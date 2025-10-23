Synfini Selected for SLAS 2026 Innovation AveNEW Showcase

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synfini , Inc., provider of the industry’s most innovative Agile AI Foundry for drug discovery, today announced it has been chosen for the prestigious Innovation AveNEW showcase at the Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening (SLAS) 2026 International Conference and Exhibition .

Hosted annually by SLAS, the Innovation AveNEW program spotlights early-stage companies with breakthrough technologies that advance laboratory automation, screening, and life sciences research. Selected companies are invited to exhibit at the SLAS 2026 International Conference and Exhibition, which will be held February 7-11, 2026, in Boston, MA. The conference is attended by more than 7,000 scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs, and technology providers shaping the future of life sciences automation.

As an Innovation AveNEW participant, Synfini will demonstrate its unique platform at Booth 1463-N during SLAS 2026. The company will highlight how the Synfini Platform raises small molecule chemistry lab automation to a new level by embracing and extending existing AI designs with novel AI methods. It advances AI molecule designs to physical experiments, with more than 1,500 validated, multistep automated protocols. It enables chemists to execute these protocols in a Cloud Foundry model, which requires no CapEx investment by its users. Since its spinout from SRI in 2023, Synfini has validated its approach through commercial traction and strategic partnerships.

“Being selected for Innovation AveNEW is a tremendous honor,” said Doug Donzelli, CEO of Synfini. “It reflects our team’s commitment to advancing scientific discovery through intelligent automation and collaboration with the global life sciences community.”

With this recognition, Synfini has also been invited to compete for the SLAS Ignite Award, which recognizes companies demonstrating the strongest potential for impact, growth, and scientific innovation.

Attendees are invited to contact Synfini to learn more or arrange a conference briefing.

About Synfini:

The Synfini AI Cloud Foundry uniquely offers rapid, cost-effective access to cutting-edge, small-molecule optimization technologies. Designed to support researchers and drug hunters, Synfini simplifies the journey from target discovery to optimized drug candidates. The Synfini platform aims to accelerate the development of important new therapies and improve patients' lives. Synfini is located in Menlo Park, California. Learn more at www.synfini.com

About SLAS:

The Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening (SLAS) is an international professional society of academic, industry and government researchers as well as developers and providers of laboratory automation technology and tools. SLAS leads the pursuit of research excellence by offering tangible resources such as its international conferences and symposia, scientific publishing, and opportunities for continuing education, grants and scholarships, professional collaboration, networking, and career advancement.

