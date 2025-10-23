Truxton Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truxton Corporation, the parent company for Truxton Trust Company (“Truxton” or “the Bank”) and subsidiaries, announced its operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. Third quarter net income attributable to common shareholders was $5.6 million, or $1.95 per diluted share, compared to $4.6 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2024. Net income and fully diluted earnings per share for the quarter rose by 23% and 24%, respectively, compared to the third quarter of 2024.

“We are pleased to report continued earnings growth for the 3rd quarter of 2025,” said Chairman and CEO Tom Stumb. “Our dedicated colleagues continue to deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients, which allows us to deliver excellent returns to our shareholders.”

Key Highlights

  • Non-interest income totaled $6.0 million in the third quarter of 2025, which was 2% less than the second quarter of 2025 but 8% more than the third quarter of 2024. Wealth revenue in the third quarter of 2025 was $5.6 million, up 8% from the second quarter of 2025 and up 7% from the third quarter of 2024.
  • Loans increased 4% to $721 million at quarter end compared to $692 million at June 30, 2025, and were up 8% compared to $665 million at September 30, 2024. Average loans balances were $11 million higher in the third quarter than the second quarter of 2025.
  • Total deposits increased 11% from $1.05 billion at June 30, 2025, to $1.16 billion at September 30, 2025, and were 30% higher in comparison to $889 million at September 30, 2024. Truxton continues to fund its growth from a single banking location led by its commitment to provide superior deposit operations service and supported by efficient use of various wholesale funding sources.
  • Net interest margin for the third quarter of 2025 was 2.82%, a decline of 10 basis points from the 2.92% experienced in the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and an increase of 13 basis points from the 2.69% in the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Cost of funds was 3.08% in the third quarter of 2025, up from 3.01% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and down from 3.48% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024.
  • Allowance for credit losses, excluding that for unfunded commitments, was $7.0 million at quarter end September 30, 2025, compared to $6.7 million at June 30, 2025, and $6.4 million at September 30, 2024. For those three periods, these allowance amounts were 0.98%, 0.97%, and 0.96% of gross loans outstanding at the respective period end. For the same three periods, the Bank’s allowance for unfunded commitments was $650 thousand, $729 thousand, and $409 thousand, respectively.
  • The Bank’s capital position remains strong. Its Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.90% at September 30, 2025, compared to 9.36% at June 30, 2025, and 10.45% at September 30, 2024. Book value per common share was $38.51, $35.75, and $33.30 at September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2024, respectively.
  • During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, Truxton Corporation paid dividends of $2.50 per common share, inclusive of a $1.00 special cash dividend, and repurchased 11,700 shares of its common stock for $923 thousand in aggregate, or an average price of $78.85 per share. On September 30, 2025, Truxton Corporation fully repaid its $15 million subordinated debt.

About Truxton
Truxton is a premier provider of wealth, banking, and family office services for wealthy individuals, their families, and their business interests. Serving clients across the world, Truxton’s vastly experienced team of professionals provides customized solutions to its clients’ complex financial needs. Founded in 2004 in Nashville, Tennessee, Truxton upholds its original guiding principle: do the right thing. Truxton Trust Company is a subsidiary of financial holding company, Truxton Corporation (OTCID: TRUX). For more information, visit truxtontrust.com.

Investor Relations
Austin Branstetter
615-250-0783
austin.branstetter@truxtontrust.com		Media Relations
Swan Burrus
615-250-0773
swan.burrus@truxtontrust.com
  


Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(000's)
(Unaudited)
    
 September 30,
2025*		June 30,
2025*		September 30,
2024*
ASSETS   
Cash and due from financial institutions$4,575 $5,803 $5,499 
Interest bearing deposits in other financial institutions 13,670  20,192  24,678 
Federal funds sold 4,369  64  4,816 
Cash and cash equivalents 22,614  26,059  34,993 
    
Time deposits in other financial institutions -  245  245 
Securities available for sale 529,752  492,758  295,905 
    
Gross loans 720,735  692,120  664,657 
Allowance for credit losses (7,035) (6,689) (6,358)
    
Net loans 713,700  685,431  658,299 
    
Bank owned life insurance 17,158  17,009  16,602 
Restricted equity securities 3,144  4,977  2,261 
Premises and equipment, net 3,005  3,091  3,328 
Accrued interest receivable 6,035  5,574  4,954 
Deferred tax asset, net 4,187  5,389  4,649 
Other assets 14,325  16,191  14,017 
    
