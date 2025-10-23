PoobahAI Launches Multi-Chain MCP Server, Bringing AI Agents Directly On-Chain

Texas, US, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PoobahAI , the AI-powered no-code platform redefining how builders launch blockchain applications, has unveiled its Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server , a multi-chain system that allows AI agents to build and operate directly on blockchain networks. The launch marks a major step toward merging artificial intelligence and Web3, enabling AI to go beyond writing code and start executing it.

Until now, large language models like ChatGPT or Anthropic’s Claude could generate smart-contract code, but could not deploy or interact with it. PoobahAI’s MCP Server changes that, transforming AI from a passive coder into an active on-chain operator able to launch tokens, manage NFTs, and run DeFi applications with limited human intervention.

“For the first time, AI agents aren't just writing code; they're wielding it across dozens of blockchains,” said Dana Love , PhD, President and Chairman of PoobahAI. “Our MCP Server unlocks direct, seamless access to Web3 like never before, demolishing the walls of complexity and unleashing an era of innovation where AI agents ignite the mass adoption of decentralized futures.”

In simple terms, the MCP Server acts as a bridge that lets AI speak blockchain fluently. It connects any AI agent to PoobahAI’s library of 37+ Digital Objects (DOs), which are modular, pre-built smart contracts that handle complex blockchain functions such as token issuance, staking, NFT auctions, and airdrops.

By connecting AI agents directly to PoobahAI’s own suite of tools, the system expands the range of tasks AI can perform on-chain, with the future potential to offer access to more than 1,000 modular blockchain functions across multiple networks.

"Instead of simple data retrieval solutions, we're enabling AI agents to have full control of blockchain operations,” said Leif Sørensen, CTO of PoobahAI. “Our support for many different chains and ready-to-deploy contract solutions radically changes the way people can build and operate on blockchains."

Key Capabilities

Multi-Chain Reach: Operates across dozens of blockchains, beginning with Cosmos-based networks and expanding toward EVM compatibility.

Operates across dozens of blockchains, beginning with Cosmos-based networks and expanding toward EVM compatibility. Instant Deployment: AI agents can launch CW20 tokens, create NFTs, stake assets, and distribute airdrops in minutes.

AI agents can launch CW20 tokens, create NFTs, stake assets, and distribute airdrops in minutes. No-Code Composition: Combine Digital Objects like building blocks. For example, a timelock escrow plus a revenue splitter with 90% less integration complexity.

Combine Digital Objects like building blocks. For example, a timelock escrow plus a revenue splitter with 90% less integration complexity. Cross-Chain Capability: Enables AI agents to interact with multiple blockchains, allowing them to query data, execute transactions, and trigger smart contracts across supported networks.

Enables AI agents to interact with multiple blockchains, allowing them to query data, execute transactions, and trigger smart contracts across supported networks. Security First: Every Digital Object is audited and battle-tested within PoobahAI’s ecosystem.

The MCP Server will serve as the backbone for PoobahAI’s upcoming AI tools, which are set to launch within the ecosystem and can plan, code, and deploy entire Web3 startups through natural conversation. Together, these tools move the company closer to its vision of making blockchain development as simple as building a website.

“AI can finally use the blockchain instead of just writing about it,” added Love. “That is the moment where digital intelligence becomes digital industry.”

About PoobahAI

PoobahAI is an AI-powered no-code platform democratizing Web3 development, empowering entrepreneurs, innovators, and developers to turn ideas into blockchains, tokens, and MVPs in weeks, not months. Founded in July 2025 by AI and Web3 experts, including Dana Love, PhD, Brendan Cooper, Mant Hawkins, and Leif Sørensen, PoobahAI fuses cutting-edge AI with blockchain to cut development time by 60% and costs by 90%. At launch, PoobahAI offers a multi-chain CLI, a drag-and-drop App Builder powered by more than three dozen audited Digital Objects, and nearly a dozen showcase applications spanning real-world asset tokenization, secure cross-chain DeFi swaps without bridges, and a robust NFT auction platform.