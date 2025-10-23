NeoVolta Expects Q1 FY2026 Revenue to Surpass $6.5 Million, Over ~1,000% Growth Year-Over-Year

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoVolta Inc. (Nasdaq: NEOV), a U.S.-based energy technology company delivering scalable storage, today announced preliminary unaudited results for its first quarter of fiscal 2026. The company anticipates surpassing $6.5 million in revenue, representing an over ~1,000% year-over-year increase and marking NeoVolta’s fourth consecutive record-setting quarter.

“Our results this quarter reflect the successful expansion of our sales and distribution channels and growing adoption of distributed energy storage solutions,” said Ardes Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of NeoVolta. “We continue to focus on supporting our partners and customers as distributed energy adoption increases across the U.S.”

Q1 Highlights:

Revenue anticipated to surpass $6.5 million, up more than ~1,000% year-over-year and up ~40% over the trailing fourth quarter

Highest quarterly revenue in company history, compared to $8.4 million in total revenue for fiscal year 2025

Growth driven by expansion into broader U.S. distribution and installer networks, as well as expanded financing channels



A key driver of this quarter’s performance was the company’s rapid growth into new sales channels outside its traditional Southern California installer market, supported by expanded financing options that make energy storage solutions more accessible. NeoVolta continues to strengthen its regional distribution network and operational capacity to meet rising demand, helping homeowners and businesses manage electricity costs, reduce grid reliance, and maintain power during outages.

NeoVolta expects to release its full financial results for the first quarter in November 2025.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOV) designs and manufactures advanced energy storage systems that enable homeowners and businesses to achieve energy independence and sustainability. The company’s systems are engineered for high efficiency, safety, and longevity, with installations across the U.S. NeoVolta’s products pair seamlessly with solar systems, providing continuous power during grid outages and maximizing solar investment returns. For more information, visit www.neovolta.com