Total assets$1,313,920 $1,256,724 $1,035,253 
    
    
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Deposits   
Non-interest bearing$130,559 $129,228 $116,149 
Interest bearing 1,028,154  919,238 $772,612 
Total deposits 1,158,713  1,048,466  888,761 
    
Swap counterparty cash collateral 620  1,780  1,890 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 31,000  72,000  13,250 
Federal Reserve Bank Discount window advances -  4,324  10,000 
Subordinated debt -  14,638  14,401 
Other liabilities 12,790  12,666  11,405 
Total liabilities 1,203,123  1,153,874  939,707 
    
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY   
Common stock, $0.10 par value$284 $284 $285 
Additional paid-in capital 29,217  28,857  28,729 
Retained earnings 72,523  73,961  62,548 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (7,228) (10,626) (9,434)
Net Income$16,001 $10,374 $13,418 
Total shareholders' equity 110,797  102,850  95,546 
    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$1,313,920 $1,256,724 $1,035,253 
    
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.


Truxton Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Net Income
(000's)
(Unaudited)
          
 Three Months Ended Year To Date
 September 30,
2025*		 June 30,
2025*		 September 30,
2024*		 September 30,
2025*		 September 30,
2024*
Non-interest income         
Wealth management services$5,631  $5,208  $5,267  $16,177  $15,355 
Capital advisory fees 15   459   40   1,029   120 
Service charges on deposit accounts 33   35   92   113   275 
Securities gains (losses), net 0   0   0   0   (213)
Bank owned life insurance income 150   147   90   439   209 
Other 183   288   58   766   653 
Total non-interest income 6,012   6,136   5,547   18,524   16,399 
          
Interest income         
Loans, including fees$11,312  $10,882  $10,654  $32,572  $31,366 
Taxable securities 5,710   5,308   3,361   14,390   8,892 
Tax-exempt securities 518   377   222   1,077   617 
Interest bearing deposits 518   325   488   1,174   1,127 
Federal funds sold 41   24   113   99   214 
Total interest income 18,099   16,916   14,838   49,312   42,216 
          
Interest expense         
Deposits 8,710   7,719   7,667   23,028   21,056 
Short-term borrowings 21   108   260   188   1,205 
Long-term borrowings 392   433   51   1,024   79 
Subordinated debentures 188   188   188   565   564 
Total interest expense 9,311   8,448   8,166   24,805   22,903 
          
Net interest income 8,788   8,468   6,672   24,507   19,313 
          
Provision for credit losses 266   120   105   776   72 
          
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 8,522   8,348   6,567   23,731   19,241 
          
Total revenue, net 14,534   14,484   12,114   42,255   35,640 
          
Non interest expense         
Salaries and employee benefits 5,121   5,655   3,960   15,821   11,763 
Occupancy 325   336   315   1,012   1,252 
Furniture and equipment 107   106   115   322   192 
Data processing 520   413   625   1,341   1,482 
Wealth management processing fees 212   213   221   640   643 
Advertising and public relations 38   79   27   170   110 
Professional services 360   306   609   889   1,091 
FDIC insurance assessments 274   150   80   532   390 
Other 538   429   490   1,440   1,986 
Total non interest expense 7,495   7,687   6,442   22,167   18,909 
          
Income before income taxes 7,039   6,796   5,672   20,088   16,731 
          
Income tax expense 1,412   1,473   1,102   4,087   3,313 
          
Net income$5,627 $$5,323 $-$4,570 $$16,001 $$13,418 
          
Earnings per share:         
Basic$1.96  $1.85  $1.58  $5.61  $4.61 
Diluted$1.95  $1.84  $1.57  $5.60  $4.60 
     
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Totals may not foot due to rounding.    


Truxton Corporation
Selected Quarterly Financial Data
At Or For The Three Months Ended
(000's)
(Unaudited)
    
 September 30, 2025*June 30, 2025*September 30, 2024*
    
Per Common Share Data   
Net income attributable to shareholders, per share:   
Basic$1.96 $1.85 $1.58 
Diluted$1.95 $1.84 $1.57 
Book value per common share$38.51 $35.75 $33.30 
Tangible book value per common share$38.51 $35.75 $33.30 
Basic weighted average common shares 2,800,941  2,806,478  2,819,035 
Diluted weighted average common shares 2,803,983  2,809,382  2,823,728 
Common shares outstanding at period end 2,876,834  2,876,939  2,869,015 
    
