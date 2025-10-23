CSN Collision Partners with ONCAP to Accelerate Growth

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSN Collision (“CSN” or the “Company”), one of North America’s leading networks of collision repair centres, today announced that it has partnered with ONCAP, the lower mid-market private equity platform of Onex Corporation (TSX: ONEX), to acquire various collision centres from the founders of CSN, who will remain shareholders in the Company going forward.

This transaction marks a pivotal milestone in CSN’s evolution and the beginning of an exciting new chapter in its growth story. With ONCAP’s financial backing and the establishment of a scaled platform of corporate-owned collision centers, the Company is now positioned to pursue the acquisition of collision repair businesses of any size. The Company’s network of independently owned collision repair centres remains the cornerstone of its business and ONCAP’s investment will enable further expansion with greater resources to better support CSN licensees. The partnership strengthens CSN’s position as one of North America’s leading collision repair networks and positions the Company for continued growth that benefits its stakeholders and the industry at large.

“This is an exciting time for CSN and the entire collision repair industry,” said Ryan Bruno, President & CEO of CSN Collision. “This partnership is about building a stronger foundation for the future. ONCAP brings deep experience scaling multi-site businesses in the automotive aftermarket, and with their support, CSN will be able to accelerate its growth plans, while continuing to deliver exceptional value to our licensees, insurance partners, and, most importantly, customers.”

“CSN has an exceptional reputation for leadership and innovation in the collision repair industry,” said Rene Boissonnault, Principal at ONCAP. “We are thrilled to be partnering with the Company as it embarks on its next phase of growth, pursuing both organic initiatives and acquisition opportunities, while building on CSN’s unique culture and long-standing commitment to excellence in collision repair.”

Financial and Legal Advisory

Origin Merchant Partners served as exclusive financial advisor and Stikeman Elliott served as legal counsel to CSN Collision and its shareholders. Harris Williams served as exclusive financial advisor and Torys served as legal counsel to ONCAP.

About CSN Collision

Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario and established in 2002 by four industry trailblazers, CSN is one of North America’s leading collision repair networks that is dedicated to helping enhance independent auto body shops. By providing access to direct repair programs of leading insurance partners, preferential procurement programs of key industry suppliers, and ongoing operational training and support from CSN’s in-house team of experts, we empower entrepreneurs to take their shops to the next level. Today, with over 400 global locations, CSN Collision is one of North America’s most advanced networks of independent collision repair shops and continues to expand its presence in Europe. For more information about CSN Collision, visit www.csncollision.com. Are you an auto body shop looking for support? Join the CSN network today.

About ONCAP

Founded in 2000, ONCAP is the dedicated lower mid-market private equity platform of Onex Corporation, committed to investing in and partnering with North American headquartered businesses and their management teams in our core sectors of emphasis. Today, ONCAP operates with a team of 39 employees managing $3.5 billion in assets across offices in Toronto and New York. For more information on ONCAP and Onex, visit www.oncap.com and www.onex.com.

For Further Information

CSN Collision:

Ryan Bruno

President & CEO

ryan.bruno@csncollision.com

ONCAP:

Shareholder Relations

shareholderrelations@onex.com

(416) 362-7711