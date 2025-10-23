Finacity Successfully Facilitates a New US $125 million Accounts Receivable Funding Program and a Renewal and Upsize for an Existing Accounts Receivable Securitization Program to US $150 Million

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finacity Corporation (“Finacity”), a White Oak Global Advisors company, announced that it has successfully launched a new US $125 million accounts receivables funding program and facilitated a renewal and upsize from US $100 million to US $150 million for an existing facility.

About the Transactions

The new transaction is a three-year deal funded by a non-bank financial institution for a UK multinational engineering and consulting company. The receivables are denominated and funded in USD and CAD. Finacity integrated data feeds from six business divisions, three in the US and three in Canada. Finacity serves as the administrator for the program, providing analytic and execution support, and is responsible for ongoing program administration and reporting.

The renewal is for existing accounts receivables securitization for a radio broadcasting company. The program was extended for five years, with the facility size increasing from $100 million to $150 million. This is the second upsize for this facility, which consists of billed and unbilled USD receivables. Finacity serves as the ongoing Administrator and provider of reporting services for the program.

In each transaction, Finacity’s proprietary reporting platform aggregates data feeds from multiple countries, divisions, and ERPs. This enables Finacity to provide a consolidated set of daily and monthly reporting for each transaction to the respective funding party and originators.

About Finacity

Finacity, a White Oak Global Advisors company, specializes in the structuring and provision of efficient capital markets receivables funding programs, supplier and payables finance, and program administration. Finacity currently facilitates the financing and administration of an annual receivables volume of approximately US $200 billion. With resources in the USA, Europe, Latin America and Asia, Finacity conducts business throughout the world with obligors in more than 210 countries and territories. Finacity also facilitates off-balance sheet securitizations under both US GAAP and IFRS, the latter through investments and services from its subsidiary, Finacity Asset Management. Finacity is affiliated with White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, a leading alternative debt manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing, and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. For further information, please visit www.finacity.com.

