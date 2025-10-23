Finix integrates with Interac to expand its payment options in Canada

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Finix , the full-stack payment processor enabling businesses to accept and send payments online and in-store, today announced a new integration with Interac Corp. (Interac), a leading Canadian payments provider. The integration with Interac Debit brings in-store payments to Canadian merchants on the Finix platform, a significant milestone in the company’s rapid expansion of its payment offerings in Canada.

In-store payments are essential for many small and medium-sized businesses in Canada. With Interac Debit now available through Finix, merchants can offer customers more flexibility in how they pay. Together, Finix and Interac are empowering Canadian businesses to modernize their payment infrastructure while providing customers with secure, convenient options to pay how they choose.

“Payments should be simple, not stitched together,” said Richie Serna, CEO of Finix. “Our work with Interac makes it easier for merchants in Canada to accept in-store payments the way customers actually want to pay. Finix is building the infrastructure that lets businesses focus on growth, not payment complexity.”

“This integration with Finix reflects our commitment to providing secure and convenient payment solutions for Canadians and merchants,” said Glenn Wolff, Group Head & Chief Client Officer at Interac Corp. “By expanding access to Interac Debit through the Finix platform, we’re helping merchants meet the evolving payment preferences of their customers and helping support the modernization of payments across Canada.”

Finix continues to grow its presence in Canada through local hiring, new partnerships, and long-term investment to help more businesses modernize their payment infrastructure. For more information, visit our blog .

About Finix

Finix is a full-stack payment processor enabling businesses to accept and send payments online and in-store. From startups to multinationals and publicly traded companies, Finix offers everything needed to deliver a world-class payments experience across the US and Canada. Leading software platforms, marketplaces, retail, and e-commerce businesses use Finix's universal payments API and dashboard to accept payments, automate workflows, enhance customer experiences, and quickly grow revenue. To learn more, contact our sales team .

Media Contact: press@finix.com