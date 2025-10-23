CORRECTION - Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results and Cash Dividend

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline on Wednesday, October 22nd by Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: EGBN), please note that the links to the conference call were outdated. The corrected release follows:
Eagle Bancorp, Inc. ("Eagle" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EGBN), the Bethesda-based holding company for EagleBank, one of the largest community banks in the Washington D.C. area, reported its unaudited results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.
Eagle reported a net loss of $67.5 million or $2.22 per share for the third quarter 2025, compared to a net loss of $69.8 million or $2.30 per share for the second quarter. The $2.3 million improvement in the net loss from the prior quarter is primarily due to a $24.9 million decrease in provision expense, offset by a $22.5 million reduction in the tax benefit. In the quarter, net interest income increased $383 thousand, noninterest income decreased $3.9 million, and noninterest expenses decreased $1.6 million.
Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")1 in the third quarter was $28.8 million compared to $30.7 million for the prior quarter. The decrease is primarily due to a $3.6 million loss on sale of loans in the third quarter.
"We continued to execute our strategy to resolve asset quality challenges within the loan portfolio," said Susan G. Riel, Chair, President, and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "The credit costs recognized this quarter reflect our commitment to managing credit risk with discipline and accountability. Following an independent review of our loan portfolio and expanded supplemental internal analysis, we took actions to reduce valuation risk in the office portfolio."
Ms. Riel added, “The core franchise remains sound and resilient. Our capital, liquidity, and customer relationships continue to provide a strong foundation as we move through this cycle and toward a more normalized earnings environment.”
Additionally, the Company is announcing today a cash dividend in the amount of $0.01 per share. The cash dividend will be payable on November 14, 2025 to shareholders of record on November 3, 2025.
Third Quarter of 2025 Key Elements
- The Company announces today the declaration of a common stock dividend of $0.01 per share.
- Total C&I loans (including owner-occupied) increased $105 million and average C&I deposits increased $134 million, or 8.6% from the previous quarter.
- The ACL as a percentage of total loans was 2.14% at quarter-end; down from 2.38% at the prior quarter-end. Performing office coverage2 was 11.36% at quarter-end; as compared to 11.54% at the prior quarter-end.
- Nonperforming assets decreased by $95.5 million to $133.3 million as of September 30, 2025, representing 1.23% of total assets, compared to $228.9 million, representing 2.16% of total loans as of June 30, 2025. During the quarter, nonperforming loan inflows totaled $211.8 million. Reductions of $319.6 million reflected charge-offs, loans moved to held for sale, and paydowns.
- Substandard and special mention loans totaled $958.5 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $875.4 million in the prior quarter.
- Annualized quarterly net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2025 were 7.36% compared to 4.22% for the second quarter of 2025.
- The net interest margin ("NIM") increased to 2.43% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 2.37% for the prior quarter, primarily driven by the reduction in interest earning assets associated with a decline in nonaccrual loan balances in the CRE loan portfolio.
- At quarter-end, the common equity ratio, tangible common equity ratio1, and common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) ratio were 10.39%, 10.39%, and 13.58%, respectively.
- Total estimated insured deposits increased at quarter-end to $7.2 billion, representing 75.6% of deposits, compared to $6.8 billion, or 75.0% in the prior quarter.
- Total on-balance sheet liquidity and available capacity was $5.3 billion, compared to $2.3 billion in uninsured deposits, resulting in a coverage ratio of over 230%.
Income Statement
- Net interest income was $68.2 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $67.8 million for the prior quarter. The increase in net interest income for the quarter was primarily driven by lower funding costs on brokered time deposits and a reduction in average short-term borrowings, which outpaced lower interest income on loans. Both interest income and interest expense declined during the quarter, reflecting the impact of lower market rates and declining average balances.
- Provision for credit losses was $113.2 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $138.2 million for the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily driven by lower office-related reserves. Net charge-offs totaled $140.8 million, up from $83.9 million in the second quarter. The provision related to the reserve for unfunded commitments resulting in a reversal of $38 thousand, compared to a provision of $1.8 million in the prior quarter, primarily driven by changes in the economic forecast associated with our quantitative model, offset by slightly higher commitments.
