readers are directed to the Risk Factors identified in CorMedix’s filings with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or upon request from CorMedix and in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended, on June 30, 2025. CorMedix may not actually achieve the goals or plans described in its forward-looking statements, and such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Investors should not place undue reliance on these statements. CorMedix assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Dan Ferry

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

(617) 430-7576