    
Selected Balance Sheet Data   
Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio 8.43% 8.18% 9.23%
Average Loans$705,050 $693,657 $652,624 
Average earning assets (1)$1,281,157 $1,202,098 $1,006,370 
Average total assets$1,309,545 $1,229,218 $1,029,802 
Average shareholders' equity$104,688 $100,500 $94,225 
    
    
Selected Asset Quality Measures   
Nonaccrual loans$97 $0 $0 
90+ days past due still accruing$0 $0 $11 
Total nonperforming loans$97 $0 $11 
Total nonperforming assets$97 $0 $11 
Net charge offs (recoveries)$0 $8 $9 
Nonperforming loans to assets 0.01% 0.00% 0.00%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.01% 0.00% 0.00%
Nonperforming assets to total loans and other real estate 0.01% 0.00% 0.00%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans** 0.98% 0.97% 0.96%
Net charge offs to average loans 0.00% 0.00% 0.00%
    
    
Capital Ratios (Bank Subsidiary Only)   
Tier 1 leverage 8.90% 9.36% 10.46%
Common equity tier 1 13.35% 13.64% 15.17%
Total risk-based capital 14.24% 14.53% 16.11%
    
Selected Performance Ratios   
Efficiency ratio 50.64% 52.64% 52.72%
Return on average assets (ROA) 1.70% 1.74% 1.77%
Return on average shareholders' equity (ROE) 21.32% 21.24% 19.29%
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) 21.32% 21.24% 19.29%
Net interest margin 2.82% 2.92% 2.69%
    
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.
**Ratios do not include reserve for unfunded commitments
(1) Average earning assets is the daily average of earning assets. Earning assets consists of loans, mortgage loans held for sale, federal funds sold, deposits with banks, and investment securities.


Truxton Corporation 
Yield Tables 
For The Periods Indicated 
(000's) 
(Unaudited) 
             
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below: 
       
 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended 
 September 30, 2025* June 30, 2025* September, 30 2024* 
             
 Average BalancesRates/ Yields (%)Interest Income/ Expense Average BalancesRates/ Yields (%)Interest Income/ Expense Average BalancesRates/ Yields (%)Interest Income/ Expense 
             
Earning Assets            
Loans$705,050 6.18$10,988 $693,657 6.13$10,609 $652,624 6.41$10,520 
Loan fees$0 0.18$324 $0 0.22$375 $0 0.08$134 
Loans with fees$705,050 6.36$11,312 $693,657 6.35$10,984  652,624 6.49$10,654 
Mortgage loans held for sale$0 0.00$0 $0 0.00$0 $0 0.00$0 
Federal funds sold$3,688 4.35$41 $2,385 3.98$24 $8,367 5.28$113 
Deposits with banks$47,042 4.37$518 $30,373 4.29$325 $35,784 5.43$488 
Investment securities - taxable$464,406 4.92$5,710 $427,467 4.97$5,308 $273,488 4.92$3,361 
Investment securities - tax-exempt$60,971 5.07$518 $48,216 4.67$378 $36,107 3.67$222 
Total Earning Assets$1,281,157 5.70$18,099 $1,202,098 5.74$17,019 $1,006,370 5.92$14,838 
Non interest earning assets            
Allowance for loan losses (6,749)    (6,705)    (6,224)   
Cash and due from banks$5,058    $5,148    $6,529    
Premises and equipment$3,094    $3,129    $3,370    
Accrued interest receivable$4,433    $4,049    $3,746    
Other real estate$0    $0    $0    
Other assets$39,656    $39,926    $34,150    
Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities (17,104)    (18,427)    (18,139)   
Total Assets$1,309,545    $1,229,218    $1,029,802    
Interest bearing liabilities            
Interest bearing demand$357,704 3.21$2,894 $330,353 3.01$2,480 $333,177 3.60$3,018 
Savings and money market$261,382 2.74$1,807 $256,265 2.72$1,740 $195,751 3.60$1,773 
Time deposits - retail$11,998 3.35$101 $12,687 3.17$100 $13,505 3.40$115 
Time deposits - wholesale$381,887 4.06$3,908 $319,443 4.27$3,398 $226,673 4.85$2,761 
Total interest bearing deposits$1,012,971 3.41$8,710 $918,749 3.37$7,718 $769,106 3.97$7,667 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances$36,467 4.2$392 $40,560 4.23$433 $5,728 3.50$51 
Subordinated debt$13,743 5.36$188 $14,536 5.12$188 $14,656 4.53$188 
Other borrowings$5,593 4.23$21 $11,190 4.55$108 $24,011 4.22$259 
Total borrowed funds$55,803 4.21$601 $66,286 4.35$729 $44,395 4.40$499 
Total interest bearing liabilities$1,068,775 3.45$9,311 $985,036 3.44$8,448 $813,501 3.99$8,166 
Net interest rate spread 2.25$8,788  2.30$8,571  1.93$6,672 
Non-interest bearing deposits$127,953    $138,929    $118,216    
Other liabilities$7,736    $4,753    $3,860    
Shareholder's equity$104,688    $100,500    $94,225    
Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity$1,309,152    $1,229,218    $1,029,802    
Cost of funds 3.08   3.01   3.48  
Net interest margin 2.82   2.92   2.69  
             
