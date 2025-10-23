BGIN Blockchain Limited Announces Major Milestone in the Development of Bitcoin Mining Machines

SINGAPORE, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BGIN Blockchain Limited (“BGIN” or “The Company”), a digital asset technology company with proprietary cryptocurrency mining technologies and leading innovator in cryptocurrency mining hardware and infrastructure, today announced that BGIN had reached a critical milestone in the development process of its groundbreaking BT1 series mining machines, specifically designed for Bitcoin mining. Slated for launch in early 2026, the new series represents the Company's strategic expansion into the Bitcoin market, leveraging years of expertise in ASIC chip design and alternative cryptocurrency mining solutions.

BT1 Tape-out Launch

BGIN has successfully completed the design and simulation verification for its advanced-process Bitcoin mining machine, the BT1 model. After confirming the process with the foundry, the ASIC chip has officially entered the tape-out phase, a critical milestone in chip development. Tape-out represents a key stage in the overall chip development process, as it marks the pitoval step in transition from design to physical production. Since 2022, the Company has achieved a proven track record with six successful tape-outs of ASIC mining chip designs.

Advanced Technology and Development

The BT1 series will be powered by BGIN's proprietary ASIC chips, developed by the Company's research and development team spanning multiple international locations. The team, led by Chief Technology Officer Qi Shao, brings extensive experience in blockchain technology and electronics development.

Building on the success of BGIN’s recently launched KS7 model, which achieved a hash rate of up to 30 TH/s internal tests – doubling the performance of previous models – the BT1 series is expected to deliver industry-leading efficiency and performance for Bitcoin mining operations.

Comprehensive Product Portfolio

The BT1 series joins BGIN's expanding portfolio of the Company proprietary ICERIVER® mining solutions, including:

KS Series.

AL Series.

RX Series.

AE Series.BL1 Series.



"The development of our BT1 series represents a pivotal moment in BGIN's growth trajectory," said Allen Wu, Chief Executive Officer at BGIN Blockchain Limited. "By applying our proven ASIC chip design expertise to Bitcoin mining, we believe we're positioned to deliver efficient Bitcoin mining solutions, as further validated by our tape-out launch.”

About BGIN Blockchain Limited

BGIN BLOCKCHAIN LIMITED is a digital asset technology company with proprietary cryptocurrency-mining technologies and a historical focus on altcoins while leveraging its experience in designing ASIC chips and mining machines to penetrate new leading cryptocurrency opportunities and executing on long term strategic focus on self-mining. BGIN’s mission is to make crypto mining accessible to all by developing innovative products tailored to various market needs, from beginners to large-scale industrial miners. BGIN designs and manufactures mining machines under its ICERIVER brand, providing customers with operational flexibility through advanced mining infrastructure and hosting services.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about BGIN’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements represent BGIN’s current expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of BGIN’s registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in BGIN’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and BGIN does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Media Contact:

Nick Williams

BGIN Communications Officer

PR@bgin.com

Brad Burgess

Brad.Burgess@icrinc.com