C4ISR Market Set for Strong Growth as Market Value Expected to Surpass $154 Billion by 2028

Delray Beach, FL, Oct. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "C4ISR Market by Platform (Airborne, Land, Naval, Space), Solution (Hardware, Application Software, Services), Application, End User (Defense & Space, Homeland Security, Commercial), Installation and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" The C4ISR market is estimated at USD 113.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 154.0 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2028.

Factors such as the emphasis on improving troops situational awareness on the battlefield and the increased incidences of asymmetric warfare are positively driving the growth of the C4ISRs market. Furthermore, rising defense spending, particularly in emerging economies, and consequent expenditures in purchasing such systems drive market growth.

C4ISR Market Segmentation Analysis:

Lockheed Martin Corporation (US),

Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US),

BAE Systems Inc. (UK),

General Dynamics Corporation (US),

Northrop Grumman (US), and

Thales Group (France)

C4ISR Market Segmentation Analysis:

Airborne platform segment is expected to account for the largest share during forecast period

C4ISR systems deployed on space platforms enable real-time mapping of objects in the Earth’s orbit and support various communication networks. The C4ISR market, by platform, the C4ISR market has been segmented into airborne, land, naval, and space. The increasing need for situational awareness among defense forces of various countries and modernization of the existing military infrastructure is expected to drive the C4ISR market growth. The increasing incidence of asymmetric warfare, geopolitical conflicts, and terrorist activities across the world are expected to drive the C4ISR market.

The new installations segment held the largest market share in the C4ISR market

By installation, the C4ISR market has been segmented into new installations and upgrades. New installations refer to new C4ISR capabilities that are built to accommodate new demands. Upgrades include those additions that take place through the modernization of C4ISR infrastructure and software.

North America is expected to account for the largest share during forecast period

The C4ISR market industry has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The Asia-Pacific C4ISR market is being driven by advancements and developments in the field of battlefield command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance for better communications and improving the effectiveness of surveillance and reconnaissance missions. Countries such as China, India, and Japan, among others, are expected to increase their demand for electronic warfare, boosting demand for the C4ISR market.

Naval segment of the C4ISR market by platform is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on platform, the naval segment estimated to account for the highest growth rate. With an increase in the number of sensors on ships and advancements in radar technology, naval C4ISR systems have been upgraded with data analytics solutions such as artificial intelligence and cloud computing. Major companies are involved in the development and production of advanced signal processing and naval warfare systems. These systems include various types of shipboard radars, track management systems, communication systems, and electronic warfare systems to counter sea-based threats. Thus, Enhanced systems for tactical information management and improved efficiency to drive the market growth.

Defense and space segment of the C4ISR market by end user is projected to witness the highest market share of the C4ISR market.

The Defense and space segment Is to hold the highest market share. This can be linked to improvements in C4ISR capabilities for improved combat situational awareness. The C4ISR improves the capability of armed forces across the world. By situational awareness, understanding of the enemy and environment, and reducing the lag between sensing and reacting, advanced C4ISR capabilities give an advantage. Thus, the department of defense worldwide are adopting the C4ISR Systems to enhance their capabilities.