- Noninterest income was $2.5 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $6.4 million for the prior quarter. The decline was primarily driven by a $3.6 million loss on the sale of two loans and a $2.0 million loss on the sale of investment securities executed to reposition the investment portfolio and reduce higher-cost brokered funding.
- Noninterest expense was $41.9 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $43.5 million for the prior quarter. The decrease over the linked quarter was primarily due to decreases in the FDIC assessment as the funding profile of the Bank has improved driving assessment costs down.
Loans and Funding
- Total loans, including loans held for sale, were $7.4 billion at September 30, 2025, down 4% from the prior quarter-end. The decrease in total loans was primarily driven by declines in income-producing real estate loans, partially offset by an increase in commercial and industrial loans.
- Total deposits at quarter-end were $9.5 billion, up $0.3 billion, or 4%, from the prior quarter-end. The increase was primarily driven by higher balances in money market accounts offset by lower balances in brokered time deposit accounts. Deposits increased $0.9 billion compared to September 30, 2024.
- Other short-term borrowings were zero at September 30, 2025, compared to $50.0 million at June 30, 2025 as FHLB borrowings were repaid with excess cash from core deposit growth and sale of investment securities.
Asset Quality
- Allowance for credit losses was 2.14% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2025, compared to 2.38% at the prior quarter-end. Performing office coverage was 11.36% at quarter-end; as compared to 11.54% at the prior quarter-end.
- Net charge-offs were $140.8 million for the quarter compared to $83.9 million in the second quarter of 2025.
- Nonperforming assets were $133.3 million at September 30, 2025.
- NPAs as a percentage of assets were 1.23% at September 30, 2025, compared to 2.16% at the prior quarter-end. At September 30, 2025, other real estate owned consisted of 6 properties with an aggregate carrying value of $14.7 million.
- Loans 30-89 days past due were $29.1 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $34.7 million at the prior quarter-end.
Capital
- Total shareholders' equity was $1.1 billion at September 30, 2025, down 5.2% from the prior quarter-end. The decrease in shareholders' equity of $61.6 million was primarily due to quarterly losses that reduced capital.
- Book value per share and tangible book value per share3 were $37.00 and $37.00, down 5.2% from the prior quarter-end.
Additional financial information: The financial information that follows provides more detail on the Company's financial performance for the three months ended September 30, 2025 as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, as well as eight quarters of trend data. Persons wishing additional information should refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other reports filed with the SEC.
About Eagle Bancorp: The Company is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and operates through twelve banking offices and four lending offices located in Suburban Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace, and is committed to a culture of respect, opportunity, belonging, and inclusion in both its workplace and the communities in which it operates.
Conference call: Eagle Bancorp will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter of 2025 financial results on Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
The listen-only webcast can be accessed at:
- https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hny558ex/
- For analysts who wish to participate in the conference call, please register at the following URL:
https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIf842a6cf091b4816a0035fefea8f1724
- A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website through 11/06/2025: https://www.eaglebankcorp.com/
Forward-looking statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements of goals, intentions, and expectations as to future trends, plans, events, financial condition, asset quality or results of Company operations and policies and regarding general economic conditions. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as "may," "will," "can," "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "plans," "strategy," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "should," "could," "strive," "feel" and similar words or phrases. These statements are based upon current and anticipated economic conditions, nationally and in the Company's market (including reductions in the size of the federal government workforce; changes in government spending; the economic effects of an extended government shutdown; the proposal, announcement or imposition of tariffs; volatility in interest rates and interest rate, monetary and fiscal policy; inflation levels; competitive factors; our ability to access cost-effective funding) and other conditions (such as the impact of bank failures, credit losses or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks), which by their nature are not susceptible to accurate forecast and are subject to significant uncertainty. Because of these uncertainties and the assumptions on which this discussion and the forward-looking statements are based, actual future operations and results in the future may differ materially from those indicated herein. For details on factors that could affect these expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in other periodic and current reports filed with the SEC, including the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the first and second quarters. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. The Company's past results are not necessarily indicative of future performance. All information is as of the date of this press release. Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company speak only as to the date they are made. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.
|Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|2025
|2025
|2024
|Interest Income
|Interest and fees on loans
|$
|123,704
|$
|125,223
|$
|139,836
|Interest and dividends on investment securities
|10,527
|11,436
|12,578
|Interest on balances with other banks and short-term investments
|15,850
|14,760
|21,296
|Interest on federal funds sold
|22
|24
|103
|Total interest income
|150,103
|151,443
|173,813
|Interest Expense
|Interest on deposits
|79,385
|78,912
|81,190
|Interest on customer repurchase agreements
|202
|250
|332
|Interest on other short-term borrowings
|332
|2,489
|20,448
|Interest on long-term borrowings
|2,025
|2,016
|—
|Total interest expense
|81,944
|83,667
|101,970
|Net Interest Income
|68,159
|67,776
|71,843
|Provision for Credit Losses
|113,215
|138,159
|10,094
|Provision (Reversal) for Credit Losses for Unfunded Commitments
|(38
|)
|1,759
|(1,593
|)
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
|(45,018
|)
|(72,142
|)
|63,342
|Noninterest Income
|Service charges on deposits
|1,773
|1,771
|1,747
|Gain (loss) on sale of loans
|(3,550
|)
|—
|20
|Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities
|(1,982
|)
|(1,854
|)
|3
|Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance
|5,293
|5,161
|731
|Other income
|961
|1,336
|4,450
|Total noninterest income
|2,495
|6,414
|6,951
|Noninterest Expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|21,290
|21,940
|21,675
|Premises and equipment expenses
|2,944
|3,019
|2,794
|Marketing and advertising
|1,316
|1,144
|1,588
|Data processing
|3,950
|4,293
|3,435
|Legal, accounting and professional fees
|2,396
|1,550
|3,433
|FDIC insurance
|6,665
|8,077
|7,399
|Other expenses
|3,336
|3,447
|3,290
|Total noninterest expense
|41,897
|43,470
|43,614
|Income (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense
|(84,420
|)
|(109,198
|)
|26,679
|Income Tax Expense
|(16,907
|)
|(39,423
|)
|4,864
|Net (Loss) Income
|$
|(67,513
|)
|$
|(69,775
|)
|$
|21,815
|(Loss) Earnings Per Common Share
|Basic
|$
|(2.22
|)
|$
|(2.30
|)
|$
|0.72
|Diluted
|$
|(2.22
|)
|$
|(2.30
|)
|$
|0.72
|Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
|Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|2025
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|7,938
|$
|14,005
|$
|16,383
|Federal funds sold
|1,457
|4,091
|9,610
|Interest-bearing deposits with banks and other short-term investments
|841,372
|239,237
|584,491
|Investment securities available-for-sale at fair value (amortized cost of $1,161,644, $1,271,179, and $1,550,038 respectively, and allowance for credit losses of $—, $—, and $17, respectively)
|1,073,412
|1,170,489
|1,433,006
|Investment securities held-to-maturity at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,199, $1,229, and $1,237 respectively (fair value of $786,662, $799,136, and $868,425 respectively)
|872,418
|896,855
|961,925
|Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|28,306
|30,613
|37,728
|Loans held for sale
|136,506
|37,576
|—
|Loans
|7,304,679
|7,721,664
|7,970,269
|Less: allowance for credit losses
|(156,228
|)
|(183,796
|)
|(111,867
|)
|Loans, net
|7,148,451
|7,537,868
|7,858,402
|Premises and equipment, net
|10,503
|7,103
|8,291
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|29,791
|31,202
|15,167
|Deferred income taxes
|77,362
|80,731
|74,381
|Bank-owned life insurance
|330,426
|325,174
|115,064
|Other real estate owned
|14,684
|2,459
|2,743
|Other assets
|242,876
|223,928
|167,861
|Total Assets
|$
|10,815,502
|$
|10,601,331
|$
|11,285,052
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Liabilities
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing demand
|$
|1,577,197
|$
|1,532,132
|$
|1,609,823
|Interest-bearing transaction
|932,500
|895,604
|903,300
|Savings and money market
|3,702,579
|3,267,630
|3,316,819
|Time deposits
|3,251,283
|3,424,241
|2,710,908
|Total deposits
|9,463,559
|9,119,607
|8,540,850
|Customer repurchase agreements
|13,725
|23,442
|32,040
|Other short-term borrowings
