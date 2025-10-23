Mutuum Finance to Launch Lending Protocol V1 on Sepolia in Q4 2025, Backed by 17,400+ Holders

Dubai, UAE, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a newly launched cryptocurrency project in the DeFi sector, is preparing for a major development milestone. In October, the team announced that the first version of its lending and borrowing protocol will go live on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025. This testnet launch will take place ahead of the platform’s full release, giving the team a chance to refine key systems such as liquidity pools, mtTokens, debt tokens, and liquidation mechanisms. Supported by a growing base of over 17,400 holders, this step highlights why the project is gaining attention within the crypto investment space, as it moves from presale momentum toward product delivery.





Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Presale Progress

Mutuum Finance is currently in its presale phase and already showing strong numbers, with over 17,400 holders of the MUTM token and more than $17.7 million raised in funding. The presale has gone through five phases and is now in Phase 6, with over 60% of this stage already sold out. In the first phase, the token price was set at $0.01, and it has since climbed to $0.035, a 250% increase. The next phase will raise the price by a further 20%. According to the tokenomics, the launch price is confirmed at $0.06, representing a 600% increase from the initial phase and a 2x rise from the current level.

For a new cryptocurrency, reaching nearly 17,500 holders is a significant milestone. Investors are supporting the team as it develops a new DeFi lending and borrowing protocol that could gain strong traction in the future. Since the presale began, some large investments have been made, and to reward supporters, the team has introduced a Top 50 leaderboard. The biggest investors will receive MUTM bonuses based on their ranking, adding a competitive and engaging element to the presale.

The team recently announced on X that development of the lending protocol is already underway, with a testnet launch scheduled for Q4 2025. This update shows that progress is being made not only on the presale side but also on building the actual platform. As a result, investor interest has grown, and the announcement has added an extra layer of trust and credibility to the project’s roadmap.

According to the roadmap, the token is expected to be listed at the same time as the platform launch. This coordinated timing could increase the chances of securing listings on major CEXs and DEXs, boosting the project’s visibility and potentially attracting more users, which may benefit the protocol’s overall growth.

What is Mutuum Finance

Mutuum Finance is a newly launched DeFi cryptocurrency project aiming to create a more adaptable and efficient ecosystem for lending and borrowing digital assets. The platform is built around two complementary models: Peer-to-Contract (P2C) and Peer-to-Peer (P2P). In the P2C system, users can deposit assets such as ETH or USDT into shared liquidity pools, earning passive income through variable APY rates that shift according to pool utilization. Meanwhile, the P2P layer allows participants to set their own lending and borrowing terms, enabling access to assets not included in the pools, for example, tokens like DOGE or SHIB.

When users deposit their assets, they receive mtTokens in return, which act as proof of deposit and are always equal in amount to the underlying assets. These mtTokens continuously accumulate value as interest is generated. Beyond that, holders can stake their mtTokens to receive extra MUTM rewards. Through a buy-and-distribute mechanism, a portion of the platform’s fees is used to repurchase MUTM from the open market, which is then redistributed to stakers, helping to support the token’s value over time.

Beyond its core P2C and P2P lending markets, Mutuum Finance’s future development includes several major upgrades aimed at strengthening the platform’s long-term ecosystem. The team plans to integrate Layer-2 scaling solutions to make transactions faster and cheaper, improving overall efficiency for users. A multi-chain expansion is also on the roadmap, allowing the protocol to operate across different blockchain networks and reach a broader user base. Additionally, the introduction of an over-collateralized stablecoin is planned, designed to provide greater stability within the ecosystem and create new utility layers for both lenders and borrowers.

Mutuum Finance is entering a decisive period, with its V1 lending protocol set to debut on the Sepolia testnet in Q4 2025, a key milestone that will showcase how the platform performs in a live environment. At the same time, the presale continues to gain traction. Phase 6 is already 60% sold out, and the next price increase is approaching as the project moves closer to its next stage. This combination of ongoing development and strong presale performance highlights growing momentum around the new DeFi cryptocurrency.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://www.mutuum.com

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance









