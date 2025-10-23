Reborn Coffee Announces the Formation of an Advisory Board and Appointment of Hisham Elkoustaf as Chair

New Advisory Board to Drive Innovation and Growth Globally

BREA, Calif., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reborn Coffee Inc. (Nasdaq: REBN), a leader in the specialty coffee market, today announced the formation of its new advisory board to drive innovation and growth within the company and appointed Hisham Elkoustaf as its chair.

The advisory boards will consist of a diverse group of professionals who will help to shape the strategic direction of Reborn Coffee and ensure that its remain committed to its values of sustainability and quality.

Mr. Elkoustaf is an esteemed attorney with over 20 years of experience at the intersection of corporate law, economic development, and foreign policy. He began his career in New York before joining the Office of the General Counsel at the U.S. Department of Commerce. He worked in over ten countries, advising senior government officials and business leaders on legal and trade-related reforms to promote economic growth and attract foreign investment.

Mr. Elkoustaf was most recently a senior legal, economic, and policy advisor to a prominent GCC country and General Counsel and Chief Strategy Officer at a professional sports and entertainment company. Mr. Elkoustaf has served on the advisory boards of several entities, including a merchant bank, an investment fund, a family investment office, and a bilateral chamber of commerce. He continues to counsel startups, across sectors, on business development, capital sourcing, and global partnerships.

Elkoustaf earned his JD from the University of Pennsylvania law School, a MALD from Tufts University’s Fletcher School of Law & Diplomacy, and a BA in Political Science from Columbia University, where he was a member of the NCAA Division I Men’s soccer team.

“We are excited to have Hisham Elkoustaf join us as the chair of our newly-formed advisory board,“ said Jay Kim, CEO of Reborn Coffee Inc. “His extensive experience and insights will be invaluable as we pursue our mission of bringing our new lifestyle concept of Reborn Coffee to the world. I also look forward to the insights and guidance the advisory board will provide and am excited about the future.”

Hisham Elkoustaf added, “I am honored to chair the advisory board and collaborate with a dedicated team of consummate professionals. Together, I believe we can make a significant impact in the coffee industry and drive Reborn Coffee’s innovation and growth globally.”

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements.” While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including those risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of our recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, which can be found on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern as indicated in an explanatory paragraph in the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm’s audit report as a result of recurring net losses, among other things, the Company’s ability to successfully open the additional locations described herein as planned or at all, the Company’s ability to expand its business both within and outside of California (including as it relates to increasing sales and growing Average Unit Volumes at our existing stores), the degree of customer loyalty to our stores and products, the fluctuation of economic conditions, competition and inflation. We urge you to consider those risks and uncertainties in evaluating our forward-looking statements. We caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

