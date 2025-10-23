CORRECTION - Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2025 Results and Cash Dividend

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. ("Eagle" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EGBN), the Bethesda-based holding company for EagleBank, one of the largest community banks in the Washington D.C. area, reported its unaudited results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Eagle reported a net loss of $67.5 million or $2.22 per share for the third quarter 2025, compared to a net loss of $69.8 million or $2.30 per share for the second quarter. The $2.3 million improvement in the net loss from the prior quarter is primarily due to a $24.9 million decrease in provision expense, offset by a $22.5 million reduction in the tax benefit. In the quarter, net interest income increased $383 thousand, noninterest income decreased $3.9 million, and noninterest expenses decreased $1.6 million.

Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")1 in the third quarter was $28.8 million compared to $30.7 million for the prior quarter. The decrease is primarily due to a $3.6 million loss on sale of loans in the third quarter.

"We continued to execute our strategy to resolve asset quality challenges within the loan portfolio," said Susan G. Riel, Chair, President, and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "The credit costs recognized this quarter reflect our commitment to managing credit risk with discipline and accountability. Following an independent review of our loan portfolio and expanded supplemental internal analysis, we took actions to reduce valuation risk in the office portfolio."

Ms. Riel added, “The core franchise remains sound and resilient. Our capital, liquidity, and customer relationships continue to provide a strong foundation as we move through this cycle and toward a more normalized earnings environment.”

Additionally, the Company is announcing today a cash dividend in the amount of $0.01 per share. The cash dividend will be payable on November 14, 2025 to shareholders of record on November 3, 2025.

Third Quarter of 2025 Key Elements

  • The Company announces today the declaration of a common stock dividend of $0.01 per share.
  • Total C&I loans (including owner-occupied) increased $105 million and average C&I deposits increased $134 million, or 8.6% from the previous quarter.
  • The ACL as a percentage of total loans was 2.14% at quarter-end; down from 2.38% at the prior quarter-end. Performing office coverage2 was 11.36% at quarter-end; as compared to 11.54% at the prior quarter-end.
  • Nonperforming assets decreased by $95.5 million to $133.3 million as of September 30, 2025, representing 1.23% of total assets, compared to $228.9 million, representing 2.16% of total loans as of June 30, 2025. During the quarter, nonperforming loan inflows totaled $211.8 million. Reductions of $319.6 million reflected charge-offs, loans moved to held for sale, and paydowns.
  • Substandard and special mention loans totaled $958.5 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $875.4 million in the prior quarter.
  • Annualized quarterly net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2025 were 7.36% compared to 4.22% for the second quarter of 2025.
  • The net interest margin ("NIM") increased to 2.43% for the third quarter of 2025, compared to 2.37% for the prior quarter, primarily driven by the reduction in interest earning assets associated with a decline in nonaccrual loan balances in the CRE loan portfolio.
  • At quarter-end, the common equity ratio, tangible common equity ratio1, and common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) ratio were 10.39%, 10.39%, and 13.58%, respectively.
  • Total estimated insured deposits increased at quarter-end to $7.2 billion, representing 75.6% of deposits, compared to $6.8 billion, or 75.0% in the prior quarter.
  • Total on-balance sheet liquidity and available capacity was $5.3 billion, compared to $2.3 billion in uninsured deposits, resulting in a coverage ratio of over 230%.

Income Statement

  • Net interest income was $68.2 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $67.8 million for the prior quarter. The increase in net interest income for the quarter was primarily driven by lower funding costs on brokered time deposits and a reduction in average short-term borrowings, which outpaced lower interest income on loans. Both interest income and interest expense declined during the quarter, reflecting the impact of lower market rates and declining average balances.
  • Provision for credit losses was $113.2 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $138.2 million for the prior quarter. The decrease was primarily driven by lower office-related reserves. Net charge-offs totaled $140.8 million, up from $83.9 million in the second quarter. The provision related to the reserve for unfunded commitments resulting in a reversal of $38 thousand, compared to a provision of $1.8 million in the prior quarter, primarily driven by changes in the economic forecast associated with our quantitative model, offset by slightly higher commitments.
  • Noninterest income was $2.5 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $6.4 million for the prior quarter. The decline was primarily driven by a $3.6 million loss on the sale of two loans and a $2.0 million loss on the sale of investment securities executed to reposition the investment portfolio and reduce higher-cost brokered funding.
  • Noninterest expense was $41.9 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $43.5 million for the prior quarter. The decrease over the linked quarter was primarily due to decreases in the FDIC assessment as the funding profile of the Bank has improved driving assessment costs down.