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation. Totals may not foot due to rounding.   
             
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category. 


Truxton Corporation 
Yield Tables 
For The Periods Indicated 
(000's) 
(Unaudited) 
  
The following table sets forth the amount of our average balances, interest income or interest expense for each category of interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities and the average interest rate for interest earning assets and interest bearing liabilities, net interest spread and net interest margin for the periods indicated below: 
  
 Nine Months Ended  Nine Months Ended 
 September 30, 2025*  September 30, 2024* 
 Average BalancesRates/ Yields (%)Interest Income/ Expense  Average BalancesRates/ Yields (%)Interest Income/ Expense 
          
Earning Assets         
Loans$696,739 6.12$31,897  $654,958 6.35$31,113 
Loan fees$0 0.13$675  $0 0.07$358 
Loans with fees$696,739 6.25$32,572  $654,958 6.42$31,471 
Mortgage loans held for sale$0 0.00$0  $0 0.00$0 
Federal funds sold$3,128 4.18$99  $5,377 5.22$214 
Deposits with banks$35,788 4.29$1,174  $27,765 5.42$1,126 
Investment securities - taxable$394,960 4.86$14,389  $258,878 4.58$8,892 
Investment securities - tax-exempt$47,251 4.54$1,077  $34,656 3.54$617 
Total Earning Assets$1,177,866 5.65$49,311  $981,634 5.8$42,320 
Non interest earning assets         
Allowance for loan losses (6,691)     (6,279)   
Cash and due from banks$5,527     $6,220    
Premises and equipment$3,157     $2,446    
Accrued interest receivable$4,033     $3,733    
Other real estate$0     $0    
Other assets$36,143     $32,526    
Unrealized gain (loss) on inv. securities (17,598)     (20,560)   
Total Assets$1,202,437     $999,720    
Interest bearing liabilities         
Interest bearing demand$338,396 3.09$7,821  $334,564 3.58$8,978 
Savings and Money Market$249,101 2.7$5,033  $177,950 3.52$4,694 
Time deposits - Retail$12,547 3.38$317  $14,646 3.41$374 
Time Deposits - Wholesale$314,845 4.19$9,856  $200,511 4.67$7,010 
Total interest bearing deposits$914,889 3.37$23,028  $727,671 3.87$21,056 
Federal home Loan Bank advances$32,526 4.15$1,024  $4,107 2.53$79 
Subordinated debt$14,319 5.20$564  $14,579 5.08$564 
Other borrowings$8,583 3.03$180  $37,299 4.43$1,204 
Total borrowed funds$55,428 4.32$1,768  $55,985 4.34$1,847 
Total interest bearing liabilities$970,317 3.41$24,805  $783,657 3.90$22,903 
Net interest rate spread 2.24$24,506   1.90$19,417 
Non-interest bearing deposits$127,070     $120,343    
Other liabilities$4,886     $4,178    
Shareholder's equity$100,164     $91,542    
Total Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity$1,202,437     $999,720    
Cost of funds 3.01    3.38  
Net interest margin 2.84    2.68  
          
*The information is preliminary, unaudited and based on company data available at the time of presentation.  
          
Yield Table Assumptions - Average loan balances are inclusive of nonperforming loans. Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments are on a tax equivalent basis. Net interest spread is calculated as the yields realized on interest-bearing assets less the rates paid on interest-bearing liabilities. Net interest margin is the result of net interest income calculated on a tax-equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets for the period. Changes in net interest income are attributed to either changes in average balances (volume change) or changes in average rates (rate change) for earning assets and sources of funds on which interest is received or paid. Volume change is calculated as change in volume times the previous rate while rate change is change in rate times the previous volume. Changes not due solely to volume or rate changes are allocated to volume change and rate change in proportion to the relationship of the absolute dollar amounts of the change in each category. 