|—
|50,000
|1,240,000
|Long-term borrowings
|76,346
|76,264
|75,812
|Operating lease liabilities
|36,278
|37,297
|18,755
|Reserve for unfunded commitments
|4,886
|4,925
|5,060
|Other liabilities
|97,232
|104,729
|147,111
|Total Liabilities
|9,692,026
|9,416,264
|10,059,628
|Shareholders' Equity
|Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized 100,000,000, shares issued and outstanding 30,366,555, 30,364,983, and 30,173,200 respectively
|300
|300
|298
|Additional paid-in capital
|389,305
|388,927
|382,284
|Retained earnings
|831,685
|904,205
|967,019
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(97,814
|)
|(108,365
|)
|(124,177
|)
|Total Shareholders' Equity
|1,123,476
|1,185,067
|1,225,424
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|$
|10,815,502
|$
|10,601,331
|$
|11,285,052
|Loan Mix and Asset Quality
(Dollars in thousands)
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|2025
|2025
|2024
|Amount
|%
|Amount
|%
|Amount
|%
|Loan Balances - Period End:
|Commercial
|$
|1,217,805
|17
|%
|$
|1,207,512
|15
|%
|$
|1,154,349
|14
|%
|PPP loans
|103
|—
|%
|164
|—
|%
|$
|348
|—
|%
|Income producing - commercial real estate
|3,453,033
|47
|%
|3,768,884
|48
|%
|$
|4,155,120
|52
|%
|Owner occupied - commercial real estate
|1,494,711
|20
|%
|1,365,901
|18
|%
|$
|1,276,240
|16
|%
|Real estate mortgage - residential
|44,684
|1
|%
|45,921
|1
|%
|$
|57,223
|1
|%
|Construction - commercial and residential
|1,010,367
|14
|%
|1,211,728
|16
|%
|$
|1,174,591
|15
|%
|Construction - C&I (owner occupied)
|33,378
|—
|%
|69,554
|1
|%
|$
|100,662
|1
|%
|Home equity
|49,333
|1
|%
|49,224
|1
|%
|$
|51,567
|1
|%
|Other consumer
|1,265
|—
|%
|2,776
|—
|%
|$
|169
|—
|%
|Total loans
|$
|7,304,679
|100
|%
|$
|7,721,664
|100
|%
|$
|7,970,269
|100
|%
|Three Months Ended or As Of
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|2025
|2025
|2024
|Asset Quality:
|Nonperforming loans
|$
|118,647
|$
|226,420
|$
|134,371
|Other real estate owned
|14,684
|2,459
|2,743
|Nonperforming assets
|$
|133,331
|$
|228,879
|$
|137,114
|Net charge-offs
|$
|140,813
|$
|83,877
|$
|5,303
|Special mention
|$
|423,685
|$
|173,311
|$
|364,983
|Substandard
|$
|534,789
|$
|702,128
|$
|391,301
|Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Yields And Rates vs. Prior Quarter (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|September 30, 2025
|June 30, 2025
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Average
Yield/Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Average
Yield/Rate
|ASSETS
|Interest earning assets:
|Interest-bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments
|$
|1,447,944
|$
|15,952
|4.37
|%
|$
|1,375,782
|$
|14,749
|4.30
|%
|Loans held for sale(1)
|19,441
|389
|7.94
|%
|15,418
|284
|7.39
|%
|Loans(1) (2)
|7,648,459
|123,315
|6.40
|%
|7,942,333
|124,939
|6.31
|%
|Investment securities available-for-sale(2)
|1,134,993
|5,866
|2.05
|%
|1,233,206
|6,491
|2.11
|%
|Investment securities held-to-maturity(2)
|884,779
|4,661
|2.09
|%
|918,083
|4,945
|2.16
|%
|Federal funds sold
|1,927
|22
|4.53
|%
|2,184
|24
|4.41
|%
|Total interest earning assets
|11,137,543
|150,205
|5.35
|%
|11,487,006
|151,432
|5.29
|%
|Noninterest earning assets
|658,014
|635,125
|Less: allowance for credit losses
|(198,158
|)
|(133,036
|)
|Total noninterest earning assets
|459,856
|502,089
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|11,597,399
|$
|11,989,095
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Interest bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing transaction
|$
|1,391,316
|$
|10,824
|3.09
|%
|$
|1,489,056
|$
|9,982
|2.69
|%
|Savings and money market
|3,576,595
|30,875
|3.42
|%
|3,461,918
|29,634
|3.43
|%
|Time deposits
|3,312,333
|37,686
|4.51
|%
|3,367,907
|39,296
|4.68
|%
|Total interest bearing deposits
|8,280,244
|79,385
|3.80
|%
|8,318,881
|78,912
|3.80
|%
|Customer repurchase agreements
|25,557
|202
|
|3.14
|%
|34,387
|250
|
|2.92
|%
|Derivative collateral liability