Loans and Funding

  • Total loans, including loans held for sale, were $7.4 billion at September 30, 2025, down 4% from the prior quarter-end. The decrease in total loans was primarily driven by declines in income-producing real estate loans, partially offset by an increase in commercial and industrial loans.
  • Total deposits at quarter-end were $9.5 billion, up $0.3 billion, or 4%, from the prior quarter-end. The increase was primarily driven by higher balances in money market accounts offset by lower balances in brokered time deposit accounts. Deposits increased $0.9 billion compared to September 30, 2024.
  • Other short-term borrowings were zero at September 30, 2025, compared to $50.0 million at June 30, 2025 as FHLB borrowings were repaid with excess cash from core deposit growth and sale of investment securities.

Asset Quality

  • Allowance for credit losses was 2.14% of total loans held for investment at September 30, 2025, compared to 2.38% at the prior quarter-end. Performing office coverage was 11.36% at quarter-end; as compared to 11.54% at the prior quarter-end.
  • Net charge-offs were $140.8 million for the quarter compared to $83.9 million in the second quarter of 2025.
  • Nonperforming assets were $133.3 million at September 30, 2025.
    • NPAs as a percentage of assets were 1.23% at September 30, 2025, compared to 2.16% at the prior quarter-end. At September 30, 2025, other real estate owned consisted of 6 properties with an aggregate carrying value of $14.7 million.
    • Loans 30-89 days past due were $29.1 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $34.7 million at the prior quarter-end.

Capital

  • Total shareholders' equity was $1.1 billion at September 30, 2025, down 5.2% from the prior quarter-end. The decrease in shareholders' equity of $61.6 million was primarily due to quarterly losses that reduced capital.
  • Book value per share and tangible book value per share3 were $37.00 and $37.00, down 5.2% from the prior quarter-end.

Additional financial information: The financial information that follows provides more detail on the Company's financial performance for the three months ended September 30, 2025 as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2025 and September 30, 2024, as well as eight quarters of trend data. Persons wishing additional information should refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other reports filed with the SEC.

About Eagle Bancorp: The Company is the holding company for EagleBank, which commenced operations in 1998. The Bank is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and operates through twelve banking offices and four lending offices located in Suburban Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Northern Virginia. The Company focuses on building relationships with businesses, professionals and individuals in its marketplace, and is committed to a culture of respect, opportunity, belonging, and inclusion in both its workplace and the communities in which it operates.

Conference call: Eagle Bancorp will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter of 2025 financial results on Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The listen-only webcast can be accessed at:

  • A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website through 11/06/2025: https://www.eaglebankcorp.com/

Forward-looking statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements of goals, intentions, and expectations as to future trends, plans, events, financial condition, asset quality or results of Company operations and policies and regarding general economic conditions. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as "may," "will," "can," "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "plans," "strategy," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "should," "could," "strive," "feel" and similar words or phrases. These statements are based upon current and anticipated economic conditions, nationally and in the Company's market (including reductions in the size of the federal government workforce; changes in government spending; the economic effects of an extended government shutdown; the proposal, announcement or imposition of tariffs; volatility in interest rates and interest rate, monetary and fiscal policy; inflation levels; competitive factors; our ability to access cost-effective funding) and other conditions (such as the impact of bank failures, credit losses or adverse developments at other banks and related negative press about the banking industry in general on investor and depositor sentiment regarding the stability and liquidity of banks), which by their nature are not susceptible to accurate forecast and are subject to significant uncertainty. Because of these uncertainties and the assumptions on which this discussion and the forward-looking statements are based, actual future operations and results in the future may differ materially from those indicated herein. For details on factors that could affect these expectations, see the risk factors and other cautionary language included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in other periodic and current reports filed with the SEC, including the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the first and second quarters. Readers are cautioned against placing undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. The Company's past results are not necessarily indicative of future performance. All information is as of the date of this press release. Any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company speak only as to the date they are made. Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.


