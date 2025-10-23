New Survey: FLY:FWD Tackles Hidden Barrier to Girls’ Sports Participation

Glen Mills, PA, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Operation Warm’s FLY:FWD initiative is changing the game for teenage girls, one sports bra at a time. As female youth sports participation and physical activity continues to decline, especially among girls from under-resourced communities, FLY:FWD is addressing a critical but often overlooked barrier: access to properly fitting sports bras.

According to new data from a nationwide survey, 42% of parents say their daughters have avoided gym class or physical activity because they didn’t have a proper-fitting sports bra. That number jumps to 50% among fathers. Additionally, 55% of parents report their daughters have skipped being active due to discomfort with what they were wearing.

“Confidence starts with comfort,” said Lindsay Grassia, Partnerships Director for FLY:FWD. “FLY:FWD isn’t just about gear—it’s about equity, opportunity, and belonging. When girls feel supported, they’re more likely to stay active, build resilience, and thrive.”

The program, launched in 2023, provides high-quality sports bras to girls across the country, helping them feel confident and equipped to participate in sports.

Beyond physical activity, parents overwhelmingly believe in the broader benefits of sports:

78% say it builds self-esteem (84% of mothers agree).

74% cited improved work ethic.

65% believe it teaches leadership skills.

64% say it opens doors to future opportunities like scholarships and mentorship.

64% also say it fosters resilience, independence, and accountability.

FLY:FWD is calling on foundations, corporate partners, and donors to help expand access to this essential gear. “We’re not just outfitting athletes—we’re investing in future leaders,” said Grassia.

To Learn More:

To help ensure every girl has the confidence and comfort to stay active, visit flyfwd.org, sponsor a sports bra gifting event, or learn how you can support girls in your community through FLY:FWD.

Survey Methodology:

Operation Warm commissioned Atomik Research to conduct an online survey of 1,004 adults throughout the United States. The sample consists of parents of at least one daughter living at home between the ages of 10 and 17. The margin of error is +/- 3 percentage points with a confidence level of 95 percent. Fieldwork took place between September 11 and September 13, 2025. Atomik Research, part of 4mediagroup, is a creative market research agency.

About Operation Warm:

Operation Warm is a national nonprofit that manufactures and distributes high-quality coats, shoes, and sports bras to children in need—helping families overcome barriers to school attendance, physical activity, and personal development.