|9,225
|102
|4.39
|%
|12,710
|118
|3.72
|%
|Other short-term borrowings
|29,350
|332
|
|4.49
|%
|245,291
|2,360
|3.86
|%
|Long-term borrowings
|76,318
|2,024
|10.52
|%
|76,236
|2,016
|10.61
|%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|8,420,694
|82,045
|3.87
|%
|8,687,505
|83,656
|3.86
|%
|Noninterest bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest bearing demand
|1,882,971
|1,907,214
|Other liabilities
|111,586
|142,124
|Total noninterest bearing liabilities
|1,994,557
|2,049,338
|Shareholders' equity
|1,182,148
|1,252,252
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|11,597,399
|$
|11,989,095
|Net interest income
|$
|68,160
|$
|67,776
|Net interest spread
|1.48
|%
|1.43
|%
|Net interest margin
|2.43
|%
|2.37
|%
|Cost of funds
|3.16
|%
|3.17
|%
|(1)
|Loans placed on nonaccrual status are included in average balances. Net loan fees and late charges included in interest income on loans totaled $3.7 million and $3.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively.
|(2)
|Interest and fees on loans and investments exclude tax equivalent adjustments.
|Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
|Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Yields And Rates vs. Year Ago Quarter (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|2025
|2024
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Average
Yield/Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Average
Yield/Rate
|ASSETS
|Interest earning assets:
|Interest-bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments
|$
|1,447,944
|$
|15,952
|4.37
|%
|$
|1,577,464
|$
|21,296
|5.37
|%
|Loans held for sale(1)
|19,441
|389
|7.94
|%
|4,936
|1
|0.08
|%
|Loans(1) (2)
|7,648,459
|123,315
|6.40
|%
|8,026,524
|139,835
|6.93
|%
|Investment securities available-for-sale(2)
|1,134,993
|5,866
|2.05
|%
|1,479,598
|7,336
|1.97
|%
|Investment securities held-to-maturity(2)
|884,779
|4,661
|2.09
|%
|974,366
|5,242
|2.14
|%
|Federal funds sold
|1,927
|22
|4.53
|%
|10,003
|103
|4.10
|%
|Total interest earning assets
|11,137,543
|150,205
|5.35
|%
|12,072,891
|173,813
|5.73
|%
|Noninterest earning assets
|658,014
|397,007
|Less: allowance for credit losses
|(198,158
|)
|(108,998
|)
|Total noninterest earning assets
|459,856
|288,009
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|11,597,399
|$
|12,360,900
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Interest bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing transaction
|$
|1,391,316
|$
|10,824
|3.09
|%
|$
|1,656,676
|$
|14,596
|3.51
|%
|Savings and money market
|3,576,595
|30,875
|3.42
|%
|3,254,128
|34,896
|4.27
|%
|Time deposits
|3,312,333
|37,686
|4.51
|%
|2,517,944
|31,698
|5.01
|%
|Total interest bearing deposits
|8,280,244
|79,385
|3.80
|%
|7,428,748
|81,190
|4.35
|%
|Customer repurchase agreements
|25,557
|202
|
|3.14
|%
|38,045
|332
|3.47
|%
|Derivative collateral liability
|9,225
|102
|4.39
|%
|—
|—
|—
|%
|Other short-term borrowings
|29,350
|332
|4.49
|%
|1,615,867
|20,448
|5.03
|%
|Long-term borrowings
|76,318
|2,024
|10.52
|%
|824
|—
|—
|%
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|8,420,694
|82,045
|3.87
|%
|9,083,484
|101,970
|4.47
|%
|Noninterest bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest bearing demand
|1,882,971
|1,915,666
|Other liabilities
|111,586
|160,272
|Total noninterest bearing liabilities
|1,994,557
|2,075,938
|Shareholders' equity
|1,182,148
|1,201,477
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|11,597,399
|$
|12,360,899
|Net interest income
|$
|68,160
|$
|71,843
|Net interest spread
|1.48
|%
|1.26
|%
|Net interest margin
|2.43
|%
|2.37
|%
|Cost of funds
|3.16
|%
|3.69
|%
|(1)
|Loans placed on nonaccrual status are included in average balances. Net loan fees and late charges included in interest income on loans totaled $3.7 million and $3.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
|(2)
|Interest and fees on loans and investments exclude tax equivalent adjustments.
|Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
|Statements of Operations and Highlights Quarterly Trends (Unaudited)
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|September 30, 2025
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|September 30, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|March 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|Income Statements:
|Total interest income
|$
|150,103
|$
|151,443
|$
|153,878
|$
|168,417
|$
|173,813
|$
|169,731
|$
|175,602
|$
|167,421
|Total interest expense
|81,944
|83,667
|88,229
|97,623
|101,970
|98,378
|100,904
|94,429
|Net interest income
|68,159
|67,776
|65,649
|70,794
|71,843
|71,353
|74,698
|72,992
|Provision for credit losses
|113,215
|138,159
|26,255
|12,132
|10,094
|8,959
|35,175
|14,490
|Provision (reversal) for credit losses for unfunded commitments
|(38
|)
|1,759
|(297
|)
|(1,598
|)
|(1,593
|)
|608
|456
|(594
|)
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|(45,018
|)
|(72,142
|)
|39,691
|60,260
|63,342
|61,786
|39,067
|59,096
|Noninterest income before investment gain
|4,477
|8,268
|8,203
|4,063
|6,948
|5,329
|3,585
|2,891
|Net gain on sale of investment securities
|(1,982
|)
|(1,854
|)
|4
|4
|3
|3
|4
|3
|Total noninterest income
|2,495
|6,414
|8,207
|4,067
|6,951
|5,332
|3,589
|2,894
|Salaries and employee benefits
|21,290
|21,940
|21,968
|22,597
|21,675
|21,770
|21,726
|18,416
|Premises and equipment expenses
|2,944
|3,019
|3,203
|2,635
|2,794
|2,894
|3,059
|2,967
|Marketing and advertising
|1,316
|1,144
|1,371
|1,340
|1,588
|1,662
|859
|1,071
|Goodwill impairment
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|104,168
|—
|—
|Other expenses
|16,347
|17,367
|18,909
|17,960
|17,557
|15,997
|14,353
|14,644
|Total noninterest expense
|41,897
|43,470
|45,451
|44,532
|43,614
|146,491
|39,997
|37,098
|(Loss) income before income tax expense
|(84,420
|)
|(109,198
|)
|2,447
|19,795
|26,679
|(79,373
|)
|2,659
|24,892
|Income tax expense
|(16,907
|)
|(39,423
|)
|772
|4,505
|4,864
|4,429
|2,997
|4,667
|Net (loss) income
|(67,513
|)
|(69,775
|)
|1,675
|15,290
|21,815
|(83,802
|)
|(338
|)
|20,225
|Per Share Data:
|(Loss) earnings per weighted average common share, basic
|$
|(2.22
|)
|$
|(2.30
|)
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.72
|$
|(2.78
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|0.68
|(Loss) earnings per weighted average common share, diluted
|$
|(2.22
|)
|$
|(2.30
|)
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.72
|$
|(2.78
|)
|$
|(0.01
|)
|$
|0.67
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
|30,367,997
|30,373,167
|30,275,001
|30,199,433
|30,173,852
|30,185,609
|30,068,173
|29,925,557
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
|30,367,997
|30,510,847
|30,404,262
|30,321,644
|30,241,699
|30,185,609
|30,068,173
|29,966,962
|Actual shares outstanding at period end
|30,366,555
|30,364,983
|30,368,843
|30,202,003
|30,173,200
|30,180,482
|30,185,732
|29,925,612
|Book value per common share at period end