 
Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
      
 Three Months Ended
 September 30, June 30, September 30,
  2025   2025   2024 
Interest Income     
Interest and fees on loans$123,704  $125,223  $139,836 
Interest and dividends on investment securities 10,527   11,436   12,578 
Interest on balances with other banks and short-term investments 15,850   14,760   21,296 
Interest on federal funds sold 22   24   103 
Total interest income 150,103   151,443   173,813 
Interest Expense     
Interest on deposits 79,385   78,912   81,190 
Interest on customer repurchase agreements 202   250   332 
Interest on other short-term borrowings 332   2,489   20,448 
Interest on long-term borrowings 2,025   2,016    
Total interest expense 81,944   83,667   101,970 
Net Interest Income 68,159   67,776   71,843 
Provision for Credit Losses 113,215   138,159   10,094 
Provision (Reversal) for Credit Losses for Unfunded Commitments (38)  1,759   (1,593)
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses (45,018)  (72,142)  63,342 
      
Noninterest Income     
Service charges on deposits 1,773   1,771   1,747 
Gain (loss) on sale of loans (3,550)     20 
Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities (1,982)  (1,854)  3 
Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 5,293   5,161   731 
Other income 961   1,336   4,450 
Total noninterest income 2,495   6,414   6,951 
Noninterest Expense     
Salaries and employee benefits 21,290   21,940   21,675 
Premises and equipment expenses 2,944   3,019   2,794 
Marketing and advertising 1,316   1,144   1,588 
Data processing 3,950   4,293   3,435 
Legal, accounting and professional fees 2,396   1,550   3,433 
FDIC insurance 6,665   8,077   7,399 
Other expenses 3,336   3,447   3,290 
Total noninterest expense 41,897   43,470   43,614 
Income (Loss) Before Income Tax Expense (84,420)  (109,198)  26,679 
Income Tax Expense (16,907)  (39,423)  4,864 
Net (Loss) Income$(67,513) $(69,775) $21,815 
      
(Loss) Earnings Per Common Share     
Basic$(2.22) $(2.30) $0.72 
Diluted$(2.22) $(2.30) $0.72 
            

        

Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 September 30, June 30, September 30,
  2025   2025    2024 
Assets     
Cash and due from banks$7,938  $14,005  $16,383 
Federal funds sold 1,457   4,091   9,610 
Interest-bearing deposits with banks and other short-term investments 841,372   239,237   584,491 
Investment securities available-for-sale at fair value (amortized cost of $1,161,644, $1,271,179, and $1,550,038 respectively, and allowance for credit losses of $—, $—, and $17, respectively) 1,073,412   1,170,489   1,433,006 
Investment securities held-to-maturity at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,199, $1,229, and $1,237 respectively (fair value of $786,662, $799,136, and $868,425 respectively) 872,418   896,855   961,925 
Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 28,306   30,613   37,728 
Loans held for sale 136,506   37,576    
Loans 7,304,679   7,721,664   7,970,269 
Less: allowance for credit losses (156,228)  (183,796)  (111,867)
Loans, net 7,148,451   7,537,868   7,858,402 
Premises and equipment, net 10,503   7,103   8,291 
Operating lease right-of-use assets 29,791   31,202   15,167 
Deferred income taxes 77,362   80,731   74,381 
Bank-owned life insurance 330,426   325,174   115,064 
Other real estate owned 14,684   2,459   2,743 
Other assets 242,876   223,928   167,861 
Total Assets$10,815,502  $10,601,331  $11,285,052 
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity     
Liabilities     
Deposits:     
Noninterest-bearing demand$1,577,197  $1,532,132  $1,609,823 
Interest-bearing transaction 932,500   895,604   903,300 
Savings and money market 3,702,579   3,267,630   3,316,819 
Time deposits 3,251,283   3,424,241   2,710,908 
Total deposits 9,463,559   9,119,607   8,540,850 
Customer repurchase agreements 13,725   23,442   32,040 
Other short-term borrowings    50,000   1,240,000 
Long-term borrowings 76,346   76,264   75,812 
Operating lease liabilities 36,278   37,297   18,755 
Reserve for unfunded commitments 4,886   4,925   5,060 
Other liabilities 97,232   104,729   147,111 
Total Liabilities 9,692,026   9,416,264   10,059,628 
Shareholders' Equity     
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; shares authorized 100,000,000, shares issued and outstanding 30,366,555, 30,364,983, and 30,173,200 respectively 300   300   298 
Additional paid-in capital 389,305   388,927   382,284 
Retained earnings 831,685   904,205   967,019 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (97,814)  (108,365)  (124,177)
Total Shareholders' Equity 1,123,476   1,185,067   1,225,424 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity$10,815,502  $10,601,331  $11,285,052 
            


