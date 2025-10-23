Exagen Announces Acceptance of Six Abstracts at 2025 American College of Rheumatology Convergence

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), a leading provider of autoimmune testing, announced today the acceptance of six abstracts at the 2025 American College of Rheumatology’s (ACR) annual meeting, ACR Convergence 2025, being held October 24-29, 2025, at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Exagen’s featured plenary presentation, in collaboration with Johns Hopkins University, will highlight a urinary biomarker panel that holds the potential to guide precision management of Lupus Nephritis, addressing a critical need for rheumatologists. Additional abstracts highlight Exagen’s innovative research on harnessing anti-RA33, anti-PAD4, and traditional biomarkers to enhance RA diagnostic accuracy, and T Cell biomarkers to differentiate systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) from other conditions, both of which will elevate AVISE® CTD’s overall diagnostic precision.

“I’m excited to share and discuss our latest data on novel approaches to improve patient care in autoimmunity during this year’s ACR meeting. Alongside our expansion of precision medicine solutions in SLE, more specifically for patients suffering from lupus nephritis, we’ll highlight our progress in rheumatoid arthritis, which aligns with the recent launch of anti-PAD4 antibodies, as the first and only laboratory offering this innovative biomarker,” said Michael Mahler, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer of Exagen. “For the first time, we’ll also present preliminary data on a novel kidney damage biomarker panel that has the potential to transform how early kidney disease is managed.”

On Monday, Oct 27, 2025 from 2:30-3:15pm CDT, Exagen will be hosting an Innovation Theater featuring both Alvin Wells, MD, PhD, FACP, FACR and Vasileios Kyttaris, MD, PhD, FACR on AVISE CTD: A Decade of Validation Driving Lupus Diagnostic Accuracy, Seronegative RA Biomarker Innovation, and Novel T Cell Biomarkers for Lupus. Exagen will be at booth #1228 for follow-up questions and continued conversation.

Below is the list of accepted abstracts, with links to each:

Plenary Talk: Monday, October 27, 2025

Plenary Presentation | Presented by Andrea Fava | Abstract #2129388

Title: Urinary Tenascin C Predicts Kidney Function Loss in Lupus Nephritis

Session: Plenary II

Session Time: 8:30am – 8:45am CT

Sunday, October 26, 2025

Poster Presentation | Presented by Vasileios Kyttaris | Abstract #2128441

Title: A Machine Learning Classifier Leveraging Anti-RA33, Anti-PAD4, and Conventional Biomarkers Enhances Diagnostic Performance Characteristics for RA

Session: Rheumatoid Arthritis – Diagnosis, Manifestations, and Outcomes Poster I

Session Time: 10:30am – 12:30pm CT

Poster Presentation | Presented by Sepehr Taghavi | Abstract #2128477

Title: A Novel Kidney-Specific Biomarker Panel Accurately Differentiates Lupus Nephritis from Diabetic Kidney Disease through Distinct Molecular Pathways

Session: Systemic Lupus Erythematosus–Diagnosis, Manifestations, & Outcomes Poster I

Session Time: 10:30am – 12:30pm CT

Tuesday, October 28, 2025

Poster Presentation | Presented by Sepehr Taghavi | Abstract #2128438

Title: Kidney-Specific Four-Protein Index Outperforms Conventional Measures for Detecting Early Kidney Damage in Lupus Nephritis and Diabetic Kidney Disease

Session: Systemic Lupus Erythematosus – Diagnosis, Manifestations, & Outcomes Poster III

Session Time: 10:30am – 12:30pm CT

Poster Presentation | Presented by Vasileios Kyttaris | Abstract #2128433

Title: Specificity of Cell-bound T Cell Biomarkers (TC4d, TIgG, TIgM) in Differentiating SLE from ANA-Associated Rheumatic Diseases

Session: Systemic Lupus Erythematosus – Diagnosis, Manifestations, & Outcomes Poster III

Session Time: 10:30am – 12:30pm CT

Poster Presentation | Presented by Vasileios Kyttaris | Abstract #2128444

Title: The Clinical Utility of a Multianalyte Lupus Risk Score Incorporating Cell-bound Complement Activation Products: A Systematic Evaluation

Session: Systemic Lupus Erythematosus – Diagnosis, Manifestations, & Outcomes Poster III

Session Time: 10:30am – 12:30pm CT

About Exagen Inc.

Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN) is a leading provider of autoimmune diagnostics, committed to transforming care for patients with chronic and debilitating autoimmune conditions. Based in San Diego County, California, Exagen’s mission is to provide clarity in autoimmune disease decision-making and improve clinical outcomes through its innovative testing portfolio. The company’s flagship product, AVISE® CTD, enables clinicians to more effectively diagnose complex autoimmune conditions such as lupus, rheumatoid arthritis, and Sjögren’s disease earlier and with greater accuracy. Exagen’s CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory specializes in the testing of rheumatic diseases, delivering precise and timely results, supported by a suite of AVISE-branded tests for disease diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring. With a focus on research, innovation, education, and patient-centered care, Exagen is dedicated to addressing the ongoing challenges of autoimmune disease management.

For more information, visit Exagen.com or follow Exagen on LinkedIn.

Forward Looking Statements

Exagen cautions you that statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on Exagen's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Exagen that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Exagen’s business, including, without limitation Exagen’s goals, strategies and ambitions; potential future financial and business performance; the potential for Exagen’s research to lead to positive impacts to patients; the potential for Exagen’s research to lead to new or improved testing products, including a urinary biomarker panel for the management of Lupus Nephritis and a novel kidney damage biomarker panel; the potential utility and effectiveness of Exagen’s services and testing solutions; updates made to AVISE® CTD, including SLE and RA biomarkers; potential shareholder value and growth and 2024 guidance. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Exagen that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Exagen’s business, including, without limitation: delays in reimbursement and coverage decisions from Medicare and third-party payors and in interactions with regulatory authorities, and delays in ongoing and planned clinical trials involving its tests; changes in laws and regulations related to Exagen’s regulatory requirements; Exagen’s commercial success depends upon attaining and maintaining significant market acceptance of its testing products among rheumatologists, patients, third-party payors and others in the medical community; Exagen’s ability to successfully execute on its business strategies; third-party payors not providing coverage and adequate reimbursement for Exagen’s testing products, including Exagen’s ability to collect on funds due; Exagen’s ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for its testing products; regulatory developments affecting Exagen’s business; and other risks described in Exagen’s prior press releases and Exagen’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including under the heading “Risk Factors” in Exagen’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Exagen undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.