TurboHome Expands Its Low Cost, Full-Service Brokerage Experience to Texas

DALLAS, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TurboHome, a leading real estate brokerage committed to making homeownership more attainable, has officially expanded into Texas.
After successfully helping home buyers and sellers in California save over $5 million on commissions rebate, TurboHome has now brought its value-orientated model to Texas, operating statewide, including Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin and San Antonio.
TurboHome replaces the traditional real estate agent commission structure with a low cost, full- service model giving buyers and sellers the same licensed professional service at a fraction of the cost. TurboHome clients have received an average of $30,000 in commission rebates. “Our mission is simple: give homeowners the same great service while letting them keep more of their hard-earned equity,” said Ben Bear, CEO of TurboHome.
TurboHome’s licensed Texas agents combine deep local expertise with a modern, tech-enabled process that puts transparency and savings at the center of every transaction. TurboHome buyers win 50% of all transactions due to the economic advantage their pricing structure provides; buyers get a rebate to boost their offers and sellers net more, while TurboHome sellers save 80% on real estate agent commissions.
Why It Matters
- Rising housing costs: Home values across Texas have grown by 520%+ since 1981, which means that transaction costs have increased by the same amount.
- Consumer demand for a modern brokerage: With the real estate industry shifting post-NAR settlement, buyers and sellers are questioning the traditional 3% fee and looking for modern alternatives. In a recent ResiClub survey, the plurality of homeowners preferred a flat fee pricing model for their agents.
- Proven results: In 2025, TurboHome has already closed over $200 million in real estate transactions in California, delivering over $5 million in savings to homeowners.
How TurboHome Help Texans
- 1:1 Local Agent Support: TurboHome’s licensed agents meet with every customer to talk strategy and provide expert guidance to increase your chances of winning.
- Tech-Forward Reports: TurboHome’s AI-powered home valuation and risk analysis reports provide thorough analysis on pricing and risk assessment to better inform your decision.
- Low Cost, Full-Service: Skip the 2.5%-3% commission fee, TurboHome operates at a flat-fee and is 80% cheaper than traditional agents.
Texas Expansion
- Markets served: TurboHome agents are already helping customers across Texas
- Local team: Experienced Texas-based agents are joining TurboHome to provide full-service representation under the flat-fee model.
“Texas real estate has always been dynamic, and that growth has also made the costs of moving higher than ever. Being here on the ground, I know how much this market needs a fairer option. TurboHome gives Texans a way to move smarter - with the same service and a lot more savings,” said Jake Shuler, Texas General Manager and Licensed Realtor of TurboHome with over 10 years of experience.
About TurboHome
TurboHome is a full service real estate brokerage launched in California in 2024. Instead of charging the traditional three percent commission, TurboHome agents operate at a low flat fee while providing full-service support. The model empowers homeowners to save thousands in fees while still receiving professional marketing, negotiation, and transaction management. Learn more at www.turbohome.com.