Loan Mix and Asset Quality
(Dollars in thousands)
      
 September 30, June 30, September 30,
  2025   2025   2024 
 Amount% Amount% Amount%
Loan Balances - Period End:        
Commercial$1,217,80517% $1,207,51215% $1,154,34914%
PPP loans 103%  164% $348%
Income producing - commercial real estate 3,453,03347%  3,768,88448% $4,155,12052%
Owner occupied - commercial real estate 1,494,71120%  1,365,90118% $1,276,24016%
Real estate mortgage - residential 44,6841%  45,9211% $57,2231%
Construction - commercial and residential 1,010,36714%  1,211,72816% $1,174,59115%
Construction - C&I (owner occupied) 33,378%  69,5541% $100,6621%
Home equity 49,3331%  49,2241% $51,5671%
Other consumer 1,265%  2,776% $169%
Total loans$7,304,679100% $7,721,664100% $7,970,269100%


 Three Months Ended or As Of 
 September 30,June 30,September 30, 
  2025   2025   2024 
Asset Quality:        
Nonperforming loans$118,647  $226,420  $134,371 
Other real estate owned 14,684   2,459   2,743 
Nonperforming assets$133,331  $228,879  $137,114 
Net charge-offs$140,813  $83,877  $5,303 
Special mention$423,685  $173,311  $364,983 
Substandard$534,789  $702,128  $391,301 
            


Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Yields And Rates vs. Prior Quarter (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
            
 Three Months Ended
 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025
 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Rate
ASSETS           
Interest earning assets:           
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments$1,447,944  $15,952 4.37% $1,375,782  $14,749 4.30%
Loans held for sale(1) 19,441   389 7.94%  15,418   284 7.39%
Loans(1) (2) 7,648,459   123,315 6.40%  7,942,333   124,939 6.31%
Investment securities available-for-sale(2) 1,134,993   5,866 2.05%  1,233,206   6,491 2.11%
Investment securities held-to-maturity(2) 884,779   4,661 2.09%  918,083   4,945 2.16%
Federal funds sold 1,927   22 4.53%  2,184   24 4.41%
Total interest earning assets 11,137,543   150,205 5.35%  11,487,006   151,432 5.29%
            
Noninterest earning assets 658,014       635,125     
Less: allowance for credit losses (198,158)      (133,036)    
Total noninterest earning assets 459,856       502,089     
TOTAL ASSETS$11,597,399      $11,989,095     
            
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Interest bearing liabilities:           
Interest-bearing transaction$1,391,316  $10,824 3.09% $1,489,056  $9,982 2.69%
Savings and money market 3,576,595   30,875 3.42%  3,461,918   29,634 3.43%
Time deposits 3,312,333   37,686 4.51%  3,367,907   39,296 4.68%
Total interest bearing deposits 8,280,244   79,385 3.80%  8,318,881   78,912 3.80%
Customer repurchase agreements 25,557   2023.14%  34,387   2502.92%
Derivative collateral liability 9,225   102 4.39%  12,710   118 3.72%
Other short-term borrowings 29,350   3324.49%  245,291   2,360 3.86%
Long-term borrowings 76,318   2,024 10.52%  76,236   2,016 10.61%
Total interest bearing liabilities 8,420,694   82,045 3.87%  8,687,505   83,656 3.86%
Noninterest bearing liabilities:           
Noninterest bearing demand 1,882,971       1,907,214     
Other liabilities 111,586       142,124     
Total noninterest bearing liabilities 1,994,557       2,049,338     
Shareholders' equity 1,182,148       1,252,252     
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY$11,597,399      $11,989,095     
Net interest income  $68,160     $67,776  
Net interest spread    1.48%     1.43%
Net interest margin    2.43%     2.37%
Cost of funds    3.16%     3.17%


(1)Loans placed on nonaccrual status are included in average balances. Net loan fees and late charges included in interest income on loans totaled $3.7 million and $3.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively.
(2)Interest and fees on loans and investments exclude tax equivalent adjustments.
  


Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balances, Interest Yields And Rates vs. Year Ago Quarter (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
            
 Three Months Ended September 30,
  2025   2024 
 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Yield/Rate
ASSETS           
Interest earning assets:           
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks and other short-term investments$1,447,944  $15,952 4.37% $1,577,464  $21,296 5.37%
Loans held for sale(1) 19,441   389 7.94%  4,936   1 0.08%
Loans(1) (2) 7,648,459   123,315 6.40%  8,026,524   139,835 6.93%
Investment securities available-for-sale(2) 1,134,993   5,866 2.05%  1,479,598   7,336 1.97%
Investment securities held-to-maturity(2) 884,779   4,661 2.09%  974,366   5,242 2.14%
Federal funds sold 1,927   22 4.53%  10,003   103 4.10%
Total interest earning assets 11,137,543   150,205 5.35%  12,072,891   173,813 5.73%
            
Noninterest earning assets 658,014       397,007     
Less: allowance for credit losses (198,158)      (108,998)    
Total noninterest earning assets 459,856       288,009     
TOTAL ASSETS$11,597,399      $12,360,900     
            
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Interest bearing liabilities:           
Interest-bearing transaction$1,391,316  $10,824 3.09% $1,656,676  $14,596 3.51%
Savings and money market 3,576,595   30,875 3.42%  3,254,128   34,896 4.27%
Time deposits 3,312,333   37,686 4.51%  2,517,944   31,698 5.01%
Total interest bearing deposits 8,280,244   79,385 3.80%  7,428,748   81,190 4.35%
Customer repurchase agreements 25,557   2023.14%  38,045   332 3.47%
Derivative collateral liability 9,225   102 4.39%      %
Other short-term borrowings 29,350   332 4.49%  1,615,867   20,448 5.03%
Long-term borrowings 76,318   2,024 10.52%  824    %
Total interest bearing liabilities 8,420,694   82,045 3.87%  9,083,484   101,970 4.47%
Noninterest bearing liabilities:           
Noninterest bearing demand 1,882,971       1,915,666     
Other liabilities 111,586       160,272     
Total noninterest bearing liabilities 1,994,557       2,075,938     
Shareholders' equity 1,182,148       1,201,477     
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY$11,597,399      $12,360,899     
Net interest income  $68,160     $71,843  
Net interest spread    1.48%     1.26%
Net interest margin    2.43%     2.37%
Cost of funds    3.16%     3.69%


(1)Loans placed on nonaccrual status are included in average balances. Net loan fees and late charges included in interest income on loans totaled $3.7 million and $3.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(2)Interest and fees on loans and investments exclude tax equivalent adjustments.
  