|$
|37.00
|$
|39.03
|$
|40.99
|$
|40.60
|$
|40.61
|$
|38.75
|$
|41.72
|$
|42.58
|Tangible book value per common share at period end(1)
|$
|37.00
|$
|39.03
|$
|40.99
|$
|40.59
|$
|40.61
|$
|38.74
|$
|38.26
|$
|39.08
|Dividend per common share
|$
|0.010
|$
|0.165
|$
|0.165
|$
|—
|$
|0.165
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.45
|Performance Ratios (annualized):
|Return on average assets
|(2.31
|)%
|(2.33
|)%
|0.06
|%
|0.48
|%
|0.70
|%
|(2.73
|)%
|(0.01
|)%
|0.65
|%
|Return on average common equity
|(22.66
|)%
|(22.35
|)%
|0.55
|%
|4.94
|%
|7.22
|%
|(26.67
|)%
|(0.11
|)%
|6.48
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity(1)
|(22.66
|)%
|(22.35
|)%
|0.55
|%
|4.94
|%
|7.22
|%
|(28.96
|)%
|(0.11
|)%
|7.08
|%
|Net interest margin
|2.43
|%
|2.37
|%
|2.28
|%
|2.29
|%
|2.37
|%
|2.40
|%
|2.43
|%
|2.45
|%
|Efficiency ratio(1)(2)
|59.30
|%
|58.60
|%
|61.50
|%
|59.50
|%
|55.40
|%
|191.00
|%
|51.10
|%
|48.90
|%
|Other Ratios:
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans(3)
|2.14
|%
|2.38
|%
|1.63
|%
|1.44
|%
|1.40
|%
|1.33
|%
|1.25
|%
|1.08
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to total nonperforming loans
|131.67
|%
|81.17
|%
|64.59
|%
|54.81
|%
|83.25
|%
|110.06
|%
|108.76
|%
|131.16
|%
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|1.23
|%
|2.16
|%
|1.79
|%
|1.90
|%
|1.22
|%
|0.88
|%
|0.79
|%
|0.57
|%
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) (annualized) to average total loans(3)
|7.36
|%
|4.22
|%
|0.57
|%
|0.48
|%
|0.26
|%
|0.11
|%
|1.07
|%
|0.60
|%
|Tier 1 capital (to average assets)
|10.40
|%
|10.63
|%
|11.11
|%
|10.74
|%
|10.77
|%
|10.58
|%
|10.26
|%
|10.73
|%
|Total capital (to risk weighted assets)
|14.83
|%
|15.27
|%
|15.86
|%
|15.86
|%
|15.51
|%
|15.07
|%
|14.87
|%
|14.79
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)
|13.58
|%
|14.01
|%
|14.61
|%
|14.63
|%
|14.30
|%
|13.92
|%
|13.80
|%
|13.90
|%
|Tangible common equity ratio(1)
|10.39
|%
|11.18
|%
|11.00
|%
|11.02
|%
|10.86
|%
|10.35
|%
|10.03
|%
|10.12
|%
|Average Balances (in thousands):
|Total assets
|$
|11,597,399
|$
|11,989,095
|$
|12,118,190
|$
|12,575,722
|$
|12,360,899
|$
|12,361,500
|$
|12,784,470
|$
|12,283,303
|Total earning assets
|$
|11,137,543
|$
|11,487,006
|$
|11,640,162
|$
|12,303,940
|$
|12,072,891
|$
|11,953,446
|$
|12,365,497
|$
|11,837,722
|Total loans(2)
|$
|7,648,459
|$
|7,942,333
|$
|7,933,695
|$
|7,971,907
|$
|8,026,524
|$
|8,003,206
|$
|7,988,941
|$
|7,963,074
|Total deposits
|$
|10,163,215
|$
|10,226,095
|$
|9,883,233
|$
|10,056,463
|$
|9,344,414
|$
|9,225,266
|$
|9,501,661
|$
|9,471,369
|Total borrowings
|$
|131,225
|$
|355,914
|$
|794,940
|$
|1,118,276
|$
|1,654,736
|$
|1,721,283
|$
|1,832,947
|$
|1,401,917
|Total shareholders' equity
|$
|1,182,148
|$
|1,252,252
|$
|1,242,805
|$
|1,230,573
|$
|1,201,477
|$
|1,263,627
|$
|1,289,656
|$
|1,238,763
|(1)
|A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest GAAP measure is provided in the tables that accompany this document.
