Beyond Meat® Announces Availability of Beyond Burger® and Beyond Beef® IV at Erewhon

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based meat, today announced the debut of its latest iterations of the award-winning Beyond Burger and Beyond Beef (Beyond IV) at Erewhon locations. The launch underscores the shared mission of both brands: to provide clean food made with simple ingredients that nourishes the body and supports the planet. The new Beyond Burger and Beyond Beef offer 21g of protein per serving with just 2g of saturated fat derived from heart-healthy1 avocado oil, and no GMOs, cholesterol or added antibiotics or hormones. They are the first plant-based meat products certified by the Clean Label Project.

“We’re proud to bring our delicious Beyond Burger and Beyond Beef to the Erewhon community,” said Ethan Brown, founder and CEO of Beyond Meat. “These products strike at shared goals and values between our two companies, delivering strong macronutrients, leading with high ingredient standards, and sourcing inputs that are intrinsically regenerative and earth-positive, such as protein from yellow peas, red lentils, and faba beans.”

The new Beyond Burger and Beyond Beef are available now at Erewhon stores. For recipes featuring Beyond products head to www.BeyondMeat.com and to find them at the Erewhon store nearest you, visit the Beyond store locator.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is a leading plant-based meat company offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats made from simple ingredients without GMOs, no added hormones or antibiotics, and 0mg of cholesterol per serving. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat’s brand promise, Eat What You Love®, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat on Facebook, Instagram, Threads and LinkedIn.

Beyond Meat Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute “forward-looking statements.” These statements are based on management’s current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Beyond Meat believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Beyond Meat's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 5, 2025, Beyond Meat’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 29, 2025 filed with the SEC on May 8, 2025, Beyond Meat’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 28, 2025 filed with the SEC on August 8, 2025, and under the heading “Supplementary Risk Factors” in Beyond Meat’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on October 6, 2025, as well as other factors described from time to time in Beyond Meat’s filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Beyond Meat undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If Beyond Meat does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that Beyond Meat will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

About Erewhon

Erewhon is an independent, family-owned Certified B Corp and Certified Organic Retailer with 10 locations across Southern California. Since 1968, Erewhon has been providing organic, ethically-sourced foods to the communities it serves. It’s committed to sourcing healthy, nutrient-dense products, backing local growers and brands, and supporting the environment. Recognized for its uncompromising quality standards and customer service, Erewhon sustains a community centered in caring, curiosity, and positive change. For more information, visit erewhon.com.

1 Diets low in saturated fat and cholesterol, and as low as possible in trans fat, may reduce the risk of heart disease.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d5bc1cfd-71c0-4488-a236-71c1edb94580