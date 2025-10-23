ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) Offers Next-Gen Option as Fully Financed, Permitted Junior

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio@IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork ) , a specialized communications platform with a focus on financial news and content distribution for private and public companies and the investment community.

A significant market rotation is underway. After years of heavy investment in inflated growth sectors such as technology and artificial intelligence, investors are increasingly steering capital toward tangible assets, particularly precious metals producers and near-term developers. What sets this cycle apart is that both gold and silver are climbing to record highs even as broader equity markets remain strong, creating an unusual landscape where hard assets and equities rise in tandem. While speculative exploration has long dominated the junior mining arena, a new generation of companies is emerging — companies that are fully financed, fully permitted and positioned to deliver near-term cash flow.

One example is ESGold Corp., which represents this transition toward juniors capable of generating real value today rather than potential value years down the line. The company is advancing two synergistic projects: its Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Quebec, currently under construction with production slated for 2026, and its Planta Magdalena joint venture (JV) in Colombia, where historical data and early sampling point to large-scale upside potential.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU) (OTCQB: ESAUF) is a fully permitted, preproduction resource company at the forefront of clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the company is advancing its projects toward production and feasibility while delivering long-term value through sustainable resource recovery and exploration. ESGold’s flagship Montauban property, located 80 kilometers west of Quebec City, serves as a model for responsible mining practices, combining near-term production with district-scale discovery potential.

For more information about the company, please visit ESGold Profile.