|(2)
|Computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
|(3)
|Excludes loans held for sale.
|GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|2025
|2025
|2024
|Tangible common equity
|Common shareholders' equity
|$
|1,123,476
|$
|1,185,067
|$
|1,225,424
|Less: Intangible assets
|—
|(9
|)
|(21
|)
|Tangible common equity
|$
|1,123,476
|$
|1,185,058
|$
|1,225,403
|Tangible common equity ratio
|Total assets
|$
|10,815,502
|$
|10,601,331
|$
|11,285,052
|Less: Intangible assets
|—
|(9
|)
|(21
|)
|Tangible assets
|$
|10,815,502
|$
|10,601,322
|$
|11,285,031
|Tangible common equity ratio
|10.39
|%
|11.18
|%
|10.86
|%
|Per share calculations
|Book value per common share
|$
|37.00
|$
|39.03
|$
|40.61
|Less: Intangible book value per common share
|$
|—
|$
|—
|$
|—
|Tangible book value per common share
|$
|37.00
|$
|39.03
|$
|40.61
|Shares outstanding at period end
|30,366,555
|30,364,983
|30,173,200
|Average tangible common equity
|Average common shareholders' equity
|$
|1,182,148
|$
|1,252,252
|$
|1,201,477
|Less: Average intangible assets
|—
|(11
|)
|(24
|)
|Average tangible common equity
|$
|1,182,148
|$
|1,252,241
|$
|1,201,453
|Return on average tangible common equity
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(67,513
|)
|$
|(69,775
|)
|$
|21,815
|Return on average tangible common equity
|(22.66
|)%
|(22.35
|)%
|7.22
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|Net interest income
|$
|68,159
|$
|67,776
|$
|71,843
|Noninterest income
|2,495
|6,414
|6,951
|Operating revenue
|$
|70,654
|$
|74,190
|$
|78,794
|Noninterest expense
|$
|41,897
|$
|43,470
|$
|43,614
|Efficiency ratio
|59.30
|%
|58.59
|%
|55.35
|%
|Pre-provision net revenue
|Net interest income
|$
|68,159
|$
|67,776
|$
|71,843
|Noninterest income
|2,495
|6,414
|6,951
|Less: Noninterest expense
|(41,897
|)
|(43,470
|)
|(43,614
|)
|Pre-provision net revenue
|$
|28,757
|$
|30,720
|$
|35,180
Tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets (the "tangible common equity ratio"), tangible book value per common share, average tangible common equity, and the annualized return on average tangible common equity are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP based amounts. The Company calculates the tangible common equity ratio by excluding the balance of intangible assets from common shareholders' equity, or tangible common equity, and dividing by tangible assets. The Company calculates tangible book value per common share by dividing tangible common equity by common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which the Company calculates by dividing common shareholders' equity by common shares outstanding. The Company calculates the annualized return on average tangible common equity ratio by dividing net income available to common shareholders by average tangible common equity, which is calculated by excluding the average balance of intangible assets from the average common shareholders' equity. The Company considers this information important to shareholders as tangible equity is a measure that is consistent with the calculation of capital for bank regulatory purposes, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk based ratios, and as such is useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate capital adequacy and to compare against other financial institutions.
The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing GAAP noninterest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP noninterest income. The efficiency ratio measures a bank's overhead as a percentage of its revenue. The Company believes that reporting the non-GAAP efficiency ratio more closely measures its effectiveness of controlling operational activities.
Pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by subtracting noninterest expenses from the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. The Company considers this information important to shareholders because it illustrates revenue excluding the impact of provisions and reversals to the allowance for credit losses on loans.
________________________
1 A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest GAAP measures is provided in the GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables that accompany this document.
1 A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest GAAP measures is provided in the GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables that accompany this document.2
Calculated as the ACL attributable to loans collateralized by performing office properties as a percentage of total loans.
3 A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest GAAP measures is provided in the GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables that accompany this document.
EAGLE BANCORP, INC.
CONTACT:
Eric R. Newell
240.497.1796
For the September 30, 2025 Earnings Presentation, click 2025 EGBN Earnings DECK 9-30-2025 FINAL.