Check Point Named to Newsweek and Statista’s “America’s Most Reliable Companies 2026” List

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd . (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, today announced its inclusion in Newsweek and Statista’s ranking of America’s Most Reliable Companies 2026. The annual list recognizes the top 300 U.S. B2B companies that earn the highest marks in trust, dependability, and client satisfaction.

“At Check Point, digital trust is the foundation of everything we do,” said Nataly Kremer, Chief Product Officer at Check Point. “This recognition from Newsweek reflects our long-standing commitment to delivering security that’s not only powerful, but proven and reliable.”

The ranking is based on more than 80,000 evaluations collected from over 2,400 decision-makers who regularly engage B2B providers. Companies were assessed on five key metrics: likelihood of recommendation, ease of doing business, value for money, consistency of deliverables and reputation for dependability.

In an era where digital trust is the cornerstone of business success, Check Point has built a long-standing reputation for delivering dependable cyber security solutions. Since its founding in 1993, the company has maintained continuous innovation in network security, firewalls, security for AI, cloud-native protection, email security, mobile endpoint defense and IoT security, earning the confidence of enterprises worldwide. A recent Miercom benchmark found that Check Point blocks 99.9% of malware and 99.7% of phishing attacks. It also cites authoritative CISA product vulnerability tracking data that shows Check Point's exceptional cyber security resilience and reliability. It found Check Point had only 1 vulnerability vs. 10X - 23X more from other leading security vendors.

In addition to being honored on Newsweek and Statista’s list of America’s Most Reliable Companies 2025, Check Point has been recognized on Fast Company’s Next Big Things in Tech 2025 list, as one of the World’s Best Companies of 2025 by TIME and Statista, and as one of America’s Best Cybersecurity Companies by Newsweek and Statista, among other accolades.

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (http://www.checkpoint.com/?utm_content=press-release) is a leading protector of digital trust, utilizing AI-powered cyber security solutions to safeguard over 100,000 organizations globally. Through its Infinity Platform and an open garden ecosystem, Check Point’s prevention-first approach delivers industry-leading security efficacy while reducing risk. Employing a hybrid mesh network architecture with SASE at its core, the Infinity Platform unifies the management of on-premises, cloud, and workspace environments to offer flexibility, simplicity and scale for enterprises and service providers.



