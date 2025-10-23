Totaligent’s Omni-Channel Digital Communications Platform Is an All-in-One Marketing Game Changer

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Totaligent, Inc. (“Totaligent” or “the Company”)(OTCID: TGNT), a leader in intelligent business marketing and data solutions, today announces that the Company is preparing for the commercial launch of its all-in-one enterprise marketing platform, which is currently in closed beta and designed to replace fragmented tech stacks with a unified, AI-powered solution.

The new platform consolidates core marketing channels, including Programmatic Advertising, Social-media, Email ESP, SMS, and Push Notifications, into a single, powerful interface. With built-in Smart Capture, advanced audience creation, and real-time analytics, the platform eliminates the need for external API setups or plug-ins like Twilio, SendGrid, or SES.

“Our mission is to streamline and supercharge digital communications,” said Ted DeFeudis, CEO of Totaligent. “With the fragmentation of the marketing stack, there’s a growing demand for simplicity, speed, and intelligent integration, which is exactly what our platform delivers.”

Enterprise-Grade and Ready for Scale

At the core of Totaligent’s platform is a GPU-accelerated database architecture, powered by NVIDIA and built for speed, scale, and intelligence. The system delivers instant attribution for impressions, clicks, and conversions while providing real-time channel-specific engagement tracking, giving users unmatched visibility across their marketing campaigns.

After two years of ground-up development, Totaligent’s commercial rollout arrives at a pivotal moment as AI reshapes the digital marketing industry and traditional search channels begin to fracture.

AI Is Shattering Search and Totaligent Is Ready

As GPT-powered browsers and AI-native search tools begin to disrupt the dominance of Google, marketers are being forced to rethink how they reach and retain customers.

“Chromium gave AI the scaffolding to disrupt Google’s own model,” DeFeudis continued. “We’re now moving from ‘find it on Google’ to ‘generate it instantly,’ and keyword-based ad models are being rewritten in real time.”

This shift leaves businesses vulnerable if they rely solely on third-party platforms. That’s where Totaligent’s unified communications approach shines, owning the data, the audience, and the delivery.

Positioned for the AI Era of Direct Engagement

Totaligent’s platform is purpose-built for a world where businesses need to own their data, messaging, and outcomes. With the decline of third-party dependency and the rise of first-party engagement, Totaligent is strategically positioned at the crossroads of two major market shifts:

The decline of search-driven digital advertising, and The rise of AI-powered, first-party engagement platforms.

By consolidating essential outreach channels into one platform, Totaligent provides businesses with the tools to adapt and thrive as the rules of digital engagement evolve.

With its real-time GPU-accelerated, carrier grade, scalable AI database, every click and interaction feeds smarter targeting and better returns.

An Emerging Tech Play

With launch preparations underway and an AI-first product strategy, TGNT stands at the intersection of two transformative trends: the decline of search-centric advertising and the rise of intelligent, omni-channel engagement.

About Totaligent, Inc.

Totaligent, Inc. is a cutting-edge AI-powered digital marketing platform that revolutionizes audience targeting, engagement, and conversion. By leveraging advanced artificial intelligence, big data analytics, and real-time consumer insights, Totaligent empowers businesses to execute highly precise, fraud-free marketing campaigns. Its platform seamlessly integrates Email, SMS, Social Media, Data Appending, and Programmatic Advertising (PPC) into a single, automated ecosystem. With industry-leading cybersecurity measures and an AI-driven Data Management System, Totaligent provides a smarter, more efficient way to connect with real consumers.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as well as Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements, including expectations for future revenues, earnings, and company direction, involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially. These include market conditions, technology adoption, competitive dynamics, and availability of financing.