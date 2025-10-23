CodeEye Launches IRIS 3.0: Canada’s Sovereign, Unified Application Security, Built to Eliminate Blind Spots

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Application security has become fragmented. Large organizations often rely on 7–8 siloed tools to cover code scanning, compliance, runtime validation, and attack surface management. This tool sprawl inflates budgets, slows remediation, and still leaves security blind spots.

Meanwhile, new regulations such as NIST 2.0 and PCI 4.0 demand stronger proof of governance as attackers grow more advanced and persistent.

Built in Toronto for enterprises seeking both security assurance and data sovereignty, CodeEye's Application Security platform IRIS 3.0 consolidates the fragmented application security landscape into one intelligent, compliance-driven platform.

IRIS is solving the most Pressing Challenges in Application Security

Blind spots across code, infrastructure, and runtime that obscure true risk, often leading to breaches and undetected vulnerabilities. Siloed tools that inflate costs and complicate governance, resulting in tool sprawl, poor risk visibility, and inefficient use of security budgets. Compliance friction, where fragmented data weakens reporting and decision-making, ultimately leading to audit failures and regulatory exposure. Technology Debt Consolidation, IRIS combines all detection, prioritization and remediation in one platform (SAST, DAST, SCA, PTAAS, ASM, ASPM, ADR) into a single intelligent platform.

A Sovereign Advantage in a Fragmented Market



As sovereignty and data protection rise in priority, IRIS 3.0 offers a Canadian-built alternative to expensive foreign solutions, offering equivalent technical depth, 100% Canadian Data residency & priced in loonies, not loonacy!

For public and private sector leaders, this means investing in a trusted, locally engineered platform that aligns with federal data-residency mandates and responsible budgeting principles.

From Visibility to Action

IRIS provides a centralized executive dashboard that transforms raw vulnerability data into actionable insights, aligning technical findings with business risk and compliance priorities.

Security leaders gain continuous assurance through automated control validation, compliance-based prioritization, and an adaptive risk model grounded in the NIST Cybersecurity Framework.

“As attacks grow more complex, the only reliable countermeasure is advanced, real-time visibility across code, infrastructure, runtime, and the external attack surface,” added Robert Howes, CEO CodeEye “IRIS 3.0 helps organizations eliminate blind spots, accelerate remediation, and align security with business outcomes.”

About CodeEye

CodeEye builds unified application security technology that gives organizations real-time visibility and risk-aligned control from code to production. Proudly Canadian, we pair rigorous engineering with practical security so teams ship software faster, without compromising trust.

Learn more: www.codeeye.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3047973b-93db-4ce1-b8b4-ecb89c20a7c0