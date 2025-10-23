Grayscale® Stacks Trust (STCK) Begins Trading on OTCQB® Market

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale, the world's largest digital asset-focused investment platform*, today announced Grayscale® Stacks Trust (the “Trust”) has begun trading on OTCQB®, a leading secondary U.S. market operated by OTC Markets Group Inc, under the ticker STCK.

Grayscale® Stacks Trust (ticker: STCK) has been available via private placement to accredited investors since May 2024. With today’s development, STCK becomes the first publicly quoted U.S. investment product designed to provide exposure to STX, the token underlying the Stacks network. This means investors can buy and sell STCK through certain brokerage accounts like any other public security. The public quotation also reflects Grayscale’s product progression process to move private offerings to public vehicles and, ultimately, ETPs. This approach ensures investors can participate in the next generation of protocols via publicly traded products.

“Today’s market debut represents another milestone in Grayscale’s mission to expand investor access to digital assets,” said Rayhaneh Sharif-Askary, Head of Product & Research at Grayscale. “With STCK, investors can gain exposure to STX, bringing Bitcoin-anchored smart contracts into traditional portfolios and underscoring Grayscale’s leadership in providing institutional-level exposure to emerging blockchain technologies.”

“The story isn’t just ‘more Bitcoin’ — it’s more you can do with Bitcoin," says Muneeb Ali, Stacks Founder. "Stacks brings smart contracts and programmability anchored to Bitcoin finality**, expanding what Bitcoin can power while preserving Bitcoin’s network security. Grayscale Stacks Trust marked an important early milestone in giving investors exposure to that opportunity.”

The Stacks network enhances Bitcoin’s scalability and functionality by adding a layer that enables smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps). As BRC-20s, Ordinals, Runes, and new dApps*** continue to be released on Bitcoin’s blockchain, Grayscale believes Stacks offers a potential solution to help the Bitcoin network manage increased demand, improve transaction throughput, and lower costs while maintaining network security and decentralization.

*Largest digital asset-focused investment platform based on AUM as of 9/30/2025. For other companies, AUM is considered as of most recent public disclosure. 21Shares AUM per company website as of 9/23/2025; CoinShares AUM per company website as of 9/24/2025; Galaxy AUM per Q2 2025 financial results report as of 6/30/2025; Pantera AUM per company website as of 8/31/2025. Bitwise AUM reflects client assets held per press release as of 8/14/2025.

** The point at which a Bitcoin transaction is considered irreversible and permanently secured by the Bitcoin network.

***Ordinals: A protocol that assigns serial numbers to individual satoshis (the smallest unit of Bitcoin, equal to 0.00000001 BTC), enabling data inscriptions that effectively turn Bitcoin into a platform for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and tokenization.

BRC-20s: Fungible token standards built on the Bitcoin network using the Ordinals protocol to inscribe token data onto individual satoshis.



Runes: A fungible token standard for Bitcoin designed to simplify and improve upon BRC-20s by reducing on-chain data bloat and enhancing efficiency.



dApps (decentralized applications): Applications built on Bitcoin or Bitcoin-linked layers (like Stacks) that use smart contracts and blockchain logic to provide decentralized functionality without centralized control.

