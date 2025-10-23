Aterian Enters Functional Beauty Market with Launch of Tallow Skin Care Line Under Healing Solutions® Brand

SUMMIT, N.J., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER), a consumer products company, today announced the launch of the Tallow Skin Care line of beef tallow-based scented and unscented balms and salves under its Healing Solutions® brand. Each formula features 100% grass-fed, grass-finished suet beef tallow responsibly sourced in the United States, blended with manuka honey, organic jojoba seed oil, and organic beeswax. These products are now available for sale in the United States on Amazon.com , Walmart.com and www.healingsolutions.com .

“Aterian is thrilled to announce the launch of an exciting new addition to the Healing Solutions product line – the Tallow Skin Care Collection – where ancient wisdom meets modern wellness,” said Arturo Rodriguez, Chief Executive Officer of Aterian. “This thoughtfully-crafted suite of seven products is designed to serve both long-time tallow enthusiasts and those discovering its benefits for the first time.”

Healing Solutions’ Tallow Skin Care line contains no harsh chemicals, no parabens, no sulfates, no phthalates, and no petroleum.

Product Launch Collection

Unscented Whipped Balm : Pure and simple, four ingredients (3 oz.)

: Pure and simple, four ingredients (3 oz.) Sweet Sunshine Whipped Balm : Juicy, uplifting sunshine in a jar with aromas of sweet orange, vanilla, and mango (3 oz.)

: Juicy, uplifting sunshine in a jar with aromas of sweet orange, vanilla, and mango (3 oz.) MallowGlow Whipped Balm: Warm, sweet, and comforting with scents of creamy coconut, vanilla, and toasted marshmallow (3.0 oz.)

Warm, sweet, and comforting with scents of creamy coconut, vanilla, and toasted marshmallow (3.0 oz.) Timeless Whipped Balm : Earthy, rich, warm resin with scents of sandalwood, myrrh, and frankincense (3 oz.)

: Earthy, rich, warm resin with scents of sandalwood, myrrh, and frankincense (3 oz.) Forest Mist Whipped Balm : Crisp, refreshing, and cooling, with aromas of peppermint, eucalyptus, and cedarwood (3.0 oz.)

: Crisp, refreshing, and cooling, with aromas of peppermint, eucalyptus, and cedarwood (3.0 oz.) Unscented Tallow Salve: Soothing, emollient, and ultra-nourishing (1.8 oz.)

Soothing, emollient, and ultra-nourishing (1.8 oz.) Wildcraft Tallow Salve: Nourishing salve formula with botanical boost for extra soothing experience (1.8 oz.)



For generations, rendered beef tallow has been revered for its skin care benefits. Our Tallow Skin Care line is rich in soluble vitamins A, D, E, and K, is easily absorbable, and made with a limited number of natural, organic ingredients that support glowing, nourished, and visibly renewed skin. Our Whipped Tallow Balms are light, fast-absorbing, and perfect for daily moisturizing, while our Tallow Salves provide deep, nourishing care for areas needing extra attention. Our heritage-inspired approach to skincare provides a natural, time-tested alternative to the synthetic, chemical-infused products prevalent in today’s marketplace. No chemicals. No nonsense. Just real results, straight from nature.

Mr. Rodriguez concluded, “This launch marks more than just a new product line - it represents the next evolution of our commitment to natural wellness and the beginning of our journey into functional beauty under the Healing Solutions brand. By pairing our renowned essential oils with holistic skincare solutions, we’re creating a complete portfolio for those seeking nature-based self-care and everyday wellness support.”

About Aterian, Inc.

Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) a consumer products company that builds and acquires leading e-commerce brands across multiple categories, including home and kitchen appliances, health and wellness, and air quality devices. The Company sells across the world’s largest online marketplaces, including Amazon, Walmart, and Target as well as its own direct-to-consumer websites. Aterian’s brands include Mueller Living, PurSteam, hOmeLabs, Squatty Potty, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct. To learn more, visit www.aterian.io .

Forward Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements including, in particular, the success of our new product launches, our ability to be successful operating in new markets, our ability to scale our e-commerce presence, reach new audiences, and elevate our brand profile. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control and could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those described in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, those related to our ability to continue as a going concern, the effect of tariffs and other costs on our results, our ability to continue to operate following our reduction in workforce, our ability to meet financial covenants with our lenders, our ability to maintain and to grow market share in existing and new product categories; our ability to continue to profitably sell the SKUs we operate; our ability to maintain Amazon’s Prime badge on our seller accounts or reinstate the Prime badge in the event of any removal of such badge by Amazon; our ability to create operating leverage and efficiency when integrating companies that we acquire, including through the use of our team’s expertise, the economies of scale of our supply chain and automation driven by our platform; those related to our ability to grow internationally and through the launch of products under our brands and the acquisition of additional brands; those related to consumer demand, our cash flows, financial condition, forecasting and revenue growth rate; our supply chain including sourcing, manufacturing, warehousing and fulfillment; our ability to manage expenses, working capital and capital expenditures efficiently; our business model and our technology platform; our ability to disrupt the consumer products industry; our ability to generate profitability and stockholder value; international tariffs and trade measures; inventory management, product liability claims, recalls or other safety and regulatory concerns; reliance on third party online marketplaces; seasonal and quarterly variations in our revenue; acquisitions of other companies and technologies and our ability to integrate such companies and technologies with our business; our ability to continue to access debt and equity capital (including on terms advantageous to the Company) and the extent of our leverage; and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recent periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), all of which you may obtain for free on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov .

Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, even if subsequently made available by us on our website or otherwise. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

Investor Contact:

The Equity Group

Devin Sullivan, Managing Director

dsullivan@theequitygroup.com