Eagle Bancorp, Inc.
Statements of Operations and Highlights Quarterly Trends (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
Income Statements:                
Total interest income $150,103  $151,443  $153,878  $168,417  $173,813  $169,731  $175,602  $167,421 
Total interest expense  81,944   83,667   88,229   97,623   101,970   98,378   100,904   94,429 
Net interest income  68,159   67,776   65,649   70,794   71,843   71,353   74,698   72,992 
Provision for credit losses  113,215   138,159   26,255   12,132   10,094   8,959   35,175   14,490 
Provision (reversal) for credit losses for unfunded commitments  (38)  1,759   (297)  (1,598)  (1,593)  608   456   (594)
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  (45,018)  (72,142)  39,691   60,260   63,342   61,786   39,067   59,096 
Noninterest income before investment gain  4,477   8,268   8,203   4,063   6,948   5,329   3,585   2,891 
Net gain on sale of investment securities  (1,982)  (1,854)  4   4   3   3   4   3 
Total noninterest income  2,495   6,414   8,207   4,067   6,951   5,332   3,589   2,894 
Salaries and employee benefits  21,290   21,940   21,968   22,597   21,675   21,770   21,726   18,416 
Premises and equipment expenses  2,944   3,019   3,203   2,635   2,794   2,894   3,059   2,967 
Marketing and advertising  1,316   1,144   1,371   1,340   1,588   1,662   859   1,071 
Goodwill impairment                 104,168       
Other expenses  16,347   17,367   18,909   17,960   17,557   15,997   14,353   14,644 
Total noninterest expense  41,897   43,470   45,451   44,532   43,614   146,491   39,997   37,098 
(Loss) income before income tax expense  (84,420)  (109,198)  2,447   19,795   26,679   (79,373)  2,659   24,892 
Income tax expense  (16,907)  (39,423)  772   4,505   4,864   4,429   2,997   4,667 
Net (loss) income  (67,513)  (69,775)  1,675   15,290   21,815   (83,802)  (338)  20,225 
Per Share Data:                
(Loss) earnings per weighted average common share, basic $(2.22) $(2.30) $0.06  $0.51  $0.72  $(2.78) $(0.01) $0.68 
(Loss) earnings per weighted average common share, diluted $(2.22) $(2.30) $0.06  $0.50  $0.72  $(2.78) $(0.01) $0.67 
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic  30,367,997   30,373,167   30,275,001   30,199,433   30,173,852   30,185,609   30,068,173   29,925,557 
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted  30,367,997   30,510,847   30,404,262   30,321,644   30,241,699   30,185,609   30,068,173   29,966,962 
Actual shares outstanding at period end  30,366,555   30,364,983   30,368,843   30,202,003   30,173,200   30,180,482   30,185,732   29,925,612 
Book value per common share at period end $37.00  $39.03  $40.99  $40.60  $40.61  $38.75  $41.72  $42.58 
Tangible book value per common share at period end(1) $37.00  $39.03  $40.99  $40.59  $40.61  $38.74  $38.26  $39.08 
Dividend per common share $0.010  $0.165  $0.165  $  $0.165  $0.45  $0.45  $0.45 
Performance Ratios (annualized):                
Return on average assets (2.31)% (2.33)%  0.06%  0.48%  0.70% (2.73)% (0.01)%  0.65%
Return on average common equity (22.66)% (22.35)%  0.55%  4.94%  7.22% (26.67)% (0.11)%  6.48%
Return on average tangible common equity(1) (22.66)% (22.35)%  0.55%  4.94%  7.22% (28.96)% (0.11)%  7.08%
Net interest margin  2.43%  2.37%  2.28%  2.29%  2.37%  2.40%  2.43%  2.45%
Efficiency ratio(1)(2)  59.30%  58.60%  61.50%  59.50%  55.40%  191.00%  51.10%  48.90%
Other Ratios:                
Allowance for credit losses to total loans(3)  2.14%  2.38%  1.63%  1.44%  1.40%  1.33%  1.25%  1.08%
Allowance for credit losses to total nonperforming loans  131.67%  81.17%  64.59%  54.81%  83.25%  110.06%  108.76%  131.16%
Nonperforming assets to total assets  1.23%  2.16%  1.79%  1.90%  1.22%  0.88%  0.79%  0.57%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) (annualized) to average total loans(3)  7.36%  4.22%  0.57%  0.48%  0.26%  0.11%  1.07%  0.60%
Tier 1 capital (to average assets)  10.40%  10.63%  11.11%  10.74%  10.77%  10.58%  10.26%  10.73%
Total capital (to risk weighted assets)  14.83%  15.27%  15.86%  15.86%  15.51%  15.07%  14.87%  14.79%
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)  13.58%  14.01%  14.61%  14.63%  14.30%  13.92%  13.80%  13.90%
Tangible common equity ratio(1)  10.39%  11.18%  11.00%  11.02%  10.86%  10.35%  10.03%  10.12%
Average Balances (in thousands):                
Total assets $11,597,399  $11,989,095  $12,118,190  $12,575,722  $12,360,899  $12,361,500  $12,784,470  $12,283,303 
Total earning assets $11,137,543  $11,487,006  $11,640,162  $12,303,940  $12,072,891  $11,953,446  $12,365,497  $11,837,722 
Total loans(2) $7,648,459  $7,942,333  $7,933,695  $7,971,907  $8,026,524  $8,003,206  $7,988,941  $7,963,074 
Total deposits $10,163,215  $10,226,095  $9,883,233  $10,056,463  $9,344,414  $9,225,266  $9,501,661  $9,471,369 
Total borrowings $131,225  $355,914  $794,940  $1,118,276  $1,654,736  $1,721,283  $1,832,947  $1,401,917 
Total shareholders' equity $1,182,148  $1,252,252  $1,242,805  $1,230,573  $1,201,477  $1,263,627  $1,289,656  $1,238,763 
                 


(1)A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest GAAP measure is provided in the tables that accompany this document.
(2)Computed by dividing noninterest expense by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(3)Excludes loans held for sale.
  


GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
 Three Months Ended
 September 30,
 June 30,
 September 30,
 2025
 2025
 2024
Tangible common equity     
Common shareholders' equity$1,123,476  $1,185,067  $1,225,424 
Less: Intangible assets    (9)  (21)
Tangible common equity$1,123,476  $1,185,058  $1,225,403 
      
Tangible common equity ratio     
Total assets$10,815,502  $10,601,331  $11,285,052 
Less: Intangible assets    (9)  (21)
Tangible assets$10,815,502  $10,601,322  $11,285,031 
      
Tangible common equity ratio 10.39%  11.18%  10.86%
      
Per share calculations     
Book value per common share$37.00  $39.03  $40.61 
Less: Intangible book value per common share$  $  $ 
Tangible book value per common share$37.00  $39.03  $40.61 
      
Shares outstanding at period end 30,366,555   30,364,983   30,173,200 


Average tangible common equity      
Average common shareholders' equity $1,182,148  $1,252,252  $1,201,477 
Less: Average intangible assets     (11)  (24)
Average tangible common equity $1,182,148  $1,252,241  $1,201,453 
       
Return on average tangible common equity      
Net (loss) income $(67,513) $(69,775) $21,815 
Return on average tangible common equity (22.66)% (22.35)%  7.22%
       
Efficiency ratio      
Net interest income $68,159  $67,776  $71,843 
Noninterest income  2,495   6,414   6,951 
Operating revenue $70,654  $74,190  $78,794 
Noninterest expense $41,897  $43,470  $43,614 
       
Efficiency ratio  59.30%  58.59%  55.35%
       
Pre-provision net revenue      
Net interest income $68,159  $67,776  $71,843 
Noninterest income  2,495   6,414   6,951 
Less: Noninterest expense  (41,897)  (43,470)  (43,614)
Pre-provision net revenue

 $28,757  $30,720  $35,180 


Tangible common equity, tangible common equity to tangible assets (the "tangible common equity ratio"), tangible book value per common share, average tangible common equity, and the annualized return on average tangible common equity are non-GAAP financial measures derived from GAAP based amounts. The Company calculates the tangible common equity ratio by excluding the balance of intangible assets from common shareholders' equity, or tangible common equity, and dividing by tangible assets. The Company calculates tangible book value per common share by dividing tangible common equity by common shares outstanding, as compared to book value per common share, which the Company calculates by dividing common shareholders' equity by common shares outstanding. The Company calculates the annualized return on average tangible common equity ratio by dividing net income available to common shareholders by average tangible common equity, which is calculated by excluding the average balance of intangible assets from the average common shareholders' equity. The Company considers this information important to shareholders as tangible equity is a measure that is consistent with the calculation of capital for bank regulatory purposes, which excludes intangible assets from the calculation of risk based ratios, and as such is useful for investors, regulators, management and others to evaluate capital adequacy and to compare against other financial institutions.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing GAAP noninterest expense by the sum of GAAP net interest income and GAAP noninterest income. The efficiency ratio measures a bank's overhead as a percentage of its revenue. The Company believes that reporting the non-GAAP efficiency ratio more closely measures its effectiveness of controlling operational activities.

Pre-provision net revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by subtracting noninterest expenses from the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. The Company considers this information important to shareholders because it illustrates revenue excluding the impact of provisions and reversals to the allowance for credit losses on loans.

________________________
1 A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest GAAP measures is provided in the GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables that accompany this document.
1 A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest GAAP measures is provided in the GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables that accompany this document.2
Calculated as the ACL attributable to loans collateralized by performing office properties as a percentage of total loans.
3 A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and the nearest GAAP measures is provided in the GAAP Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Measures tables that accompany this document.

EAGLE BANCORP, INC.
CONTACT:
Eric R. Newell
240.497.1796

For the September 30, 2025 Earnings Presentation, click 2025 EGBN Earnings DECK 9-30-2025 FINAL


